Five Natural Remedies for Hair Fall that Work Instantly

Women usually tear their hair out when they are under stress. But dealing with real hair loss is much more dangerous and challenging. People who suffer from hair fall are always on the market for a viable remedy. Now, there are many medical treatments for hair loss. But you can also try homemade and natural solutions like oils, that are effective, and contain no chemicals that might cause side effects.

According to the American Hair Loss Association, more than 40% of people suffering from hair loss are women. With that in mind, before we get to the natural remedies for hair loss, we have to understand why your hair is falling out in the first place.

What causes hair loss?

You have to understand, hair loss doesn’t happen overnight. Yes, it might start suddenly, but that is because a certain trigger was activated.

However, there are many causes of hair loss, and they usually start slow, and then your hair falls out more and more. With that in mind, here are some of the most common causes of hair loss.

Hormonal changes

Childbirth, menopause and even PMS can cause some hair loss. That is why women are more susceptible to hair loss. Their hormones are more imbalanced than balanced. Men, on the other hand, start losing hair because their hormonal composition changes with age. In men, hair loss is caused by a response to the DHT hormone.

Thyroid disorders

Another cause is more common in women than in men. After all, women are those with thyroid problems. Both hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism can lead to hair loss. The good news is that treating the thyroid disorder will reverse the hair loss process.

Stress

Nowadays, most of the diseases and illnesses can be caused by stress, both psychological and physical. For example, surgery, high fever, blood loss, all can cause stress that results in excessive hair shedding. Childbirth can also result in hair loss, especially in the first few months after delivery.

Many people also report hair loss during extreme mental stress or anxiety.

Medications

Some medications we consume can have side effects. One of those side effects is hair loss. Also, chemotherapy is known to cause hair loss, and at an extreme level, nevertheless.

Other medications that can cause hair loss include beta-blockers, thyroid medications, some oral contraceptives, antidepressants, anticoagulants, and anticonvulsants.

Nutritional deficiency

This is one of the common lifestyle issues that can easily be treated. Zinc and iron deficiency are among the most common nutritional causes of hair loss. However, there are other vitamins and minerals that can contribute to hair loss, including fats, vitamin D, vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin B-12, selenium, and biotin.

Is hair loss normal?

The American Academy of Dermatology estimates that we lose between 50 and 100 hairs per day. That is because the cycle of hair growth has a phase in which we shed hair.

Even if you just stand still, you will lose a bit of hair on a daily basis. On average, we shed 100 hairs per day. Some shed more, some shed less.

With that in mind, some hair shedding regularly is completely normal. Also, it is normal to shed a bit more hair after a stressful event, like a death in the family or major surgery. Increased hair loss in the winter can also be classified as normal.

However, if you are losing more than 100 hairs per day, or finding bald patches on your scalp, something is not right. If that is the case, you should consult with a dermatologist, and try some foods and remedies for hair growth.

Top 5 natural remedies for hair growth

Coconut milk and fenugreek seeds

Coconut milk is among the more popular natural remedies lately. Coconut milk is rich in fats, protein, and other healthy nutrients that will nourish your hair and help you strengthen hair strands. With that in mind, here is how you can prepare this remedy.

Start by taking one small coconut and grate it. Place it in a pan and let it boil on low flame for 3 to 5 minutes Strain to separate the coconut milk, and then pour the milk in a glass bowl Let the coconut milk cool down to room temperature. Add a tablespoon of fenugreek seeds and one tablespoon of crushed black pepper to the bowl Mix the ingredients, and then apply to the scalp. Move from roots to ends Leave the solution for 20 minutes on your hair. Rinse with lukewarm water, and follow up with shampoo and conditioner

Lemon juice and amla powder

Amla is one of the most important plants in Ayurveda medicine. Rich in vitamin C, AMla powder is a strong antioxidant, but also has anti-inflammatory properties. Combine with lemon juice to give your hair a boost of vitamin C and stimulate hair growth.

Mix two tablespoons of amla powder and enough lemon juice to prepare a thin paste Apply the mixture on your scalp, and then leave it to stay for 20 minutes Rinse with lukewarm water, and follow up with shampoo and conditioner Repeat the treatment once per week

Onion juice

Onion is rich in sulfur, but also other nutrients that nourish the hair follicles. Applying onion juice can stimulate blood circulation to the scalp, increase shine and volume of your hair, but also improve hair strength. This treatment will minimize breakage and thinning of your hair.

Peel one big onion, and then grate and strain it to extract the juice Apply the onion juice on your scalp using a cotton ball Leave the juice for 30 minutes, and then rinse with cool water Follow up with shampoo and conditioner as you regularly wash your hair. Repeat once per week

Neem leaves

Neem is a known plant for medical properties. Neem leaves provide antifungal, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties to your hair. As such, neem leaves are perfect for treating dandruff and stimulate your hair follicle to become stronger and encourage hair growth.

Wash neem leaves under running water to remove any impurities Place the leaves in a pan, and add one glass of water. Bring it to boil and remove after five minutes Strain and separate the leaves from the water. Grind the leaves to prepare a paste. If the paste is too thick, add some leftover water Shampoo your hair, and then apply the solution on the scalp using your fingertips Leave the solution for 30 minutes, and then rinse away with lukewarm water. Do not apply shampoo afterward Repeat the treatment two times per week

Beetroot and henna

Beetroot helps you reduce dandruff, add shine to your hair, and prevent hair loss. You can use beetroot juice or beetroot leaves. In this case, we will use the leaves to prepare a nourishing paste rich in magnesium, potassium, and vitamin B6.

Take 8 beetroot leaves and put them in a pan with one glass of water. Bring to boil, and continue until half of the water remains Remove the leaves, and then grind them to prepare a paste Add a tablespoon of henna powder to the solution, and then mix thoroughly Apply the mixture on your scalp, and leave it for 20 minutes Rinse with lukewarm water, and follow up with shampoo and conditioner Repeat 3 times per week

Do you use any of these remedies? Feel free to brag about your success in the comments!

