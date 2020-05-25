4 Healthcare Careers That Might Be Perfect For You

Sharing is caring!

There are so many fulfilling career options out there for different people. Many people are drawn to the healthcare industry because they have a passion for helping and serving others. It is also an industry with a good reputation, and is highly regarded. You can make good money, too! Let’s look at some healthcare careers that might be perfect for you.

1. Dentist

Dentists are an essential part of the healthcare world, as you will make sure people’s mouths are healthy. Oral health is a big deal, as many illnesses and diseases have symptoms that dentists see. This allows you to prevent so many preventable diseases that could affect people.

Studying to be a dentist is no easy feat, but it is well worth the years of effort. After earning your degree, you walk straight into a job. Not only that, but it’s an extremely well-paid career with options to specialize in different areas of dentistry, allowing you to make more money.

2. Physical Therapist

Physical therapists can earn a substantial amount of money, and it's incredibly fulfilling. This career means your whole job is about helping others. More specifically, you cater to people who may be suffering from injuries or chronic pain. It’s your job to prescribe treatment programs that help your patients rehabilitate.

The work you do can change lives as you may help a sportsperson recover from a career-threatening injury. Or, you cure someone of back pain that they’ve had for decades. It’s incredibly rewarding, both financially and emotionally.

Another great aspect of this career is that you can work on your own or as part of a company. Many physical therapists start off working for someone else. You may be part of a sports team or at a clinic run by a hospital. As your career progresses, you may set up your own business. This allows you to, potentially, make more money and have more control over your work.

3. Licensed Practical Nurse

A Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) is someone who cares for patients and provides many services for those in need. This job is an entry-level position, so it's easy to work towards. An LPN isn’t a Registered Nurse (RN), so you will often work under them.

You are on the frontline, often the first point of contact for patients. As such, it’s an extremely rewarding career as you see and feel the effects of your work. Getting started as an LPN is relatively straightforward. All you have to do is find an LPN program and complete the course. Some of the top schools that offer LPN programs will have online studying available as well. In this regard, it’s a flexible choice as you can study from home.

The beauty of this career option is that you start off relatively low on the pecking order. As a result, you have so much room to climb the career ladder and gain more qualifications. If you lack the experience or education to be a registered nurse (or any other higher up nurse) then this job is the perfect starting place for you.

4. Pharmacist

Pharmacists have big responsibilities that make this career a good choice for many. Obviously, your main duties are to sort out prescriptions for patients. This requires a great deal of education, as you need to learn about different drugs and dosages. Pharmacists are integral to the healthcare system because they ensure people get the medication they need and are a resource when they have questions.

Pharmacy is also regularly one of the highest-paid healthcare careers. It’s financially rewarding, mainly thanks to the sheer amount of responsibility on your shoulders. You will need a degree to go down this career path, and it takes a few years to get it. However, part of your degree usually includes work experience. Therefore, finding a job afterward is not too challenging.

Now you’ve been introduced to four different healthcare careers. If anything, this shows that healthcare is a wide industry with so many different disciplines. It will always be a fulfilling career, too, as it revolves around helping others. Take a look at the four options above and see if you feel inspired by any. Who knows, you might have just discovered your dream job!