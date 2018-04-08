5 Signs It’s Probably Time for a New Laptop

This post is sponsored by Best Buy and Google. All opinions are 100% my own!

If you are reading this article, chances are that you’ve had your laptop for some time. That or it is giving you some trouble as of late.

The thing is it is hard to say if your should pay to fix some of the issues with it or if you should just get a new laptop. In this article we are going to weigh your options. If you are trying to decide if you should get a new laptop or work with the one you have, I have 5 ways to tell. Read on!

The Battery Won’t Hold a Charge

This is typically one of a the first signs that it is the begining of the end. And depending on the type of computer you own, it can be a pretty pricey repalcement. If your computer still works while being plugged to a wall, this gives you a little more time to shop around for a new battery until you get a decent priced one.

You Don’t Have Enough Space to Hold Files

I’ve have upgraded to new computers in the past for this reason alone. There is nothing more frustrating than working on a project for a long time, only to not be able to save it to your computer. There first reaction is to just get a portable hard drive. But then you run into the issue of possibly forgetting it somewhere when you take your laptop with you as well as forgetting which files are where.

Or you can go the route of getting a dropbox account which is a gerat way to save on your computer when you are out of room. You just have to pay a monthly fee for it. So yes getting more storage could be a temporary solution before getting another computer.

It’s Slow

This one usually goes hand a nd hand with having too many files on your computer. If you spend more time waiting for pages to load than you do actually working, it may be time to get a new computer. The alternative is going through all your files and cutting out the old ones you no longer need.

It’s Noisy

If your computer sounds like it is going to blow up everytime you start it up, it may be time to get a new laptop. I had one of these for way to long until it finally just stopped coming on. Don;t get caught without a computer at all. Start researching for a new one.

It’s Over 5 Years Old

3-5 years is the average timespan for a Laptop these days. If yours is over this number, chances are it is porbably time to get a new one. Now there are some devices that are still in pretty good condition depending on how much use it has had over the years. But if it is regualrly used, as in several times a day, it is probably time to upgrade.

Is it time for you to upgrade?

So what do you think? Is it time for you to get a new laptop? If you said yest to at least 3 or the 5 items above I would say so. And if you’ve yet to start researching what laptop you shouold have might I recommend the Google Pixelbook.

It is the new high performance Chromebook and Pixelbook Pen1, the smart, responsive stylus . It’s the first laptop with the Google Assistant built in, so you’ll be able to get more done faster and smarter. From its ultra-thin design to its collection of apps, Pixelbook is beautifully versatile and effortlessly adapts to your lifestyle. One of my favorite features for this baby is that it is powered by Chrome OS, so you’ll always have the latest security and software features 3.

Google by your side

Pixelbook is the first laptop with the Google Assistant built in2. It’s easily accessible via the dedicated Google Assistant key on the keyboard, or by using the “Ok Google” wake word you’re already familiar with. You can even access it with Pixelbook Pen1 : simply press and hold the button, then tap the pen on Pixelbook’s screen to get help from your Assistant.

Beautifully versatile

At just 10.3mm, Pixelbook is Google’s thinnest laptop ever, with a lightweight aluminum construction that enhances portability. The 360° touchscreen and versatile 4-in-1 design will seamlessly adjust to whatever you’re doing, too. You can sketch or edit photos, stay productive with GSuite apps that Drive automatically backs up to your device5, and enjoy on-or-offline access to movies and TV shows with apps like Google Play Movies and YouTube Red.

Complete peace of mind

With Chrome OS, you’ll always have the latest security and features with software that automatically updates3 in the background. Pixelbook’s ready to go when you are, too: it starts up in under ten seconds, stays fast, and has a fast-charging, all-day battery6 that gives you up to ten hours of go from a single charge7

Apps for work and play

Do more of what you love with apps including Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Gmail, Photos and more. You can always download your favorites from YouTube Red and Google Play Movies to enjoy even without Wi-Fi.

Does this sound like something that could work for you? Then check it out here.