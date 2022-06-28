Job Skills Training That Pays Off & Why You Should Invest In Yourself

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Have you ever heard people talk about investing in themselves or skills training and wondered what it’s all about? The topic is a popular one, but there’s no agreed-upon definition of what it means to financially back a self-improvement project.

But, now that the world economy is on a downward trajectory and millions of people are still reeling from the COVID pandemic, 2022 is an ideal time to think about adding worthwhile job skills to your resume.

Amidst widespread layoffs, corporate downsizing, and general employment chaos, it makes good sense to explore the possibilities of new careers. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that training and education are rarely free.

Especially if you want to build a career that has a long-term lifespan. Fortunately, there are resources for working adults who wish to tackle a brand-new job category, either as a part-time or full-time endeavor.

Step one is figuring out how to pay. Personal loans are the most efficient method in most cases. So, what are the top training and education courses that can jumpstart a fresh career?

Look into fields like massage therapy, resume writing, and emergency medical services. Right now, those are among the most lucrative entry points into the job market. Here are details about how to pay for the training and what to expect from each course of study.

Invest in Yourself with a Personal Loan

Those who are in search of new career paths rarely have a lot of idle cash they can plunk down on tuition or training fees. That’s why it’s nearly always best to take out a personal loan to pay for investing in yourself as you acquire new skills. In fact, personal loans with low monthly payments are the top choice for job changes in the 2020s.

Taking certification courses to learn tax preparation can cost several thousand dollars by the time people receive their official license and accept paying customers. Plus, paid preparers need to spend on advertising once they go into business.

At which point, they’ve already invested a significant amount in training even before that first client walks through the door or signs up online. However, paid tax prep experts can usually earn excellent income after they establish themselves via a professional website and local advertising.

Massage Therapist

Massage therapy school can be expensive, usually lasts about one year, and is academically demanding. Grads need to pass a lengthy written test on anatomy and physiology. As well as complete hundreds of hours of clinical training.

The payoff is that once a person obtains a state license, they can immediately begin earning solid pay. Ususally by working for a doctor’s or chiropractor’s office, starting their own practice, or working in a salon.

Certified Resume Writer

If you have a knack for crafting well-written sentences and helping people organize their thoughts, resume writing can be a stable profession. In the digital age, it’s an ideal work-from-home job that lets you scout clients all over the world.

Many of whom are willing to pay top dollar to pros who can create expert-level resumes. You can do all the certification training online for a modest fee. But expect to spend on marketing and promotion to attract your first clients.