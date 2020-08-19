11 Best High-Paying Jobs in The Beauty Industry

Sharing is caring!

Finding a beauty career that pays well might seem like a genuinely impossible task! There is good news, however. The beauty industry is one of the fastest-growing and most significant in the world, meaning there will always be a demand for career opportunities. It is absolutely possible to work one of the high-paying jobs in the beauty industry if you know what you're doing.

Of course, it’s important to understand that while there are well-paid jobs in the beauty industry, you can't focus solely on your paycheck. Applying yourself and pouring your heart and soul into a career you love will always lead to a happier life than working solely for money.

Keep reading to learn more about eleven high-paying jobs in the beauty industry to find the right career for you!

1. Hairdresser/Hair Stylist

Hairdresser Salary and Hair Stylist salary range: $25,000 – $50,000

Being a hairdresser isn’t stereotypically seen as a career that pays the big bucks. However, depending on your skillset, who your clients are, and your level of dedication, that doesn't have to be the case. You can absolutely splash some cash on the finer things in life.

Because of the ever-increasing influence of the beauty industry, having your hair done has become a societal expectation. People want to look their best for social and business reasons, and people are prepared to pay good money for quality service.

While it is possible to do your own hair, unless you’re a professional yourself, visiting a professional hair salon can make all the difference. Being a hairdresser also comes with substantial psychological benefits, and has been deemed one of the happiest career paths.

How to become one:

Seek out salons that offer trainee positions. While this is one of the quickest ways to learn, you’re thrown into the deep end almost immediately. You’ll have to adopt a hands-on approach and listen carefully to the advice of your head hairdresser to learn from them.

There is also a multitude of classes you can take. You can register at your local school of cosmetology or even take online courses on a site like Udemy. While there's no substitute for in-person classes in a field like this, engaging with some online learning opportunities can lay a foundation that you will build on when you enroll in a program. Visit Udemy today and get started!

2. Cosmetic Surgeon

Cosmetic Surgeon range: $150,000 – $800,000+

It’s no secret that a cosmetic surgeon is one of the highest-paid jobs in the world. According to the Allied Physicians Salary Survey, renowned cosmetic surgeons can earn up to $820,000 a year, depending on their specialty.

Tijion Esho claims that transitioning from his job as a surgeon to a cosmetic surgeon was the best decision he’d ever made. Why? Because Esho claims that having the power to change someone’s appearance is an “amazing feeling” and specifically referenced a case in which he helped a patient who suffered a broken nose from domestic abuse.

Similarly, Dr. Mark Holmes of The McIndoe Centre stated that cosmetic surgery is all about caring for the individual needs of the patient and “working together so that we can decide how to achieve the results you want.”

Ultimately, cosmetic surgery is a career path that not only offers a generous salary but also gives you the chance to change people’s lives for the better.

How to become one:

As you might expect, the route to becoming a respected cosmetic surgeon is not an easy one. You first have to attend medical school, then complete a residency at a hospital, undertake personal research into a field (usually two years) then you’ll want to pursue a fellowship in plastic surgery and then a specialized fellowship depending on what area of the body you’re focusing on.

3. Beauty Blogger or Vlogger

Beauty Blogger range: $0 – $1,000,000+

It’s now common knowledge that strong YouTube personalities can earn just as much as renowned cosmetic surgeons – if not more. The blogger and vlogger industry is currently one of the fastest-growing and well-paid career paths across the globe. Not needing any qualifications or training makes it a tempting choice for people who love fashion and makeup.

Some of the most notable examples are Zoella, Tanya Burr, and Bethany Mota. Watch one of Tanya's videos below to see an example of what beauty vlogging is.

How to become one:

Here’s the difficult bit; unlike the rest of the list, there’s no degree that will guarantee you will become a popular social media personality. There are courses on Udemy you can invest in to learn more about YouTube, social media, and blogging. You can also take the time to read our many articles about blogging by clicking here. Get expert advice from Miss Millennia Magazine's Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Jasmine, who has nine years of blogging experience!

Ultimately, though, it’s down to you. You have to be able to market yourself, advertise, and stand out from the crowd.

Copying other successful YouTubers might allow you to gain a fraction of their target audience; however, unless you create your path, you won’t get far. So, think unique and get creative! There are endless opportunities in the world of blogging and vlogging, so get going!

4. Private Cosmetic Dentist

Cosmetic Dentist range: $75,000 – $250,000

Similar to cosmetic dentistry, dentists and orthodontists and now reaping the benefits of a saturated market, with teeth whitening, braces, and Invisalign headlining the most popular and expensive treatments. Private dentists can easily earn over $196,000 depending on their specialty and the types of treatment they’re offering.

How to become one:

Dentists and orthodontists undergo years of training. To qualify as a dentist or orthodontist, you will need to complete a dental course (usually lasting five years) which will then lead to a bachelor's degree. To be successful and enjoy this profession, it is essential that your bedside manner is impeccable and you have a genuine interest in a patient's welfare.

