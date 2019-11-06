Sharing is caring!

3 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

If you are looking for innovative tech gifts for friends and family members alike, you’ve come to the right place.

Everyone loves a new high quality and high tech gift. And it is incredible how many innovations come out every year. We did our research on some of the hottest tech gifts of 2019, and this is the list we came up with!

Now there are multiple links to retailer sites for your convenience to click through and learn more about each product. While we do make commissions on editorially chosen products purchased via the links on this page, we have done extensive research on each and every one.

And it will not cost you any more to buy these products yourself. Actually, we recommend you use the Rakuten Cashback app to get even more savings with your online purchases. You can sign up for Rakuten here and make $10 to go towards your Christmas gifts this year when you use our link!

Okay, are you ready to get your hop on? Here we go!

1. iBi Smart Photo Manager

If you have ever received the “Not Enough Storage” message on your phone when you tried to take a photo, you are going to LOVE what the iBi Smart Photo Manager can do.

The iBi is a smart photo manager created by SanDisk that not only stores all your photos you may have on Facebook, your phone AND your laptop, but it makes it super easy to share your photos and videos with others.

It has 1TB of space, so you don’t have to worry about running out of space any time soon. And it is easy to access right from your phone. No need to worry about saving all your photos in storage somewhere never to be seen again. And iBi makes it easy to organize as well. You can sort by location, date, and even create albums yourself.

Lastly, you can stream your photos to the TV! Any friend of yours who is taking pictures all the time (photographers, new parents, or cat owners) would LOVE this gift.

Click here to learn more about the iBi Smart Photo Manager.

2. Sonos Move Indoor and Outdoor Speaker

Forget everything you currently know about Bluetooth speakers and get one that solves many of the annoying things we’ve come to know about so many that are already out there. The Sonos Move was created to solve so many annoyances with current Bluetooth Speakers like not being loud enough outside or having to charge it all the time!

The Sonos Move was built to be used both indoors and outdoors and has surprisingly deep bass, a broad soundscape, and automatic Trueplay™ tuning that perfectly balances the sound for where you are and what you're listening to.

The speaker is weatherproof, drop resistant, and can stream via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It is brilliant when it comes to its tech because it is voice-controlled and has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built right in, so it fits well into any smart home. And its charging station makes it super easy to charge, all while listening to our favorite tunes!

This is a great gift that is built to last and will make any audiophile or music lover of any kind excited to receive it!

Click here to learn more about the Sonos Move.

3. Oculus Quest

We are living in the future, and the Oculus Quest is proof of this. This technology is so innovative. Interestingly, Facebook owns it. The more high tech successor to the Oculus Go, the Oculus Quest is the first all-in-one gaming headset.

The Oculus Quest is free from wires and controllers, so you can play with just the VR controllers sand headset. And it has positional audio built directly into the headset, so you can hear your teammates or what’s sneaking up behind you even without headphones.

Know an avid gamer who would love to live like they are in Ready Player One? This may be the gift that will make them love you forever.

Click here to learn more about Oculus Quest.

4. 4K TV

Okay, we cannot have a guide of innovative tech gifts without talking about the latest in Televisions. And this year, TVs are all about 4K. 4k means that you get super sharp image quality, with a horizontal screen resolution of around 4000 pixels.

This resolution is considerably higher than the standard 1080P, which will mean a world of a difference for anyone who spends a considerable amount of time behind the screen.

Know a movie buff who can quote more favorite films faster than you can say go? Or how about your friend who gets so excited to watch Football on the tube? A 4K TV may be the gift that will make them ecstatic to see!

Click here to learn more about 4K TVs

5. Apple Watch Series 5

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you should already know that the Apple Watch is kind of AMAZE. And Apple’s Series 5 watches are breaking the mold in more ways than one.

The Series 5 Apple Watch tracks everything from sleep, fitness, your heart rate, your menstrual cycle, and so much more. The ECG and drop monitor on the watch have been compared to medical devices (although they swear they are not a medical device).

It lets you know when decibels around you are too high so you can protect your hearing. It enables you to stream your favorite music, make a phone call, swim (and track your time while you do so), use your watch to pay for stuff, and so much more.

It’s pretty crazy we even call this thing a watch! It should be called the most ultimate of smart devices that you happen to wear on your wrist.

If you have a friend who loves their iPhone and Macbook maybe a little too much, they may die and go to heaven with this gem.

Click here to learn more about the Apple Watch Series 5.

6. Facebook Portal

If you have friends and family who live in other states or countries that you wish you could see more often, the Portal by Facebook may be the perfect gift for you and them!

The Facebook portal allows you to call your family and see them as you chat. And the best part is that it doubles as an Amazon echo! That’s right! Amazon Alexa is also on this device, so you can use it even when you aren’t chatting with your loved ones from afar.

It works by voice command and has many you can choose from. Facebook even has a version that allows you to turn your TV into a video chatting tool. And the best part is they make it easy to turn off the camera when you're not using it.

Your friends who miss your face will love it, almost as much as they love you.

Click here to learn more about Portal.

7. Nintendo Switch

I know we talked about the Oculus Quest for gamers already, but if you know a gamer who wants to stay rooted where they are and share the experience with someone in the same room as them, well, the Nintendo Switch may be the gift for them!

The Switch allows you to play at home, on the go, as a handheld, with friends, and more. This incredibly versatile little device is perfect for gamers who want to have fun at home and be able to take the fun with them too!

Know a gamer who would love this device?

Click here to learn more about the Nintendo Switch.

8. Motiv Fitness Tracker Ring

We discussed the watch that does everything already. But what about those who want to track their fitness without having to wear a watch? This is where the Motiv Fitness tracker ring comes into play.

The Motiv tracker Ring is similar to any wearable technology except it is smaller…much smaller. That's what makes it one of the most innovative tech gifts out there! It looks like a simple ring on your finger but tracks all sorts of data about your body, such as our heart rate, your activity, your sleep pattern.

And it has a 3-day battery life, so no need to worry about recharging if you leave for a weekend trip. It is waterproof, made of lightweight titanium, and is available for both Android and iOS.

Do you know a fitness buff who would rather not wear a bulky watch? This ring will fit them just right.

Click here to learn more about the Motiv Tracker Ring.

9. Instant Pot

We had to get some tech for your kitchen on this list, did we not? While there is some pretty incredible technology created every day, the Instant Pot has everyone raving about it. It's one of the hottest innovative tech gifts on the market right now.

The Instant Pot is a programmable pressure cooker, and it can make several things quickly.

It can actually cook foods you usually make 2-6 times faster! And since it is a pressure cooker, making meals are as simple as throwing in all the ingredients and letting it work its magic.

You can make a variety of foods from rice, yogurt, stews, roasts, soups, cakes, boiled eggs, and even steamed vegetables. Know a friend who could use a little extra time not having to slave away in the kitchen? This gift may be for them!

Click here to learn more about the Instant Pot.

There is a lot of tech out there, and while we feel like we covered some of the most innovative tech gifts one can find today, we could’ve missed a few! Let us know in the comments which tech gifts you think are going to dominate the gift list this year.