6 Lead Generation Tips To Help You Close Insurance Sales

Sharing is caring!

Lead generation is a marketing strategy used by insurance agents to attract prospective clients. Just like any other industry, insurance requires aggressive marketing techniques to grow the number of its clients.

Getting new insurance customers is not an easy task, no matter how experienced an insurance agent is. It requires proper planning and strategizing to be able to get the right type of customers. The good news is that there are several ways of attracting insurance clients.

Here are six lead generation tips for new insurance agents:

1. Ask for referrals

If you have already established a strong relationship with a few clients, then it would be easy to ask them to refer to your services. Unfortunately, this may not be easy, especially if you are just getting started as an insurance agent.

But you know what? There’s no written rule that all referrals must come from an existing customer.

You can still be introduced to potential customers by people close to you such as friends, family members, or former colleagues. All you have to do is to put your best foot forward in case one or two people express their interest in your services.

2. Publish content

Many people today rely on the internet to search and purchase products and services including insurance plans. To take full advantage of this opportunity, create a blog or website and optimize it using search engine optimization (SEO) techniques.

Generate relevant content that offers readers valuable information about different insurance plans. You should ensure that your articles are incorporated with certain keywords that will direct users to your blog or website when they search the internet. You will be surprised to see people contacting you for advice about various plans.

3. Be active in your community

One of the best ways to show that you are caring is to actively participate in community activities. There are many charity events that often take place around and you should not waste an opportunity when it comes. Besides, you can also organize your own events with the intention of creating awareness about insurance plans.

You can also do things such as organizing insurance seminars, talking to locals about the best insurance plans, printing T-shirts and other products with information about insurance plans, and many other things. Although your main goal will be to get leads, you should not make that a priority – your focus should be to help your local community.

4. Use social media

Social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook have proved to be great places to market different products and services. Medicare insurance agents can take advantage of these platforms to generate valuable leads.

5. Do proper networking

A lot of people out there need insurance and most of them are not in your agency. So how do you find them? Attend networking group meetings, connect with your former schoolmates, create a social media page among other methods.

6. Make videos

This is also another great way of getting leads. Create appealing and educational videos about different insurance plans and post them on the internet.

In general, lead generation plays a big role in attracting new insurance clients. All you need to do is find the best lead generation tips to make you a success.