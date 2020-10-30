How To Improve Your Well-Being With These Emotional Health Tips

Sharing is caring!

2 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

This post is sponsored by Shakuntali. All opinions are 100% my own.

In our very busy existence, the last thing you are probably wondering about is your overall well-being. I mean, I am sure you want to be happy, healthy, and financially stable. (Don't we all?) But finding this balance is not easy!

What if I told you that one key element to improve your well-being is your emotions. In a study done by Our Healthier Nation, they discovered that emotional distress creates susceptibility to physical illness.

You heard that right!

Emotional distress can make you physically ill. Here are a few highlights from that study:

Exam stress increases susceptibility to viral infection

Stress from lack of control in the workplace or from life events creates susceptibility to cardiovascular disease.

Pretty crazy, right? And during a stressful year where a deadly disease is still wreaking havoc all over the world, your mental health is more important than ever.

In this post, I am going to talk through ways you can help get your emotional health on track to improve your well-being.

What's Energy Got To Do With It?

Everything we know consists of energy. And while we might not understand this concept completely, we know it enough to know when someone sours the mood with their negative energy. And when the presence of someone else's energy draws us nearer to them.

So it is worth it to say that energy can play a big role in whether or not you feel well. If you want to improve your well-being, you need to focus on your energy.

I'd like to introduce you to Shakuntali.

She is the creator of the Women of Power course where she teaches women how to hit the reset button on the flows of your energy and regain back your overall health and well-being.

Shakuntali considers herself to be an Enlightened woman, the reincarnation of the Ukok princess; a temple priestess. The Spiritual Master of Shakuntali is Sri Aurobindo. She possesses clairvoyance, the energy of the goddess, the talent of the instant opening of predestination, spiritual growth and healing abilities. She is also a leader of charity movements all over the over and founder of the International Academy of working with subconscious “Gyud.”

Every day she helps women all around the world to become empowered, healthy, and happy. And she knows quite a bit about energy work.

“Energy for us is like the fuel for the car,” Shakuntali explains. And she definitely knows what she is talking about.

Energy can not be in a static position, it is constantly in motion. This is its natural state. But free flow is possible only in a strong, healthy shell. If our shell—our bodies—doesn’t work correctly, the energy flow is delayed.

“Everything starts with energy,” Shakuntai says. “If some part of our body does not feel well, it just means that in that part there is a lack of energy.”

By shifting our energy, we can in effect shift our overall wellbeing in some cases.

The Power of Thinking Positively

Your mind is a powerful vessel when it comes to its effects on your body and its effects on other people.

At the physical level, everything starts with a tiny cell. The signals to our organs and parts of our body are transported directly from our brain. Broadly speaking, we experience an emotion, which is transferred to the cells of our brain, and the brain sends the “instructions” to the parts of our body.

If the emotion is positive, the instructions will be aimed at health and joy. If the emotion is negative, the signal can range to a number of negative reactions if endured for a long enough period.

This is typically when we jump to quick fixes to our emotional problems, from low self-esteem to feelings of loneliness. And while there are some legitimate medical options out there, you should also think about trying some homeopathic remedies as well.

Enlisting Homeopathic Remedies

Modern medicine's advantages cannot be overemphasized, but we must admit that its approach to curing is far from being perfect.

Indeed, it is just out of plain logic when you try to heal the human being by parts: legs, arms, head…the human being is a holistic essence and needs a holistic approach.

Another issue with modern medicine is that most only works to cure symptoms of a bigger problem, rather than curing a person completely. While this part is important, it is also important to look at the cause of certain issues and work to resolve the causes as well!

That is why enlisting homeopathic remedies in conjunction with modern medicine is so important.

The Women Of Power Course

Here is the thing about working to improve your well-being.

Let's say, you have been experiencing some negative emotion or a turbulent state of fear for 10 years. According to Shakuntali, it usually takes more or less the same period of time to heal from that. Nobody wants or can wait that long, of course. That means that finding the right tutor who would guide you to the correct approach would shorten this overall period in time.

The first step can be in joining Shakuntali’s unique course, Woman of Power. This is the quintessence of the ancient knowledge and practices that you never find in any book or on the Internet.

It is not commonly known and is not widespread. It is precious information that Shakuntali has been learning from her tutors for many years. During this course, you will reset the flows of your energy running free throughout your body and, thus, regain back your natural health. You can start your transformation to a life free of anxiety and negativity by clicking here.

What can you do just right now to live a longer healthier life?

There are some basic rules that if implemented into your life, would be the first step to protect your overall health.

Leave your life as a child: with an open heart and mind. Show your interest in everything, throw away envy, greed, and anger. These are destructive feelings. We cannot judge people because there is no absolute good or evil in this world. Take care of your emotional state. Learn how to manage your emotions: not to hold them back but manage them and transform destructive ones into positive ones. It can be yoga or any other practice suitable for you. Take your time to learn about and Shakuntali: This amazing woman helps women all around the world to stay healthy and regain their power to stay strong in every situation. You will learn the magic things you might have not have been aware of, and your worldview will never be the same.

As you can see, mental health deeper than we could think. It is not easy to improve your well-being, but there are definitely things you can do to work on your emotional health. Learning how to listen to our body and emotions will help you stay healthy, calm, strong, and successful.

Shakuntali assures you that everything is in your hands.

This post is sponsored by Shakuntali. All opinions are 100% my own.