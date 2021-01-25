How To Improve Your Spotify Profile As A Musician

Sharing is caring!

It’s important for musicians to know how to market their work in a digital world. One way to do this is through streaming platforms such as Spotify. However, it’s not always simple to improve your Spotify profile enough for you to succeed at the level you want.

Don’t feel bad. It is challenging to break into the music industry and gain a following with your Spotify artist profile. However, there are proven methods to set yourself up for the best possible outcome.

Of course, the key here is that you need good music. You could get your sound in front of the entire world, but if your music sucks, no one will listen a second time.

So, in your endeavor to find the best strategy and campaign for Spotify growth, make sure to remember that it is all about the music first. Then, focus on the marketing. That’s what we’re going to discuss.

What is Music Digital Marketing?

Music digital marketing is just like other types of advertising. The only difference is that this is done solely online, and within the music industry. However, the concepts are largely the same as other marketing strategies.

Trust me: your competitors are doing digital marketing. You need to get on the bandwagon, or you are going to be left behind. This will result in you not reaching your potential in your music career.

Online tools such as Spotistar help big companies earn Spotify plays for in their digital marketing game.

Branding Your Spotify Account

Make sure your branding is on point.

This is particularly important for artists who have multiple social media accounts across different platforms. You want your followers to have the same visual experience on all platforms when interacting with you.

The colors, graphics, words, names, logos, and even tone of your voice needs to be consistent. If you have contact information or links to other pages, those details need to be the same everywhere as well.

The feel of your profile needs to reflect your music.

Think of it this way. Would a Norwegian death metal band have a logo with yellow and pink flowers? That wouldn’t work. They would want black, red, and blue.

All of these details matter because you are marketing more than just a sound. You are marketing an image and an aesthetic. Make sure it works for your niche.

Set Data-Driven Goals

To truly improve your Spotify profile, you need to be goal-oriented.

What do you want to accomplish? Write it down. You need specific goals if you want to achieve the success you seek.

Look at your profile. Ask yourself the following questions:

How many followers do you have?

How many listens and plays do you have?

Which songs are most popular?

Which songs are least popular?

When do people listen to your music?

What types of people listen to your music?

How large of an audience could you potentially have?

Be honest with yourself and with your profile.

Once you know your stats you can set your goals.

Maybe you have a ton of followers but no consistent plays. Perhaps you have one hit song, but no one listens to the others. Identify exactly what you would like to see different and write it down. Then make a goal.

Here’s an example. Let’s say you have decent plays and music but you don’t have very many followers. So, you have identified the issue: your lack of followers. You can now base your goal on that issue.

Your goal could be to double your followers in one month and 10x that number in a year. These specific goals are unique to you and they are data-driven.

Make a concrete goal that you can easily determine done or failed by that time point in the future. Once you have given yourself that goal, start making it happen.

We hope that understanding these basics of how to improve your Spotify profile as a musician are helpful! Remember, your success hinges on producing quality music. Always focus on that first, and the marketing piece second.