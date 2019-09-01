5 Things To Know When Buying A New Dishwasher

Sharing is caring!

This post is sponsored by Bosch and Best Buy. All opinions are 100% my own!

If you’ve never purchased a dishwasher before, it can be a little intimidating. There is so much more to consider outside of if it looks good in your kitchen and the price range you expect to pay for it. And since your average dishwasher can last 9-10 years, it makes sense to really take your time on deciding on the right one.

In this article, I hope to be able to help you do just that. Here are 5 things you should be mindful of when buying a new dishwasher.

Verify Dishwasher Dimensions

You should know that there is a standard dishwasher sie and the standard width is a 24-inch width. While there are some other custom dishwasher dimensions, this is more than likely what the dimensions are for your dishwasher. But it is ways better to be safe than sorry. Take a tape measure to ensure you have the right dimensions for your dishwasher.

Decibel Rating

This is something I did not think about before buying a dishwasher. I had an old one that was pretty noisy, but I figured that was just a necessary evil when it comes to dishwashers. But this was not the case at all. Anything lower than 50 decibels is a great level.

To get an idea of how noisy 50 decibels is, it is similar to the decibel level of your refrigerator. If you don't remember what your fridge sounds like, that's because it is pretty quiet. Keep this in mind when shopping.

Stainless Steel Tub

If you have not thought much about what the interior of your dishwasher is made of, you may want to consider this when buying a new dishwasher. And having a Stainless Steel Tub is pretty important. It is more durable than plastic tubs and withstands heat better which means you can expect your dishwasher to run more efficiently during the drying cycle.

Another positive of a stainless steel tub is not having to worry about damaging the interior of it if your pots and pans scrape the sides on if.

Concealed Buttons

This is a newer feature for most modern dishwashers, but it looks so much better! Having hidden controls is not only aesthetically pleasing but minimizes the possibility of someone accidentally turning the dishwasher off if leaning against it.

And since you have more room for your control panel you can expect more wash cycles and settings which leads me to my next item you should be mindful of when purchasing a dishwasher.

Eco Wash Setting

There are benefits to having more settings, and one of them is having more energy-efficient settings such as an eco wash setting. With a good dishwasher, you can expect clean dishes with settings such as “Quick Wash”, “Soil Sensor”, and other settings to reduce the cycle time.

Eco Wash makes it so that you use an efficient amount of water without having a crazily high water bill as a result. When searching for a new dishwasher, you definitely want one with an eco wash setting.

One Dishwasher You May Want To Consider

I know I've given you quite a bit to think about in regards to buying a new dishwasher, but it really is worth it in the end when you buy a great dishwasher. Take the Bosch CrystalDry™ dishwasher for example. It has all the features I listed above and then some! it delivers a sparkling clean and dry with advanced PrecisionWash technology and patented CrystalDry technology.

With PrecisionWash, intelligent sensors continually scan and check the progress of dishes throughout the cycle, and powerful spray arms target every item of every load, for the ultimate clean. And the patented CrystalDry technology transforms moisture into heat up to 176F for the ultimate dry, even for plastics. It has an extremely quiet operation (42 dBA)- incorporates 18 unique sound-reducing technologies such as multiple insulation layers, grindless food filtration, and a sound-absorbing base. it also has a large interior provides the loading flexibility to easily accommodate 16 place settings, and Bosch’s largest 3rd rack- the MyWay rack provides additional loading space for cereal bowls and large utensils. Speaking of the dishwasher racks, Rackmatic® adjustable upper rack easily adjusts to 9 different positions, to allow taller items like stemware to fit in the middle rack while leaving room for bulky items below. The flip tines make loading wide bowls easy and ball bearing wheels provide a smooth glide. In case you are curious about Bosch as a brand, every Bosch dishwasher is ENERGY STAR qualified and meets or exceeds federal guidelines, for year-round energy savings. The Sanitize Option reduces 99.9% of bacteria and patented CrystalDry™ technology delivers 60% better drying results.*

Interested in learning more about the Bosch CrystalDry™ dishwasher? Click here to learn more.

There is a lot to consider when buying a new dishwasher and I hope this post gave you more to think about before you make your big purchase. What other considerations do you make before buying a dishwasher Let me know in the comments!

*Based on aggregate average drying performance of Bosch Dishwashers with CrystalDry on combined household load including plastics, glass, steel, and porcelain as compared to Bosch Dishwashers with PureDry. Drying performance may vary by dish type.