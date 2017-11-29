Why Coffee is Good for Women Fitness: 6 Surprising Reasons

A lot of things have been said about coffee, some good and others are bad. However, many have dwelt on negative publicity, and this has shrouded all the great benefits one can get from drinking coffee especially for women as far as their fitness is concerned. Coffee is considered as one of the oldest beverages and offers a host of benefits which range from fighting systemic inflammation to memory enhancement. There is so much you can reap as a woman if you have any of the best coffee machines which are capable of brewing not only the best flavors but also high-quality results. Here are six benefits of drinking coffee for women fitness and general health:

1. It protects the liver from different conditions

When we talk about fitness, our minds have to go beyond muscles and the gym and appreciate that a lot of what is happening in our body does determine how to fit we are. Drinking coffee regularly can help protect the liver from diseases such as cirrhosis. It is also worth noting that coffee is rich in antioxidants and these are essential for some reasons such as the protection against the damage of free radicals which includes diseases like Alzheimer’s and cancer.

2. Reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease

The heart is one of the most important organs in the body. Unfortunately, cardiovascular diseases are becoming rampant with time and knowing how to reduce the risks can be a great thing to do. Drinking coffee has been found to be effective in reducing the risks of neurological diseases including Type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, and cardiovascular disease.

3. Enhances energy levels

Caffeine is one of the common substances found in different sports and energy drinks. As such, drinking coffee for women could also help improve their energy levels, especially when one feels down and sluggish. Once absorbed into the body system caffeine works wonders in the enhancement of mood and memory by blocking adenosine, an inhibitory neurotransmitter found in the brain thus allowing other neurotransmitters to increase helping to energize neurons and improve memory and alertness.

4. Aids in fat burning

Drinking coffee every day can be of great help improve your body’s metabolism by a great deal. In fact, researchers have found out that people who drink a cup of coffee each day can see their metabolism rate increase by a range of between 3 to 10 percent. It also helps increase the rate of fat burning by approximately 29 percent. Women could also benefit from during workout by taking a cup before the sessions as it boosts endurance while at the same time enhancing the burning of calories.

5. Lowers the risk of cancer

Studies have shown that women who drink at least 3 cups of coffee each day have a lower risk of getting skin cancer. According to the studies, the presence of caffeine in the coffee plays a significant role in reducing the risk since people who drank decaffeinated coffee didn’t show the same effects from drinking their coffee.

6. Enhances general fitness

Drinking coffee before starting your workouts can greatly help one to work out harder (it improves endurance) and for a prolonged period. You should consider taking at least two cups of coffee one hour before commencing your workouts as this will help the body to absorb the caffeine which helps block the messages which are known to induce fatigue.

Coffee has many other health benefits especially when it comes to women fitness. It is advisable to drink coffee on a regular basis rather than doing it as an “on and off” practice as this is the only way you are guaranteed maximum benefits. Timing your coffee consumption is also very important, and if you are involved in workouts, it’ll be advisable to drink one or two cups approximately 60 minutes before your sessions. This helps improve your energy levels thus helping you to work out longer. It also helps the body to blast fat thus making it an ideal drink if you want to cut weight. As such, it is always important to have the best coffee machines as this will help you to enjoy your coffee at any given time while at the same time making it cheaper and affordable for you.

