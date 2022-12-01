11 Best High-Paying Jobs in The Beauty Industry

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Finding jobs in the beauty industry might seem like a genuinely impossible task! Looking up “beauty related jobs near me” on a google search doesn’t always pan out well.

There is good news, however. There are plenty of jobs in the beauty industry that pay well.

Considering the beauty industry has been proliferating and is widely recognized, it has always been a lucrative career choice. It is possible to work one of the high-paying jobs in the beauty industry if you know what you’re doing.

Of course, it’sessentialt to understand that while there are well-paid jobs in the beauty industry, you can’t focus solely on your paycheck. It is always better to work hard and pour your heart and soul into a career you love than to work purely for money.

Keep reading to learn more about eleven high-paying jobs in the beauty industry to find the right career for you!

1. Hairdresser/Hair Stylist

Hairdresser Salary and Hair Stylist salary range: $25,000 – $50,000

Being a hairdresser isn’t stereotypically seen as a career that pays the big bucks. However, depending on your skillset, your clients, and your level of dedication, that doesn’t have to be the case. You can splash some cash on the finer things in life.

Because of the ever-increasing influence of the beauty industry (including cosmetic products), having your hair done has become a societal expectation. People want to look their best for social and business reasons and are prepared to pay good money for quality service.

While it is possible to do your hair, unless you’re a professional yourself, visiting a professional hair salon can make all the difference.

Being a hairdresser and beauty professional also come with substantial psychological benefits and has been deemed one of the happiest career paths.

How to become one:

Seek out salons that offer trainee positions. While this is one of the quickest ways to learn, you’re immediately immediately thrown into the deep end. You’ll have to adopt a hands-on approach and listen carefully to the advice of your head hairdresser to learn from them.

There is also a multitude of classes you can take. For example, you can register at your local cosmetology school or even take online courses on a site like Udemy.

Taking some online courses in a field like this can lay a foundation upon which you can build when you enroll in a program.

2. Cosmetic Surgeon

Cosmetic Surgeon salary range: $150,000 – $800,000+

It’s no secret that being a cosmetic surgeon is one of the highest-paid jobs in the world. As of 2021, Allied Physicians Salary Survey reported that cosmetic surgeons could earn $820,000 annually, depending on their specialty.

Tijion Esho claims that transitioning from a surgeon to a cosmetic surgeon was the best decision he’d ever made. Why?

Because Esho claims that having the power to change someone’s appearance is an “amazing feeling” and specifically referenced a case in which he helped a patient who suffered a broken nose from domestic abuse.

Ultimately, cosmetic surgery is a career path that offers a generous salary and gives you a chance to change people’s lives for the better.

How to become one:

As you might expect, the route to becoming a respected cosmetic surgeon is not an easy one.

You first have to attend medical school, then complete a residency at a hospital, and undertake personal research into a field (usually two years). Then you’ll want to pursue a fellowship in plastic surgery and then a specialized fellowship depending on what area of the body you’re focusing on.

3. Beauty Blogger or Vlogger

Beauty Blogger salary range: $0 – $1,000,000+

It’s common knowledge that strong YouTube personalities can earn just as much as renowned cosmetic surgeons – if not more. As a result, the blogger and vlogger industry are currently one of the fastest-growing and well-paid career paths globally.

Not needing any qualifications or training makes it an attractive choice for people who love fashion and makeup. In this career, you get paid for trying beauty brands and products while teaching your best tips on beauty care and skin care.

Zoella, Tanya Burr, and Bethany Mota are some of the most notable examples. Watch one of Tanya’s videos below for an example of beauty vlogging.

How to become one:

Here’s the difficult bit; unlike the rest of the list, there’s no degree that will guarantee you will become a popular social media personality. However, there are courses on Udemy you can invest in to learn more about YouTube, social media, and blogging.

You can also take the time to read our many articles about blogging by clicking here. Get expert advice from Miss Millennia Magazine’s Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Jasmine, who has nine years of blogging experience!

Ultimately, though, it’s down to you. You have to be able to market yourself, advertise, and stand out from the crowd.

Copying other successful YouTubers might allow you to gain a fraction of their target audience; however, unless you create your path, you won’t get far.

So, think unique and get creative! There are endless opportunities in the world of blogging and vlogging, so get going!

4. Private Cosmetic Dentist

Cosmetic Dentist salary range: $75,000 – $250,000

Similar to cosmetic dentistry, dentists and orthodontists and now reaping the benefits of a saturated market, with teeth whitening, braces, and Invisalign is is headlining the most popular and expensive treatments.

Private dentists can easily earn over $196,000 depending on their specialty and the types of treatment they’re offering.

How to become one:

Dentists and orthodontists undergo years of training. To qualify as a dentist or orthodontist, you must complete a dental course (usually lasting five years), which will lead to a bachelor’s degree.

If you want to enjoy and thrive in this career, you must have perfect bedside manners and a real concern for the well-being of your patients.

