How to Decorate Your Home Based On Your Personality

This post is sponsored by MADE.com. All opinions are 100% my own!

As someone who majored in fashion in college, I’m a little ashamed to say that interior decorating has always intimidated me a little. You’d think that I would apply some of the knowledge I’ve learned from styling clothing to designing the various rooms in my house. But interior decorating and design can be a little more intimidating at first glance.

The feeling of finding your dream home moving into it and wanting to make every room of your own is something I believe many people desire. But KNOWING how to make it your own is another story altogether. I’ve been to other people’s homes and have admired their decor before. But many times I also remember thinking, “I like it, but, I would never do this to my own house.”

The styles are just different. It’s the same feeling I get when I see a cute outfit at the store to the point where I have to point it out and admire it. Then I follow up and say, I would never wear it, but it’s cute. This insight comes from years of developing an understanding of my own style. I know what I like, and I know what I don’t like.

I also know what doesn’t go well with my body type. I also know what I would realistically never wear anywhere. These are the things to understand about yourself when decorating your home too. Questions you should ask yourself include:

What fits my personality?

What will simultaneously look good and be functional in my home?

I feel like these are the questions that you need to answer to decorate your home based on your personality. And also your home’s character.

In this article, I plan on using the skills I’ve developed in crafting my clothing style compared to developing an interior design style for my home. I hope that you will benefit from doing the same after reading!

1. Start with a Single Room

As much it shamed me earlier to say that I didn’t understand interior design as a fashion student, I am much more ashamed now to say that I have taken several interior design courses and I still am not good at decorating my own home.

Whew! That feel like a massive weight off my chest!

But as I mentioned, I’m going to attack my insecurities with this while addressing my home decor simultaneously.

I think the big thing that intimidates me about getting started with decorating my home is the pure hugeness of the project. There are so many rooms in a home and so many different directions you can go in.

And let’s not even mention how expensive furniture and other decors can be once you do decide on what you’re going to buy. What if I made the wrong decision? What if I did it all wrong and hated it in a year?

Well, the good thing is no one is asking you to decorate your entire house in the day. So as with any big project, take it one step at a time. Focus on one room that you want to make better. Is it your living room? Your bedroom? Or even a bathroom. Choose one room and go from there.

While you choose your room to decorate, it is also essential to figure out what makes that room special.

Does it have big windows?

Does it have a huge garden tub that you love?

Or are you gushing over your kitchen for the various amounts of counter space?

Find the items about the room that you love and write them down. Those are going to be important when we pick out our decor because you want to highlight what you love about a particular room.

Now the other side. What do you not like about the room? And I know there are things you don’t like about your room because you would not be looking to redecorate it if you loved everything about it. We do this because it is vital we figure it out how to hide imperfections.

Now that you have an idea what you like what you don’t like about the room, you should be able to do this next step pretty quickly.

2. Understand Your Interior Design Personality

Before we can even start looking for furniture or decorating we need to learn your style personality. As I mentioned it’d taken me years to develop my fashion style, but we don’t have that much time.

So what we can do instead is take a personality quiz instead because quizzes make life so much easier. Made.com has produced an awesome personality quiz to determine your style interior design.

The quiz works like this you answer 11 straightforward questions about yourself, and once you do that represent you well if your design style. Not only does it tell you what your sellers and give you a few picture examples, but they also give you some inspirational mood boards to get an idea of how to decorate your home based on your style. It even gives you some ideas on furniture and accent pieces your style design includes. Pretty cool right?

When I took the quiz, I learned that I have a classic style. Meaning I like things like chandeliers and vintage items. Which is impressive considering how much vintage clothing I wear. I learned my interior style is very similar to my fashion style which is a very classic eclectic style I would say.

There are four other styles that you could get doing an a.com quiz those are Playful Style, Rustic Design Style, Traditional Classic Style, and Minimal Style for those who favor a more minimalist interior.

Do the quiz, look at some of the mood boards, and come right back. You should have plenty of ideas for the next step. Take the quiz here.

3. Think about Your Key Pieces/theme

I hope you got some inspiration from the quiz. I know I did!

Now that you have some ideas on how you want to decorate your room, think about what the essential furniture pieces are in that room. Now, remember we made a list of things you love about the place and also the things you didn’t like.

For example, if something you love about a room is a giant bay window, you may want to pick a piece that’s going to accent that window like a chair or a table right next to it. Or if there’s a part of the room you don’t like for example, not having enough storage, think about furniture that doubles as storage; Pieces that can be beautiful and practical.

Regardless of what’s on your pros and cons list, think about accenting or highlighting the parts of the room you like the most while diminishing the things you dislike about the place.

Once you make your list of items you want, I do what is called “The Chop.” The Chop is how I shop for clothes. I pick up everything I love. I put it in my cart, and by the end of my shopping spree, I have a cart full of items I know good and well I will not be taking home. So I do “The Chop.”

I go through every single item, and I picture how I will wear it when I wear it. And most importantly, I ask myself if I like it or if I love it? If I only like it then it goes back. But if I love it I’ve got to get it.

Many numerous people may go through this process as being overly frugal. But it’s more than that. Not only is it good for your wallet, but it is a way to guarantee that you only have the things you love in your home.

I give away so many clothes every year because I buy something wear it once, or worse, not at all and then give it away. Going through this process has helped me not have to give so many of my clothes away. The same thing should go for the furniture and decor you pick for your home. Only buy the things you love.

4. Accessorize!

Now that you have your key pieces it’s time for my favorite part of getting dressed every morning; the accessories! Sometimes it looks like certain items don’t look well together. I’ll pick a T-shirt and a skirt and or some items that look like totally different styles at first glance. different. And it isn’t until I have accessories that it all kind of falls together.

So go to your home and accessorize with your key design elements. It is incredible to see that when adding a painting to your wall or adding a desk lamp can do for a space. Plants are suitable for this too. Look at your home and imagine what may be missing. Is there a color that would accent the room well? Or maybe it’s a throw blanket. Think about color schemes and items that can fit the place well.

Before searching online for accessories for the home, I highly recommend you get an idea for colors and interior style items that would fit your room well before you search. You do not want websites to make up your mind for you.

It’s a lot easier to find what you want when searching for “gold light fixture” as opposed to “cute accent piece.”

5. Enjoy it

Lastly, enjoy it! As much grief as I’ve felt over the years for not having “anything to wear”, I have felt way more happiness mixing and matching outfits especially the company of friends.

Why can’t it be the same for decorating your home? Have your friends over to review mood boards and talk about what may be missing in a room to make it more You.

Being able to showcase your style it is like being able to tell the world who you are without having to say a word. I remember telling my brother about how much I valued dressing nice went out in public.

And instead of shaming me for it, he said the world is a stage, and you don’t want to get caught on it without your costume.

I couldn’t agree more!

The home you live in now may not be your last home, or you’re only home. But it is your home now, and it is a part of this zeitgeist that you are currently living. Why not make a special? Why not make it to You?