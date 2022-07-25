5 Tips to Landlords on How to Improve Security in Your Property

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

If you have your own rental property, chances are you’re always looking for ways to improve it. After all, you are one of the best landlords out there! Whether making minor repairs or coming up with creative ideas for the interior and exterior of your property, there is always room for more improvement.

Having your own rental property also brings unique challenges and stressors that other landlords may not have to deal with. Keeping tenants safe from intruders while still feeling at home can be tricky. Here are some tips on how you can improve security in your apartments and keep your tenants feeling safe at home:

Make Repairs & Upgrades Immediately

There can be a lot of turnover with tenants, and many people don’t understand that a rental property needs maintenance. If you find something is broken, fix it right away. Immediately replace a broken appliance or fixture.

Is your property looking old? Make the necessary upgrades to make it feel more modern and comfortable. It can be hard to know what repairs are essential and what can wait, but generally, make repairs as soon as you notice a problem. If you have a chronic problem with something on your property, make a note of it and find out how to fix it as soon as possible.

You don’t want to ignore issues that can be easily fixed. This will help you avoid unnecessary tenant turnover and complaints when something can be resolved quickly and easily.

Use An Intercom System

Many rental properties in urban areas don’t have an intercom system. Living in a busy, congested area can make it difficult to collect rent, let your tenants in and out, and generally communicate with them.

Having apartment intercoms installed lets tenants and guests come and go more easily and is also a good security feature. An intercom system allows you to monitor who is at the gate or door and can give you an advantage when someone is trying to break in. An intercom system can also help you to collect rent.

If you have an intercom system, it is best to have tenants go to the gate or door and let you in to collect rent. This way, you can see who is on the other side of the door and avoid letting in someone who intends to cause harm to you or your tenants.

Add Motion Sensor Security Lights

Lighting is an often-overlooked part of improving security. You will likely have break-ins and theft if you have unlit areas around your property. Having lots of lights can make it difficult for someone to break in and remain unnoticed, so it is best to have as many lights as possible.

One good way to increase lighting around your property is to install motion sensor security lights. They are strongly recommended for outdoor lighting because they will turn on and off when they detect movement.

This can help prevent break-ins and protect your tenants and guests from being attacked at night. You can also add lights to the interior of your property to make it brighter and easier to see when someone is inside.

Hire Security Personnel

Hiring a security company for your property can benefit you and your tenants if you can afford it. A security company can help in several ways, including providing on-call guards after hours, monitoring your property for suspicious activity, and installing security systems or technology like cameras or sensors.

A security company can significantly benefit your property depending on your chosen services. They can help ease your mind and make your property safer for your tenants.

Upgrade Locks & External Doors

A great way to make your property more secure is to upgrade your locks and external doors. If you have old locks that are easy to break into, consider replacing them.

You don’t have to go out and spend thousands of dollars on the latest and greatest lock, but be sure to get locks that are durable and difficult to break into. You can also install external doors and windows that are harder to break into.

Exterior doors are a great place to start and can make a big difference in the amount of protection your property has. If you have older windows, consider getting new ones that will be harder to break into.

Newer windows are also often easier to open and close, which can be helpful to your elderly or disabled tenants. New windows can also make your property look nicer since they come in various styles and finishes.

Conclusion

Landlords should always be on the lookout for ways to improve their properties. Sometimes, the best way to make your property more secure is to make repairs or upgrades you have been putting off for a while.

Other times, you may need to purchase new equipment or hire new people to help better protect your property. No matter what you do, make your property more secure. After all, your tenants trust you with their safety when they live on your property.