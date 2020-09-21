Sharing is caring!

We spend a lot of time at home, and it is easy to get tired of the way it looks. However, the fear of expensive, time-consuming projects can hold many of us back from redoing our bedroom, living room, or any other room in the house. But it is possible to redecorate without breaking the bank! Here are a few tips on how to give your home a makeover on a budget.

Repaint

Cracks and stains on the walls are unsightly. You might hate the color on one of your walls, too. The solution in both cases is to repaint. One point in favor of repainting is that it is something many DIY enthusiasts can do, and it doesn't have to be expensive.

The first step is all about choosing the right color. Then, you need to clean and prime the walls. Finally get to work!

Depending on how large the room is, it could be a one-day-only project. This is especially true if you’re painting over murals or oddly colored accent walls. On the other hand, you may want to paint a bold color to brighten up a room. Try to use a shade that complements the color of the furniture that you’ll keep in the room.

Don’t forget the exterior of your home. For example, repainting your front door will actually improve your home’s curb appeal. Repainting or re-staining the deck will improve its appearance and may extend its life by a few years.

Consider Wallpaper

If you don’t want to paint but want the same dramatic change, opt for wallpaper. This is a fast and easy way to change the color of one or more walls. It is also the simplest way to add floral patterns or geometric patterns to the wall.

Add Art

Adding art is a great way to add color, energy, and style to any room. You might be able to start with the art you have stashed in a closet or the attic. You could also buy pieces that reflect your style.

Note that you could pick something up at a flea market or buy it from a local artist as well as find something at a big box store. You could even order prints you find online and have them installed in a custom frame. Shopping on sites like Etsy makes it easy to find amazing art on a budget and support an artist rather than a chain store at the same time. Browse on Etsy now!

Look Down

Your home might benefit from new flooring. Replacing worn or damaged floors will spruce up the place. This can be expensive, so you’ll want to choose long-lasting materials so you won't have to redo them again in a couple of years.

Pick something that won't fade on exposure to the sun or warp when wet. Then you won't have to work so hard to keep it clean and maintain its appearance.

If you have stairs, you could replace worn steps or add decorative elements to the risers. You could paint this space or add patterned wallpaper. Don’t forget to replace the outdated banister so that everything matches.

Make Strategic Upgrades

If updating or upgrading your kitchen is too much for your budget, look for small upgrades and replacements that achieve the same objective for a lot less money.

For example, you could replace the hardware on the cabinets and drawers instead of replacing the cabinetry. You could also refinish the cabinet doors and countertops before you rip it all out and build something new. Repairing or replacing broken appliances is also a good idea if you're working on a tight budget.

Several other do-it-yourself upgrades can make your home more upscale without requiring you to invest too much time or money. For example, you could install shiplap or wooden planks on the walls or add crown molding. You can use affordable peel and stick crown molding to give any room a finished look.

Upgrading your light fixtures and adding extra light to dark corners of the room is another great finishing touch.

Invest in Your Quality of Life

You spend a third of your life asleep. Furthermore, the quality of sleep you get each night affects your quality of life. If you’re chronically tired or grouchy, then the solution to it all starts with a good mattress. Savvy Sleeper lists the top deals for mattresses in a variety of categories.

Learn more about selecting a good mattress for you by reading our article 5 Things To Think About When Buying A New Mattress.

If you’re tired of the way your home looks, know that decorating or renovating it doesn’t have to cost a fortune. These are just some of the many ways you can update your home with a little time and money.