5. Beautician or Cosmetologist

Cosmetologist range: $25,000 – $80,000

This is another industry that is facing an economic boom. Beauticians—also known as nail technicians or cosmetologists —usually focus on hairstyling but can cover other areas, such as nails, and makeup. Cosmetology focuses more on special cosmetics, skincare, and makeup. As it’s a job firmly positioned in the beauty industry, there is always going to be a huge demand for such services.

It’s important to remember that a cosmetologist's salary isn’t renowned for bringing home the big bucks. However, if you build a name for yourself and you secure some high-profile clients, you can start charging higher rates. Both positions have the potential to make substantial amounts of money, considering the amount of money women spend to pamper themselves on a regular basis, not to mention special services for weddings and other occasions.

How to become one:

Having a positive and friendly outlook are the key components to becoming a successful beautician. Of course, you’ll also need training in beauty therapy. Usually, a Level 2 or 3 qualification is all that is required. Most beauty therapy courses do not require previous requirements, although this may vary from college to college.

6. Modeling

Modeling Salary range: $10,000 – $100,000+

Modeling is a job that can be both stressful and rewarding. Instagram is now an incredibly popular platform for amateur models to boost their profiles and audience reach for free. Many people have followed this route and have seen success, such as Bethany Moore and Billy Huxley.

While the perks that come with modeling can be fantastic, it’s important to remember that it’s more than just posing for a shot. There’s a lot of waiting around, wearing uncomfortable clothes in the wrong seasons and sometimes models don’t even get paid for shoots!

How to become one:

Modeling is a career that requires incredibly thick skin and unwavering confidence. There are many different avenues to go down in today’s modeling world. If it’s through Instagram, then it’s about building and promoting your profile independently (outreaching to other models and generally link-building).

If you want to adopt a more traditional modeling route, then you should start building a portfolio and sending out shots to potential photographers. Also, don’t expect money for shoots right away! You’re creating a profile, you’re not a professional yet. Perseverance and believing in yourself are the two key components for a successful career as a model, so go out there and show the world what you've got!

7. Esthetician

Esthetician Salary range: $38,485- $90,142 per year

If you are more interested in skincare, a career as an esthetician may be a good career choice for you. An esthetician has various skills that can include laser hair removal, facials, permanent makeup, body wraps, and more. It is enough to know that there are plenty of esthetician jobs out there

How to become one:

You will need to be certified to become an esthetician. Requirements on becoming certified vary state by state, but most require at least 600 work hours and can take six months to become certified if it is done full-time and 9-12 months if it is done part-time.

8. Image Consultant/ Stylist

Image Consultant and Stylist Salary range: $46,230 -$83,015

While I did put these two careers in the same category, they are by no means the same role exactly.

A stylist works with people to help them wear something trendy and stylish while an image consultant focuses on image and presentation. They can sometimes work together with clients or completely on their own.

How to become one:

The paths are a bit different for each role. When it comes to becoming an image consultant you want to start by getting the proper training. There are various certifications you can go after to get the training you need.



When it comes to becoming a stylist there are a few ways you could go. You could get a degree, certification, or no degree at all. But being a stylist also means you have to have the right contacts. So make sure you are doing that as well along the way while learning!

9. Tattoo Artist

Tattoo Artist Salary range: $35,109 -$64,803

Tattoos are something that has been around for a long time and only seem like they are only going to grow in popularity. With this much promise, becoming a tattoo artist is an excellent career choice.

How to become one:

You do need a license to be able to become a tattoo artist and it varies state to state. You’ll want to take some art lessons where you can learn how to draw and then start looking for apprenticeship positions. Getting a college degree in Art could help with getting more job opportunities. But it is not required.

10. Beauty Therapist

Beauty Therapist Salary range: $17,500-$105,500

Like the esthetician role, a beauty therapist can go in a number of different directions with their skills. A Beauty therapist does beauty treatments, on the hands, feet, and faces of their clients. They do massages, manicures and pedicures, hair removal, and spray tans among other things.

How to become one:

If you are interested in becoming a beauty therapist you will need to complete an NVQ Level 2 and 3 in Beauty Therapy. So college is definitely required for this role.

11. Makeup Artist

Makeup Artist Salary range: $16,500-$99,000

A makeup artist is someone who is responsible for applying makeup to the faces of their clients. Makeup Artist jobs are needed on so many occasions from weddings, movies, and TV shows. So there are a variety of different paths you can take in this role.

How to become one:

To become one you will need to either get formal training at a beauty school or practice yourself to get better than get some clients!

Finding the right career in the beauty industry can initially be a daunting and challenging process. No one is expected to achieve their dream job on the first try, but with perseverance, dedication, and a genuine desire to succeed, you’re sure to go far!

Hopefully, at least a few of these eleven high-paying jobs in the beauty industry are interesting to you! Picking your career path is never easy, but now you have an idea of some of your options if this is the industry for you. Good luck!