10 Ways on How To Beat Your Post Holiday Blues

Now that the holidays are over and the new year has begun, there’s a lot to think about. What will the new year bring? Will we achieve everything we want to this year? What will we do now the lead up to the busy holidays has passed? These thoughts and the general feeling of the festive fun being over can cause many of us to suffer from feelings of sadness and negativity. Luckily, there is a tonne of fantastic ways to kick the post-holiday blues. Here are ten of our top tips:

1. Throw Yourself Into a New Hobby

There’s no better way to kick the post-holiday blues than by taking up a new hobby. A new hobby not only offers a great deal of distraction, but it also gives you something to focus on. Plus, a new hobby is fun! Whether you choose to sign up for a sports team or you want to give a group craft activity a try, you’re sure to find a hobby that you will enjoy.

2. Plan a Holiday or an Exciting Trip

Having something to look forward to can help you to get through the post-holiday blues without feeling too down in the dumps. Whether you choose to plan a two week holiday with friends or you book a weekend away with a loved one, having something you’re excited about will help the time to fly by. Plus, when those post-holiday blues do strike, all you’ll have to do is think that it won’t be long until you’re relaxing somewhere fabulous.

3. Give Yourself Things to Look Forward To

Similarly to planning a holiday or an exciting trip, daily activities and day trips are a good way to keep the blues at bay. When you’re busy looking forward to spending time with friends and family, it’s very difficult to feel down.

4. Eat Healthy and Cut Down on Junk Food

A poor diet can have a significant impact on the stability of your mood, and junk food has been known to cause mood swings and depression. So, what’s the answer? Ditch it! Swap takeaways and unhealthy snacks for lots of fruit and vegetables and try some nootropic supplements to keep that energy up! Not only will you find that you have more energy, but you’re also likely to find you become a much more positive person.

5. Listen to Uplifting, Mood-Boosting Music

Everyone knows that music can have an affect on our mood, but not many people think to use it as a tool for beating the post-holiday blues. In the same way that sad music can cause us to feel sad, happy music can put a spring in our step. Choose an uplifting playlist or some of your favorite artist’s greatest hits – both work very well when it comes to boosting your mood.

6. Give Meditation a Try

Though meditation isn’t for everyone, if you’re someone that feels the benefits then there’s no reason not to use it for kicking the post-holiday blues. Meditation can help you to relax, chill out, and see things in a more positive light; this will help you to tackle whatever life throws at you.

7. Declutter Your Home

You may not think it but a cluttered home can lead to a cluttered mind, and this can lead to stress after the holidays. The holidays are usually a busy time of socializing, celebrating, and spending time with others. So it comes as no surprise that homes tend to accumulate a lot of added bits and bobs. By taking the time to get rid of items you don’t need, you’re likely to benefit from a clearer mind.

8. Exercise Well and Keep Active

As we all know, exercise releases endorphins and these boost your mind and create feelings of positivity in the body. This is why exercising and keeping active is a good way to kick the post-holiday blues. As well as helping you to feel more positive, a lot of people find that exercise helps them to get rid of stress.

9. Set Achievable Goals and Resolutions

Try not to start the year with unrealistic resolutions and hard to achieve goals. After the holidays, it can be tempting to jump on the bandwagon of making big changes, many of which turn out to be unachievable. Instead, set goals you can achieve, and you’ll avoid the disappointment of not completing them.

10. Set Aside Some Time for Yourself

Don’t underestimate the importance of taking time for yourself. Setting aside some time for yourself can go a long way towards helping you to relax, unwind, and gather your thoughts; all of which are beneficial to beat the post-holiday blues.

As you can see, there are a lot of different tips and tricks for beating the post-holiday blues. Just because the holiday festivities are over and the new year is starting off slow doesn’t mean negativity has to take over! Whether you choose to plan an exciting holiday or you keep yourself busy with a brand new hobby, the post-holiday blues can be kept at bay.