9 Helpful Tips For Landing The Job You Want

Landing the job you want can be a very frustrating and even daunting task when you do not have the right resources or support system. This has led a lot of people to either put their dreams on hold or forget them altogether to land any job that comes their way. What happens, then, is that instead of getting a job that will make full use of all the training a person has received, they instead start opting for jobs that will only help them to survive. So, this article is for all the job hunters out there, as we will take a look at some tips to help you land the kind of job you want.

1. Know what your skills are

One of the many mistakes that most job hunters make when searching for job opportunities is looking for job titles that match their career goals. This method may be successful for a few people, but only a few. The best thing to do is to pay attention to the set of skills required for a particular position. Doing this will help you identify the set of skills you already possess.

Also, because job titles are constantly changing, focusing your attention on those may lead away from your area of expertise. Plus, when you focus on the set of skills required, you will open yourself up to a broader number of options – even options you didn’t know were available to you.

2. Take advantage of online resources

Fortunately, the internet has taken a lot of stress out of the job-hunting process. So, you no longer need to keep asking around, as most recruiters and companies post openings online. Several online job search platforms offer several advantages for any job seeker. There are also job boards and hiring platforms that streamline the recruitment process for specific industries. The power of such platforms is that they make job openings that suit your qualifications or set skills available to you.

All you need to do is to sign up and upload your resume. A perfect example is the elderly care job board that offers streamlined hiring processes for a specific industry, which in this case are the child care and elderly care industries.

One online resource that can help you is Snagajob, one of the best platforms for job seekers and employers.

One of the amazing things about Snagajob is that you can specify different search requirements. This feature means that you can narrow your search to only show positions that off the option to work remotely. It makes it incredibly easy to find a job that matches your skills and preferences. Start searching on Snagajob today!

3. Narrow your search down to the best options

Do not make the mistake of applying to any job openings that come your way. The most effective way is to narrow down your search to what your best options are. Your best options will be the openings that suit or match the set of skills you have. It is even advisable to do further background research on the posting company. This will help you know what values it holds for workers as well as what to expect.

Such information will also come in handy in case you are called for an interview. If your further research reveals that you know someone connected to the hiring company, that will be almost as close as having a toe through the doors of the company. Plus, narrowing down your search options also prevents you from wasting a lot of time on job openings that are not suitable for you.

4. Keep the best job listings

Even after you have applied to a job, be sure to save the listing to give you a reference point in the future. You can save a job listing either by printing it or saving a soft copy on your phone or computer.

Keep this copy with you when going for an interview for that job opening, as it will give you something to refer to when you need to remember the job description and the skills required. This is because most job recruiters remove a job posting immediately when they have enough candidates. Thus, saving a copy of the description will help you remember important information about the job during an interview.

5. Customize your CV

Most job hunters make the mistake of sending out the same resume for every job they apply for. This practice is a grave mistake, especially when the job postings come with different sets of required skills. Before sending out your CV or resume, take the time to study the necessary skills and responsibilities that the job posting comes with and edit your CV to match.

This will significantly increase your chance of being hired, as the recruiter will pay attention to that part of your resume or CV. Even if you are applying for different job openings within the same industry, it is essential to tailor your application documents to suit the job requirements as no two job openings will be exactly the same.

6. Do not repeat your resume in your cover letter

It is important to ensure that your cover letter and resume do not contain the same information, as both are used for different purposes. Your cover letter should provide the recruiter with all the vital background information about what you have done, who you are, and why your background makes you the best candidate for the company and the position advertised. Make sure that you include some sort of call to action in your cover letter.

For example, “I look forward to discussing the next steps with you.” Doing this will let the recruiter know how eager you are to move to the next level with your recruitment process. Even if the application requirements do not ask for a cover letter, it is still a good idea to include one. It can be the one factor that sets you apart from the rest.

7. Make preparations for an interview

Don’t leave anything to chance. Even if you are not too confident about landing a job you have applied for, take your time to prepare for an interview. When preparing, there are three main things you need to do. The first thing to do is to conduct background research of the company and what they do.

Next, practice your answers to tough questions you can expect. For example, “what makes you the best candidate for this position?”

And finally, try to find out who the interviewer will be and what their background is. We have already mentioned the need to save a copy of the job description with you for future reference. Preparing adequately for a job interview can be the difference between being confident during the interview and letting anxiety get the best of you.

8. Ask the right questions

Most people are intimidated and lose their confidence during an interview. But one trick to help tick the right boxes from your interviewer is by asking the right questions—not merely answering them. This indicates to the interviewer that you are interested in the position.

It also helps prevent the interview from becoming one-sided and unengaging. Such meetings do not leave a positive impression on the interviewer and are easily forgettable.

9. Send a Thank You message

This point comes in after you have attended an interview. After applying all the interview-related tips we have mentioned, you can stand out from the rest by merely leaving a thank you note after the meeting. The purpose of the thank you note is simple—to show appreciation to your interviewer for taking time out of their busy schedule to meet you.

You can send your thank-you note either by email or by a hand-written note before you leave the interview premises. However, you must be sure to go through the letter to correct all grammatical errors carefully.

When you're working on landing the job you want, there are many things to keep in mind. Hopefully, these help you get on the right track! Good luck job hunting.