Note that high-paying jobs such as this one may require a drug test. So if you like to party hard, you may want to complete a detox program first.

5. Beautician or Cosmetologist

Cosmetology Salary range: $25,000 – $80,000

This is another job in the beauty industry facing an economic boom. Beauticians—also known as nail technicians or cosmetologists works hairstyling but can cover other areas, such as nails and makeup,, for different events such as photoshoots and fashion shows.

Cosmetologist earning on the higher end of the salary end can expect to earn an averagit’sen higher depending on where you live. A cosmetologist salary in Califonia for example would be much higher compared to a cosmetic job in Idaho.

Cosmetology focuses more on special cosmetics, skincare, and makeup. As it’s a job firmly positioned in the beauty industry, there will always be a huge demand for such services.

Both positions have the potential to make substantial amounts of money, considering the number of you’llwomen spend to pamper themselves regularly, not to mention special services for weddings and other occasions.

How to become one:

Successful beauticians have a friendliness and positive attitude. Of course, you’ll also need training in beauty therapy. Usually, a Level 2 or 3 qualification is all that is required. A beauty therapy program usually does not require prior schooling, but this varies by college.

6. Modeling

Model salary range: $10,000 – $100,000+

Modeling is a job that can be both stressful and rewarding. Instagram is now a viral platform for amateit’sodels to boost their profileit’sd audience reach for free. Many peopTh, such as Bethany Moore and Billy Huxley, have followed this route and seen success.

While the perkdon’tt come with modeling can be fantastic, it’s important to remember that it’s more than just posing for a shot.

There’s a lot of waiting around, wearing uncomfortable clothes in the today’seasons,, and sometimesit’sels don’t even get paid fit’shoots!

How to become one:

You should have incredibly thick skin and unwavering confidence when you are a model. There are many different avenues to go down in today’s modeling world. If it’s through Instagram, then it’s about building and promoting your profile independently (outreaching out to other models and generally link-building).

If you want to adopt a more traditional modeling route, you shouldyou’ve building a portfolio and sending out shots to potential photographers.

Perseverance and believing in yourself are the two key components for a successful career as a model, so go out there and show the world what you’ve got!

7. Esthetician

Esthetician Salary range: $38,485- $90,142 per year

If you are more interested in skincare, a career as an esthetician may be a good career choice. An esthetician is considered to be a skin care professional. They have various skills, including laser hair removal, facials, permanent makeup, body wraps, and more.

It is enough to know that there a”e plenty of esthetician jobs “ut th”re. You can find a variety”of skin care jobs in this field as they can specialize in any of the former treatments mentioned above.

How to become one:

You will need to be certified to become an esthetician. It can take up to six months to become certified if full-time and nine to 12 months if part-time, depending on state requirements. And then the questions of “how much do estheticians make” and “medical esthetician salary”.

8. Image Consultant/ Stylist

Image Consultant and Stylist Salary range: $46,230 -$83,015

While I put these two careers in the same category, they are by no means the same role.

A stylist works with people to help them wear something trendy and stylish,, while an image consultant focuses on image and presentation. They can sometimes work together with clients or completely on their own.

How to become one:

The paths are a bit different for each role. When becoming an image consultant, you want to start by getting the proper training. There are various certifications you can go after to get tYou’llining you need.



9. Tattoo Artist

Tattoo Artist Salary range: $35,109 -$64,803

Tattoos are something that has been around for a long time and only seem like they are only going to grow in popularity. With this much promise, becoming a tattoo artist is an excellent career choice.

How to become one:

You need a license to become a tattoo artist,, and it varies from state to state. You’ll want to take some art lessons where you can learn how to draw and then start looking for apprenticeship positions. Getting a college degree in Art could help with getting more job opportunities. But it is not required.

10. Beauty Therapist

Beauty Therapist Salary range: $17,500-$105,500

Like the esthetician role, a beauty therapist can go in several different directions with their skills. A Beauty therapist does beauty treatments on their clients’ hands, feet, and faces. They do massages, manicures and pedicures, hair removal, and spray tans. And they specialize in the very best beauty products.

How to become one:

If you are interested in becoming a beauty therapist, you will need to complete an NVQ Level 2 and 3 in Beauty Therapy. So college is required for this role.

11. Makeup Artist

Makeup Artist Salary range: $16,500-$99,000

A makeup artist is someone responsible for applying makeup to the faces of their clients. Makeup Artists jobs are needed on many occasions, from weddings, movies, and TV shows. So there are various paths you can take iyou’re role.

How to become one:

To become one, you will need to either get formal training at a beauty school or practice yourself to get better than get some clients!

Finding the right career in the beauty industry can initially be a daunting and challenging process. No one is expected to achieve their dream job on the first try, but with perseverance, dedication, and a genuine desire to succeed, you’re sure to go far!

Hopefully, at least a few of these eleven high-paying jobs in the beauty industry are interesting! Picking your career path is never easy, but now you have an idea of some of your options if this is the industry for you.

Good luck!