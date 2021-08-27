Sharing is caring!

Thanks to HelloFresh for sending me a free meal kit in order to write this article. Opinions are 100% my own!

These days, it seems like everyone is hopping on the meal prep and delivery service bandwagon. Anyone with Instagram is bound to see one of their friends cooking up a storm on Sunday, meal planning to save time and money during the busy week.

While we’re all about this level of organization, finding the time to go to the grocery store, research healthy recipes and then cook for an entire week sounds a little too daunting to us on a Sunday evening. Sundays are for chilling and maybe a girls brunch, not hours spent slaving over a hot stove! That’s where the HelloFresh meal kit comes to the rescue.

Falling into the trap of eating frozen food and takeout is not beneficial for our wallets or our health. When I heard the buzz surrounding meal kits, I was skeptical at first. I liked the idea in theory but was concerned that they would be pricey and over complicated.

However, I know that I want to be more organized during the week and stay committed to my health. I have also read many positive HelloFresh customer reviews, so when my husband and I got the chance to try it out, we were excited.

I gotta say, it’s the solution I’ve been looking for. Here is everything you’ll want to know before trying your own HelloFresh meal kit.

What is HelloFresh?

HelloFresh is a popular meal kit service that sends you all of the pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipe cards, which are all you need to cook a delicious home-cooked meal. Their site is super easy to navigate, and you can choose between 2-4 meals from their weekly menu featuring the best HelloFresh recipes curated by professional chefs and nutritionists.

Once you choose your meals every week (the hardest part!), everything gets shipped to your door, including detailed HelloFresh recipe cards with step-by-step instructions on how to cook the meal. Don’t like the HelloFresh meals this week? Feel free to skip a week if you have other dinner plans!

It’s Convenient

What I love most about the HelloFresh meal kit is the convenience of the service. Not having to worry about recipe hunting or grocery shopping after a long workday is a godsend. Plus, they have flexible plans and less hassle. That means you can tweak, pause, or cancel your plan at any time.

There’s a Range Of Recipes

My husband and I were super impressed by the vast range of HelloFresh meals recipes each week. There are 20+ recipes to choose from, and they have an extensive range of cuisines, too. Mexican, Chinese, Italian—the list goes on!

They also have 20-minute meal options (ideal for those nights after work when you just can’t be bothered), calorie-smart recipes, gourmet meals that take a little longer, and even craft burgers. We were drooling over at the site.

We love that the diversity of HelloFresh recipes cater to various dietary restrictions, too. There are HelloFresh calorie smart meals, HelloFresh keto meals, as well as HelloFresh vegetarian meals. Since I’m a vegetarian, having these options is essential for me. Even if you’re not a vegetarian, having a couple of meat-free meals a week is good for your health and the environment.

Professional chefs curate all the recipes, and let me tell you, they did not disappoint! We tried the Roasted Vegetable Paella, Garlic Herb Tortellini, and Chimichurri Pork Tenderloin. (Don’t worry, Chris ate the meat dishes, and I stuck to the veggies!)

The cooking time of the paella took a little longer, around 45 mins, but it was so worth it! It is one of their calorie smart dishes, but you’d never know it. It was filling and delicious and we both loved all of the fresh veggies. The tortellini was also fantastic, and we get why it was voted into their “hall of fame” recipes.

Look for Fun Add-Ons

But wait, there’s more! HelloFresh has a bunch of cool add-ons that I’m totally digging. You can add selected meals to your plan for the week that you’re expecting your girl friends to come over (or if you can’t pick just three!). This option is also great if you know you have an extra busy week coming up and need another easy-to-make meal in your rotation.

They have side dishes and desserts, too. We’re talking garlic bread, brownies, and cookies—everything you need to complete the perfect girls’ night in.

It’s a Money Saver

Ok, we know what you’re thinking—how much is HelloFresh? The thing that surprised me most about the HelloFresh meal kit is how affordable it is. HelloFresh meals cost approximately $7.49 each, and meals almost always leave you with enough leftovers for lunch the next day! There is never an overwhelming amount of food, though.

If you live solo, you’re probably wondering—is HelloFresh worth it for one person? What’s great is that you can personalize pretty much everything about your meal plan, including its quantity. I also discovered that I had nearly the exact amount of each ingredient delivered to me, meaning no food waste! I’m all about something that doesn’t cause me to waste food or money.

Home-Cooked Meals Made Easier

The freshness of the ingredients and the nutrition the meal offers is perhaps the most common concern a lot of people have regarding meal subscriptions. If you’re considering switching to meal delivery service, you’re probably wondering—are HelloFresh meals healthy?

HelloFresh delivers three times a week and the meal kit comes with high-quality ingredients and reusable ice packs to ensure that everything is fresh until it reaches your kitchen. What’s more, every single one of their meal kits is accurately labeled, containing all the nutritional facts.

HelloFresh is perfect for anyone who loves a home-cooked meal but doesn’t always have the time to make one. It’s also a great way to improve your cooking skills and try out new recipes, right from the comfort of your own home. Enjoy high-quality, fresh ingredients brought straight to your door for a fresh take on meals you won’t forget.

Our friends at HelloFresh are extending a special offer to our readers. Follow this link to get $80 off including free shipping on the first box!