I’ve been blogging since 2011. And when people ask me why I got started with it, I tell them that it’s easy money. Well, that and I saw a need online that I knew I could fill.

And the question that I often get after that is:

“Can you really make money blogging?”

Today I am here to tell you that yes, you can make money blogging.

Here’s the thing: earning money with your blog is doable. When bloggers start running into trouble is when they want to start a blog without any idea of how they’re going to monetize it. Or they decide to become a full-time blogger before they are ready to.

In this article, I am going to answer the big question: Can you really make money blogging? Spoiler Alert: Yes! Not only will I show you that not only is it possible to make money with your blog, but I’m also going to show you all the ways it is possible.

My Blogging Income Story

Let me first start by saying that I made both of the mistakes I mentioned above. I had no clue how to make money with my blog when I first started, all I knew is that it is possible. I assumed that bloggers make all their money with advertising, so I found ways to do that.

It wasn’t until I started reading various income report blog posts online that I realized all the ways you can make money online.

I would learn about one method, experiment with it, then see how the results turned out. Once I mastered one technique, I moved on to the next one. I was not always successful each time I tried something new, but I did do enough to understand the process. One step that helped me boost my income was taking a course in each of these types of monetization strategies because it helped me learn all the tips and tricks involved with bringing in more revenue.

I did start making regular money on my blog eventually, but the second mistake I made was going into blogging full-time too soon. I was making enough money each month to cover my expenses, but not much else. This dilemma led to my site becoming more of a chore. It brought in cash, but it was stressful. I was barely making it.

If you decide to retire with your blog, you should probably wait until you are bringing in more income than you need to before you quit your day job. I also recommend that you already have some passive income strategies in place. Doing this will prevent you from making the same mistake I did.

Fast forward to today, when my site brings in anywhere from $4k–$9k a month. And that is while I am still working a full-time job. Now that I know you can make money blogging, I want to tell you how to as well!

Sponsored Posts

I will tell you when it comes to monetization strategies, sponsored posts are my first love. I already said that advertising was where I first brought in income. But sponsored posts are where I brought in the real bucks.

With advertising, I was making about $2–$3 a month, if that. When I got my first sponsored post opportunity, they paid me $50. Needless to say, I was ecstatic about this significant increase.

A sponsored blog post is when a brand pays a blogger to mention their product or service in an article. It is similar to advertising, where you do get paid for referring to brands. The difference is you are not paid based on how many views the article sees. Instead, you negotiate a price upfront, and that is what you get paid for writing the content.

The more assets you have on your blog (such as traffic, social media following, etc.), the more you can ask for. Some blog posts pay anywhere from $65–$10,000 for a single campaign.

You just have to know where to find the brands. This is actually one of the hardest parts of making money from sponsorships.

Now you know where to go, it is time to learn what to do. Getting selected for sponsored blog post opportunities is not as easy as it seems. I applied for hundreds of chances before I was finally chosen for one. But, had I known what I was doing, this wouldn’t have been the case.

I still hear from many of my blogging clients that they are not getting selected for sponsored post opportunities.

Blogging Money Formula is an online program that shows motivated bloggers how to go from making a few dollars to making consistent money with their blogs every single month. I show you how to set up the foundation you need to be able to make REAL money with your blog that will make a difference for you and your family in the long run.

Affiliate Marketing

Ok, now let’s talk affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketing is when you promote brands, and they pay you a commission for anyone who clicks on your affiliate links and purchases their products.

This strategy is a great way to monetize your blog because it is a passive income strategy. That means you do the work once (when you write the article and include affiliate links), and you continue to get paid for it in the long run (as long as there is traffic to that article).

Technically, you don’t even need to have a blog to participate in affiliate marketing. You can also share affiliate links on social media. Affiliate marketing is a more advanced strategy to monetize your blog. When I first started doing it, I didn’t make a dime.

It wasn’t until I took Tasha Agruso’s Affiliate Marketing For Bloggers course and Michelle Schroeder-Gardner’s course called Making Sense of Affiliate Marketing that I finally started to see some money trickle in.

Affiliate marketing is worth it if you’re a good marketer. However, it can mean a lot of time goes into creating content that doesn’t result in income. If you were going to go down this rabbit hole, I highly recommend you get the training do it right.

Advertising

I can’t talk about monetization without talking about advertising. I mentioned above and that I was barely making any money from it when I first started. That’s because I was barely getting any traffic.

Advertising is when you publish an advertisement for a brand on your website, and you get paid based on how many views the ad receives. To get started, all you have to do is sign up for a free Google AdSense account, add the code to your website, and forget about it.

I will tell you now you are probably not going to get a full-time income from advertising on your blog. So while it is good to make some money with advertising, this should not be your bread-and-butter strategy unless you know your blog is going to bring in millions of views every month.

Once you reach a certain amount of page views, you can qualify for services such as Media Vine at 25,000 sessions or Add Five at 100,000 page views. These companies pay you more per page view, which is why it is worthwhile to switch to them once you get the right amount of traffic. In the meantime, keep on blogging with Google AdSense until your traffic gets there.

Digital Products

If your goal is to one day make enough money to retire on your blog income, developing your own digital products is the way to go.

I remember seeing a blogging study a few years ago that showed that bloggers who made six figures all had a product or service to sell. This is because when you create original products, you are no longer getting a small percentage of the revenue (like with affiliates), but all of it. And selling the product can be done passively.

Many bloggers create online courses, some sell physical products, and others sell services such as a mastermind group or coaching. There is practically no limit to how much money you can make when they are selling products and services.

Now that I have painted a beautiful picture of what digital products can do for you let me just say that they are a lot of work.

Before you do anything, you want to make sure that you build your email list to over 1,000 people so that you have people to market to. To learn more about email lists, read my article 11 Easy Ways to Make Money With an Email List.

After that, you have to decide on a product that people will actually buy. As someone who has created products in the past that no one was interested in, I can say that doing some market research before spending the time creating the product is key.

It takes a lot of time to build a course that has excellent content, but don’t waste your time on something that no one wants. If you do your research and ask future customers what they’re looking for, then this can be a very profitable venture for you.

So going back to our original question: Can you really make money blogging? As you can see, it is possible!

