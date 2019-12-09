10 Ways to Make Yourself Look and Feel Amazing

Sharing is caring!

Life can be stressful from time to time. Juggling family, work, and socializing takes a toll on how we feel and how we look. Stress builds up, life takes over, and we can get a bit lost in it all. Here are ten things you can do that will help you look and feel amazing.

1. Get enough sleep

Sleep is a fundamental part of how we function. If we don’t get enough sleep, we not only feel awful but also look awful. Try to get into a proper routine, so you are going to bed at the same time each night. If you are struggling to get to sleep, reduce your caffeine intake during the day. Reading a book before going to bed can also help our bodies relax and aid restful sleep.

2. Drink lots of water

Water is so good for us. Staying hydrated and drinking enough throughout the day can not only make us feel more energized but will also make our skin look better too. Water is known to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and make the skin look brighter and healthier. Try to drink around two liters a day.

Wait—what? Two Liters? Yeah, I know it's a lot, but there are ways you can help yourself reach this goal, such as habit trackers. Habit trackers are popular these days. Add one to your planner and keep a record of your daily intake.

Carry a water bottle around whenever you can. The more accessible, the more likely you are to stay hydrated. I love the Kemier Collapsible Silicone Water Bottle. When you're not using it, you can simply fold it down and store it in your bag. When you're somewhere with a water fountain, unroll it, fill up, and get to hydrating!

Check out the Kemier Collapsible Silicone Water Bottle here.

3. Eat a balanced diet

A huge part of how we feel comes down to our diet. Carbohydrates and excess sugar can make us feel sluggish and tired. Try to eat a good range of fruit and vegetables, and don't eat too late in the evening. Some people find having a more substantial lunch and a smaller dinner makes them feel better. If you tend to snack, have a look online for healthy options.

4. Revamp your wardrobe

A great way to feel and look better is to do a spot of retail therapy. The clothes we wear can shape our moods and how we feel. If your closet has clothes that are drab or frumpy, that's likely to be how you will feel wearing them! Go through it all and get rid of any clothes that don't make you feel fabulously confident.

Here are some brands that we recommend:

Stella & Dot

Forever 21

TJ Maxx

The same goes for footwear. If you prefer not to buy imported items, there are still lots of companies making shoes in the US. Many are available in stores as well as online. Changing your wardrobe can transform your look. Wearing clothing you look great in will also make you feel great, so grab your purse and go shopping!

5. Organize your home

If your home is a bit of a disaster, its likely to make you feel uneasy and dissatisfied. Spend some time doing a bit of organizing and decluttering. It could make a massive difference to your frame of mind.

6. Get a new hairstyle

Another way to feel great is to have your hair done. Maybe you have had the same style for a while and fancy a change. Perhaps you want to experiment with some highlights or a bit of color. Look online for inspiration. There are even apps that allow you to add different hairstyles to your photo to see what styles may best suit your face shape.

7. Pamper yourself

There are few things more relaxing than time spent visiting a local health spa or beauty salon. Either alone or with a friend, it is a great way to spend an afternoon. Not only will you have a great time, but you will feel and look amazing afterward! There are lots of different treatments available, depending on what you want. From aromatherapy to hot stone massages, there is something for everyone. Having a facial is a great way to rejuvenate your skin. It will get rid of dead cells and moisturize your skin, leaving you feeling refreshed and revived.

8. Be active

Exercise is great for you. Once you get into a routine, you may find you start to crave it. Your heart rate increases, allowing more oxygenated blood to pump to your muscles. Getting fit isn’t the only benefit. Exercise is known to improve our mental health as well as making skin healthier and aiding a better night’s sleep.

If you are unsure what types of exercise might suit you best, try a few. Some people find running is a great way to clear the mind while getting fresh air at the same time. Some prefer going to the gym or a fitness class. For some, doing 30 laps of the local pool is what ticks the boxes. There are so many different activities and sports available to us these days, you are sure to find something that makes you feel amazing.

Figuring out what your favorite workout is can be difficult. Try out different ones with this incredible app, Grokker. You can try cardio, yoga, and toning exercises for all different fitness levels right at home! It also allows you to set and track fitness goals so you can be your best self.

Try Grokker for yourself here.

9. Relax

As we said earlier, life can bring many stressors. That's why relaxation is so important. Try, when possible, to spend at least an hour a day relaxing and having some you time. Reading is a great way to relax. It focusses the mind and allows you to forget about everything else that's going on. As well as paper format, there are millions of books available to download these days. Audiobooks are becoming increasingly popular too.

If reading isn't your thing, then we suggest putting on some of your favorite music and spend some time relaxing in a hot bubble bath.

10. Be confident

Regardless of how you look, you will never feel amazing if you don’t have any confidence. If your self-esteem is somewhat lacking, then it is something you should work on. What other people think of you doesn’t matter. If you are proud of who you are and how you look, that’s what counts. Be confident in the knowledge that you are beautiful, inside and out.

Look and Feel Amazing Out There!

There are many ways to build confidence in yourself. The suggestions I made here are tried-and-true methods to support your self-love journey. No matter who you are or what you're looking for, you will find something in this list that will help you. I challenge you to take advantage of at least one of these resources today. I promise that it will help you look and feel amazing right away!

