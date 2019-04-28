How to Make Money with Sponsored Posts on Your Blog

Sharing is caring!

I love sponsored blog posts! It’s an easy way to make money on your blog. It doesn’t matter if the blog is one of your side hustles or a full-time job. Sponsored blog posts help you connect with your readers, offer them deals, and tell them about great new products (they want to buy). Best of all, it’s not hard to get started. Learning how to make money online with sponsored posts is a simple process.

What amount of money will you make with sponsored posts? In the best month I had, I made over $7000 in sponsored opportunities. Sponsored content, or “sponcon,” is an excellent way to get a bunch of cool, free stuff, get paid, and offer value to your readers. Provide your readers with sponsored reviews of products or services they’ll love!

The problem is, many people don’t know how to get started, what to charge for sponsored content, or once they begin, they don’t know how to keep those opportunities strategically coming in! This post will show you step-by-step how to make money with sponsored posts and content on your blog.

Sign Up to Make Money with Sponsored Posts

An influencer network is a marketplace where you sign up to partner with companies who are looking to tap into the power you have with your audience. At first, you may worry joining an influencer network will dilute your posts or overwhelm your audience, but it couldn’t be further from the truth. Writing paid posts is part of running a successful blog. Readers love to know where you purchased certain products and services, and it’s good for the growth and success of your blog. Your sponsored blog posts add to your domain authority. It gives you more specific content to share.

Readers will love your recommendations and product reviews. They follow you because they trust you and like your style. Companies realize your power. They understand your sponcon is excellent advertising for them, but only if you share a target audience. Typically, companies want to pair with influencers who hold the most clout with their market, so they’re careful to make sure your brands align.

I’m on a bunch of networks. If you want to know how to make money with sponsored posts, signing up for influencer networks is the best way to begin. The more networks you are a part of, the more opportunities you’ll see (and the easier it will be for you to find a match). You can sign up for my FREE influencer list of 126 of the best influencer networks here. It’s a great way to get started with sponcon and affiliate marketing.

Complete Your Profiles on Influencer Networks

Once you find several networks you want to join up with, fill out the online profiles. These will consist of background questions like who you are, how many followers you have, and information about your blog or website traffic and audience. The most important rule is to always, always complete the profile 100%!

Some channels won’t let you move ahead until you fill in every question on the profile form. Others will only offer sponsored opportunities based on what you fill out (and if you leave questions blank, they won’t send anything).

One network I work with, IZEA, offers more influencer opportunities based on the information you share. The more details you provide, the more opportunities to make money with sponsored posts you’ll see. One additional benefit to completing the profiles are the potential search engine traffic you can get from being on these networks. This is another way for people to find your blog. So why not make it easy to find?

Create a Media Kit

Create a media kit to help your application stand out. Think of it as a resume or advertising page for your blog. Your media kit gives you a way, to sum up, your expertise, audience, and traffic in an easily digestible format. All the stats should be right there in the kit, along with your name, URL, relevant social media sites, and other essential details.

Use eye-catching designs and graphics in your media kit. Your kit should showcase your professionalism (especially if you’re a pro-blogger) and should make advertisers want to partner with you. Are you stumped on what to create? Check out Canva, where they feature many beautiful media kit templates to help you begin the process. You can riff on one of the ideas shown on the website or use it for inspo to create your own professional marketing piece.

Know Your Audience

When you start to write a post, whether it’s on beauty, personal finance, decorating, or something else, the number one priority should be to know and connect to your audience. You should always have exactly who you’re writing to in mind. Get to know the types of readers you have, their habits, their problems, and how to help solve those problems. Write the post to speak to them.

On the technical side, it’s also essential you get to know your blog or website stats such as page views, unique views, and social media followers. These crucial bits of info will help you paint an accurate picture of your readership.

I recently had a great question on this topic on this from a reader of MY blog:

Question: Hi I just have one question: how were you able to land sponsored work as a brand new blogger? Every affiliate and sponsored blog post opportunity I come across requires x number of followers–followers I don’t have yet. But the problem is, I need to monetize immediately! What did you do to start earning money in your very first months?

Answer: Excellent question! Many bloggers worry about this when they start a blog. They think they need to look for other side hustles to supplement their blogging income, but the truth is it’s easy to make money with sponsored posts. So, there are two parts to your question. I want to make sure I answer:

How did I make money in the beginning? How did I get my first sponsored post gig?

Let’s start with the first question. How did I make money with sponsored blog posts when I was starting? The truth is I didn’t. I mean I did… but not enough to even really call it income. I was running ads with Google AdSense from day one, though. Although the income is small to start out, it’s still something. As your audience grows, so will your income and your opportunity to apply for higher paying ad networks.

As for the second question, I landed my first gig by knowing my audience. Sure, it was a small audience – less than 2,000 visitors a month. But I still managed to land my first gig. I did an in-depth analysis of my audience on Google Analytics, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Depending on the channel, you will learn their genders, ages, and even what they like to do.

Once I learned this, I applied to every gig where the target audience matched up with my data. I told them my audience majority was millennial women who were interested in learning more about bettering themselves. They were comfortable with buying online and loved products that could make them better from makeup to diets or financial advice.

And I got my first gig! (With hardly any followers.) Now, it isn’t to say you don’t need the numbers, but you certainly do. I dedicate a few months to learning more about a particular social media until I master it. One year, it was Instagram, another Pinterest. Keep working on building those numbers since you will see more money as your traffic grows!

Give Complete Responses on Each Sponsored Post Application

Once you’ve found an opportunity that looks promising, it’s time to fill out the post application. Like filling out your profile, it’s vital to remember you should NEVER leave part of the application blank, even if the answer is optional.

Offer a thoughtful and thorough response and don’t rush. Take your time and carefully read the questions so you can leave clear, well-written, in-depth answers to each question.

When you’re ready to submit your post application, read and re-read it before you click send. Make sure you didn’t forget to answer any critical questions and remember to give thoughtful, thorough answers.

Only Apply for The Best Opportunities

I know this tip is a little like, duh, but it happens all the time. Bloggers and influencers get so excited to see the opportunities that come up, that they apply for EVERYTHING. This wastes your time, your audience’s time, and can even hurt your brand.

Remember, your audience is depending on you to share honest details and advice. They want to hear about the brands you genuinely like and care about. Otherwise, you risk becoming another spammer.

It’s also important not to sell yourself short. Don’t bother to apply for campaigns offering less than $200 per post or less than $50 for social media. Wondering what amount of money you should charge? Use a tool like Social Bluebook to know what’s appropriate.

To make money with sponsored posts, remember it’s essential to spend more time applying than sifting through opportunities. Don’t get too bogged down looking for the perfect fit. (Easier said than done, especially if you’re following the advice above, I know.)

The best way to use your time wisely is to use the Blogging Money Update!

The beauty of being an influencer is that you’ve built up a core following of people who know you, love your advice, and trust your recommendations. If you’re ready to learn how to make money with sponsored posts, follow these steps and you’ll be earning money with your blog in no time!