Your Ultimate Guide to a User-Friendly Learning Management System

Sharing is caring!

1 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

The Market Guide for Corporate Learning Suites notes: “Place the learner’s experience and the solution’s usability at the top of the priority list for any new learning project.” With that in mind, you must choose a user-friendly Learning Management System (LMS) for your education business, and the rest shall be taken care of. Right? Well…if only it were that simple!

Despite all the technological advancements that have taken place in all these years, navigability is one of the most common issues faced by LMS users. Using an LMS that is difficult to navigate not only acts as a hindrance in achieving the desired goals but also leads to poor user experience.

It’s high time that these flaws are taken care of before users bounce off your software. To avoid such a situation, treat the following navigability issues as soon as possible and offer your customers a great experience.

Disorganized user interface

Most Learning Management Systems today lack a centralized theme and cohesiveness. It’s tough to locate a particular feature at the platform, and it gets time-consuming as well.

For corporate learners, it gets difficult to access relevant online training materials. This difficulty leads to admins not being able to assign the necessary tasks to fill the performance gaps, which in turn obstructs the learning and skills development process. Therefore, you must make sure to find a system that offers an ideal user interface keeping in mind the needs and preferences of the learners.

No search feature

Another common scenario in inadequate LMS systems is the lack of search functionality, which makes it quite challenging for users to find exactly what they’re looking for.

Adding this feature can work wonders in the sense that not only will the users or admins be quickly able to locate particular information, report, or training material, but also search across the entire system in less than a minute and improve performance and productivity.

Inability to retrace your work

Even some of the most intuitive dashboards lack this functionality, and it is one of the most horrendous mistakes one can ever make while developing software. The flexibility of online learning platforms lets you keep track of your previous work and rectify errors, if any. So, go ahead and make it a part of your software so that users can go back, undo actions, and modify any training content.

Unintuitive dashboards

The pivotal trait of any Learning Management System is that it is intuitive. You should feel like the system knows what you need and when you need it. Keeping that in mind, all LMS vendors should make it a point to design their system so that users can locate things in just a click.

A streamlined dashboard makes your everyday work a lot easier. And, this is what a user-friendly LMS is made up of! And, not to forget about the organic flow, which allows the LMS dashboard to appear custom-built for you and your team members.

Inconsistency in navigation

Inconsistent navigation controls are yet another setback to a well-designed LMS. Nothing bothers a user more than navigation controls that don't align with the specific theme. This simply means users are not able to figure out the relevant pages or functions to carry out their job responsibilities. Moreover, look into it that the navigation controls are static and do not shift locations upon switching pages.

Inability to toggle between different pages

If your users are finding it difficult to switch from one page to another of your LMS, it is time to make updates. To prevent such navigability issues, certain platforms boast secondary navigation controls. And, these assist in toggling between different elements and pages of your learning management system with ease.

For instance, you should quickly be able to switch from an online training course page to the candidates’ enrollment screen and easily assign the courses to the corporate learners who meet the desired criteria. A good LMS allows you to do these things.

Unfixed coding bugs

There is nothing more discouraging for learners than a learning management platform packed with coding bugs. As it is, it negatively impacts their learning experience. You never know, they might not even want to complete the course if your system is buggy!

A glitch-free learning management system is ideal for enhancing the user's experience. Make sure you have IT professionals on hand who offer support as needed for the maintenance of the platform. In case there are still some technical snags, the LMS vendors must provide constant technical assistance to overcome the same. That being said, they must equip you with some FAQs, forums, or online training materials.

Final word

Did you know that only 33% of LMS users from small businesses with 500 employees and fewer said that they are satisfied with their current system and blame the poor user experience of it?

The problem is so pervasive and detrimental that it must be addressed as soon as possible.

If you have just started with your business, always remember that the world’s best LMS for entrepreneurs is the one which does not present any navigability issues. You want to provide superior user experience, allowing users to gather knowledge and enhance their skills.