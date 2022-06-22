3 Tips to Save More Money On Your Next Home Décor Project

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

It’s important for your home decor to look and feel a certain way. However, many of the design styles found in magazines, celebrity homes, and even TV shows can come with a rather large price tag attached.

Due to this, you may want to figure out a compromise that fits into your budget and still achieves results that you simply adore. There are ways you can utilize home décor without needing to spend an obscene amount of money.

Tip #1: Use Your Own Photos

It’s incredibly unlikely that you have the funds to be able to hang an original Monet or Picasso on your walls. However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t have bespoke or one-of-a-kind art in your home decor. You could instead purchase metal prints on hello canvas which will allow you to turn your regular photos into works of art to be used within your home.

Having pictures of your family, pets, or memories on the walls can also make rooms feel that much more personal. Metal prints could be especially useful in bathrooms or in your backyard, thanks to them being waterproof and scratch-resistant. This could, theoretically, give you a greater number of options regarding where to hang art in your home.

Tip #2: Refurbish

When you want to change the color scheme of a room, you might often feel like you need to buy completely new furnishings. This doesn’t have to be the case. Rather than effectively wasting money on new stock, you may want to think about how you can adapt items you already own.

Using the bedroom as an example, you may be able to refurbish your existing bed frame with a bit of hard work. This could involve sanding off marks, as well as varnish or paint, and then covering it with your chosen color. Realistically, this might save you hundreds of dollars, and any materials you purchase for the job can always be reused on other projects in the future.

Tip #3: Buy Used Items

Some people associate shopping at thrift stores with poverty or being overly cheap. However, this can be a great way to recycle items, save money, and do your bit for the planet. Not everything donated to these stores will be suitable, so you might need to spend time hunting, and do a bit of research.

However, you could find some good quality items, or even designer goods, for a fraction of their original retail cost. Learning when to visit, and the signs of antiques and valuables could help you to get the best deals. This can take significantly longer than buying something brand new, so you may want to give additional time to your décor project to account for this.

Decorating your home, and finding furnishings, doesn’t always need to involve a large budget. By building on the skills you have, and opting to purchase second-hand goods where appropriate, you may be able to achieve those results without spending a lot of money.