It’s a common question that I get, “how to learn a language on your own?” In fact, I’ve been saying that I want to learn a new language for years now, but it keeps falling lower and lower on my to-do list.

Between work, social obligations, and trying to find time to relax—AND surviving a global pandemic—I don’t have the time to go to classes or hire a tutor to learn new words and phrases.

I always assumed that becoming bilingual would take a lot of time and money. A few months ago, I decided to stop making excuses and decided to search online, “how to learn a new language by yourself” and see if there was an easy way for me to start learning French.

I often ask my peers how to learn any language. They would advise me to make the best use of time during quarantine. The pandemic this year has forced us all to spend more time at home, so what better time to pick up a new skill.

I thought about signing up for online classes, but that would still require me to submit assignments and stick to a course schedule. I need something that fits with my lifestyle, and luckily I found Rosetta Stone. If you are wondering how to learn a language fast and fluently, I can guarantee Rosetta Stone is the right choice for you!

Here is how I used my time this year to learn a new language, and how Rosetta Stone got me there!

How To Learn a Language Fast and Fluently in Less Than 30 Minutes a Day

Turns out learning a foreign language doesn’t have to require long hours and pointless assignments! Rosetta Stone is designed to fit into your everyday life. Lessons take only 15 to 30 minutes a day!

You no longer need to ask around or search online on how to learn a new language faster! It’s the best way to learn a language online.

The bite-sized lessons make it easier for your brain to absorb the learnings. All of their lessons are interesting and interactive and designed to teach you real conversational vocabulary. When someone asks me how to learn a foreign language on my own, I recommend them Rosetta Stone without any second thought!

I love that I can pop in my headphones on the way to work or when I’m cleaning my apartment, so it’s much better than sitting through a boring class.

It’s Convenient

Are you still wondering how to learn a new language effectively? Well, Rosetta Stone’s app could not be more convenient. You can use it any time, anywhere for language exchange.

Learning a new language, it has properly spaced repetition. For new language learners whether you are learning Spanish or Spanish French practice makes perfect. And that’s what this app is all about!

The learning never stops, even without WiFi! You can download the lessons and listen to them on your commute. I love that I can use that time to learn.

It’s so much better than scrolling social media for half an hour straight! You can learn new words and language fast.

Believe me when I say even native speakers can find their comfort zone and start developing their language skills. It’s like you listen to the radio and start learning the target language.

Interactive Features

Rosetta Stone has tons of methods for learning a language. Its innovative features, like TruAccent®, show you exactly how accurate your pronunciation is when you speak. It’s awesome because I feel like I never have the time to study what I actually sound like, so this definitely gave me more confidence in the real world.

The Phrasebook and Seek & Speak® features are going to be a godsend when I visit Paris later this year.

Phrasebook teaches you short useful expressions that you will need to know if you visit the country of origin for your language.

Seek & Speak® lets you partake in a fun scavenger hunt-like activity for everyday items, like fruits and veggies. It tasks you with seeking out a list of items, and once you take an image of one of the items, it will translate the native language for you. Such a fun and interactive way to keep the learning going and speak the language you want! I can’t wait to hit up a farmer’s market and test it out.

I Have Access To All Languages

When you sign up for Rosetta Stone‘s annual or lifetime plan, you get access to all of their languages. The languages they offer include:

Arabic

Dutch

Filipino

French

German

Greek

Hebrew

Hindi

Irish

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Mandarin Chinese

Persian

Polish

Portuguese

Russian

Spanish

Sweedish

Turkish

Vietnamese

I’m determined to crack French, but I love having the option to pick up a conversational grasp of a new language if I travel to that country.

It’s Affordable

An annual subscription to Rosetta Stone is only $9.99 a month and gives you access to all of the languages. They also have a Lifetime Subscription, and to join you only need to pay a one-time fee of $179! Or if you wanna try it out before committing, their 3-month subscription costs $11.99 per month.

Such a steal, considering the number of awesome features their program has. Rosetta Stone is way more affordable than going to classes or hiring a tutor, and their approach to learning a new language is just better.

I’ve been using Rosetta Stone for two months, and I’m really proud of my progress. Their app makes it easy to stick to it and not give up.

I can finally tick “learn French” off my bucket list!

