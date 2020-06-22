How To Find Immediate Hire Remote Jobs Quickly

Sharing is caring!

The COVID-19 pandemic is undoubtedly resulting in more layoffs with each passing day. The latest report shows that unemployment in the U.S. is increasing rapidly, and 3.3 million people lost their job just from March 15th – 21st. Today, so many people are without work and trying to stay home as much as possible, so it becomes much harder for people to find full jobs. That's why finding immediate hire remote jobs has become so necessary.

There are numerous opportunities and positions available to you if you want to work from the comfort of your home. However, people often struggle with finding an immediate hire remote job quickly, especially in a job market like today's. With so many people out of work, it's more important than ever to know how to having ate job search platforms like Snagajob to help you. Let's start.

Common Questions

When you want to make money working remotely, then there are numerous questions you may be asking yourself, including:

What is the best way to search for a remote job?

How can I find an opportunity to work from the comfort of their home?

Which resource should I use to find a remote job?

Will I receive job alerts for new positions that meet my criteria?

How long will it take to search for immediate hire remote jobs ?

It's clear that many people have figured out the answers to these questions, and more. For example, the business giant Uber and UberEats have bagged massive success due to its remote workers. We're hoping that after reading this, you'll know the most effective ways to find immediate hire remote jobs quickly.

How to Search and Apply For Remote Jobs

To start work as a remote worker, you need to make sure that you search for a job as a regular job on any online staffing platform such as Snagajob. Dedicate more hours to search for getting employed as early as possible. Identify whether you want to work part-time or full time as remote work and perform the search accordingly.

Network Effectively

Never hesitate to expand your contacts and develop your network. This can prove to be more beneficial, especially when it comes to getting job alerts and grasping information related to any of the job leads. Inform your professional circle that you are searching for an opportunity to work from home and have conversations with those who can help you.

Keywords To Search For

You can save a lot of time in your job search if you know what keywords to search for. Some of the best keywords to use if you're looking for immediate hire remote jobs include:

Remote jobs

Freelancer

Work from home

There are many others you might want to include, depending on your requirements. This might be a specific industry, the maximum number of hours you can work, or anything else.

Also, make sure to explore different sites instead of narrowing yourself to only one. This can help you find the best job for you! If you're curious about what are the best job search sites to find open positions, keep reading.

Apply Online

Always be ready to apply for the jobs that match your skills. Send some of the work samples to provide the company with a quick glimpse of your work. Also, keep track of where you have applied and where you need to apply next. This tracking habit can keep you from applying for the same position multiple times since many companies list the same position on multiple sites.

Include a Cover Letter

One of the surveys by CareerBuilder shows that around 10% of employers responded that not including a cover letter can be an instant deal-breaker. Even if the application doesn't specifically ask for a cover letter, you need to include one every time you apply for a job. If it's not a strict requirement, it will make you stand out from the crowd.

Bonus Tip: Take advantage of the resume upload section of most job sites. You can upload your resume directly to the site and include it on every application you submit.

Prepare for a Remote Interview

If you aim to be a remote worker, then you need to prepare for the interview. The company may ask you to interview through an online system or you might do it over the phone. Do your research on video and phone interview etiquette ahead of time so you're prepared.

The Best Sites To Search For Immediate Hire Remote Jobs

Gallup 2017 report shows that the number of remote workers who are managing their work-life remotely increased by about 40% from 2012. And the remote workforce is expected to increase even more as companies are promoting work from home. There are an increasing number of sites on which you can consider exploring to find immediate hire remote jobs. As popularity and demand for working remotely are increasing, the number of job boards are trying to satisfy these needs by providing them with the best career opportunities.

These three platforms are the best sites to search for jobs. Learn about each of them to discover why!

Snagajob

Founded in 2000, Snagajob is one of the best platforms for job seekers and employers. Fortune magazine named this platform as a “Great Place to Work” for all small as well as medium-sized companies from the last eight years. This platform was launched with the aim to place the right talent at the right place. Snagajob claims to have more than 300 employees and 100 million registered members in 2019.

One of the amazing things about Snagajob is that you can specify different search requirements. This feature means that you can narrow your search to only show positions that off the option to work remotely. It makes it incredibly easy to find a job that matches your skills and preferences. Start searching on Snagajob today!

ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter has created a huge buzz among job seekers and employers since it was found in 2010. This platform uses an Artificial Intelligence algorithm to enhance its accuracy and help job seekers find the perfect match for them. Facebook has partnered with the company since 2017, integrating ZipRecruiter into its social media platform to help job seekers.

The great thing about ZipRecruiter is that you can easily see if a position you're interested in offers remote work as an option. That way, you can know right away if a job is right for you. You don't have to waste any time figuring out later that a job can only be done in-person. Sign up with a free ZipRecruiter account and start searching!

Monster

Monster is a global employment website that was launched in 1999 and is considered one of the best sources for any of the individuals who want to start working themselves. The site is also an incredible resource if you want to start your own business. Even more than that, you can get resume tips, salary insight, and career advice as well.

If you want to take advantage of all that Monster has to offer, create your account and get to work!

Prioritize These Mindsets and Skills

A Forbes report shows that more than 86% of people love to work alone. They feel more productive while working in a quiet and distraction-free atmosphere. Another survey found that more than 68% of U.S. workers are already working from home or will work from home in the near future. But it is not easy to find companies who allow you to work remotely.

To secure one of those jobs, though, you have to have the right skills and mindsets. Here are some of the ones you need to prioritize.

Take Initiative

When job searching, you need to take the initiative. How else are you going to find the next step in your career path?

Especially when it comes to remote work, taking initiative is important. You don't interact with managers and co-workers the same way you do in a traditional office setting. Therefore, it's quite easy for them to forget what projects you're working on, what your goals are, and other important benchmarks.

One of the effective ways to combat this challenge is to manage up and be proactive. Find new projects, share your expertise, expand your skills and knowledge, and stay focused on your goal.

Be Flexible and Creative

Remember that flexibility and creativity are key to success in life. Work from home jobs are certainly no exception. If you have these two skills, you have a great chance to achieve success as a blogger, freelance writer, or a similar position. Take your time to search for the job you want by leveraging one of the job search sites mentioned above.

Blogging is one of our areas of expertise here at Miss Millennia. If you are creative and want to make money with your blog, you need to sign up for Blogging Money Update. With this subscription, you will receive the best paid post opportunities directly to your inbox three times a week. Learn more by clicking the image below!

Communicate Transparently

As a remote worker, you need to make sure that you consistently communicate with your team and your boss. More than that, you need to maintain transparency with the company they are working with. Utilize your company's communication channel and be sure to deliver work on time.

If you can show in your application for a new job that you will communicate transparently, you have a good shot at getting hired on as a remote worker. And once you get the job, continuing that skill will help you keep your position for a long time.

Stay Productive While Working from Home

Before searching for immediate hire remote jobs, you need to learn how to stay productive while you work from home. Working remotely and staying productive is a challenging task for most people.

Some of the distractions involve loud music, kids playing around, Netflix, a lack of a clear schedule, and more. That's why it's so important for you to stay productive. If you need help figuring out ways to work from home effectively, read our article This Is How You Work From Home Like A Pro.

These are some of the big things you need to keep in mind when searching for immediate hire remote jobs. Finding a remote job can prove to be a difficult task if you don't have proper knowledge of how to find one. Use the job search sites mentioned to find the best option for you!

