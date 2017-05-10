8 Health Benefits Of Drinking Watermelon Juice Daily In Summer

Living a healthy life means consuming an adequate supply of vitamins and minerals, as well as other nutrients, every single day. These nutrients work together to keep the heart beating, the brain thinking and to help the immune system bust out any unwanted substances.

To obtain these essential nutrients, a person needs to follow a balanced diet that consists of healthy foods. This often includes a combination of vegetables, fruits and meat sources since some nutrients are only present in certain food types. Watermelon, a fruit that is harvested from a vine-like plant, is one of the many food choices that are considered to be a “superfood” due to its high level of nutrients and the specific health benefits the fruit yields.

Watermelon has become so popular that celebrities have started to talk about and even invest in markets that revolve around the delicious fruit. Bloomberg reports that Beyoncé has recently invested in a three-year-old company that produces watermelon water that is manufactured from pressurized watermelon juice. Beyoncé explains, “I invested in WTRMLN WTR because it’s the future of clean, natural hydration.” Kai Chase, a celebrity chef, has also caught on to the latest trends of watermelons and watermelon juices. She explains, “Watermelon has got to be one of my favorite summer fruits. It is one of the most refreshing, thirst-quenching fruits that happens to be available year round and is not only delicious but also very nutritious.”

If you’re thinking about jumping on this trend, here are some reasons you should!

1. Watermelon Juice Lowers Blood Pressure Levels

A remarkable health benefit of watermelon juice is the fact that it can lower blood pressure levels if a person drinks the juice on a regular basis. The high magnesium and potassium content found in watermelons maintains a healthy blood circulatory system and even upholds the well-being of blood vessels throughout the body. The fruit juice can also maintain a healthy balance of acids and electrolytes, which is critical for ensuring blood pressure levels are normal.

2. Eases The Symptoms That Women Experience During Pregnancy

Pregnancy is a wonderful experience for a couple, but can also be discomforting and painful for the woman carrying the child to term. Fortunately, several compounds found in watermelons can reduce the inflammation that is often experienced by pregnant women. These compounds can also lessen the severity of morning sickness and heartburn. The nutrients found in watermelon are also beneficial for the development of the growing baby’s brain, immune system, and central nervous system. In addition to being beneficial for pregnant women, watermelon juice can also help to reduce the frequency and intensity of menopause hot flashes.

3. Maintains Healthy Hair And Skin

Outside appearance is important for most people, especially those that often works face-to-face with clients in a corporate environment. Taking care of their hair and skin becomes a priority, but can also become quite expensive considering the price tags that are attached to quality skin care products. Fortunately, drinking some watermelon juice every day can help to prevent hair loss, promote the growth of hair, and moisturize the hair. The fruit also has many benefits for the skin as it can provide proper hydration and boost collagen production.

4. Improves Eye Health

Eyes provide us with the ability to see, which is often considered to be one of the most amazing aspects we have been blessed with. Unfortunately, everyone’s eyes are different and can become weaker–sometimes at an early age. Watermelon is high in Vitamin A and beta-carotene, similar to carrots, which can protect the cornea (the eye’s surface) and reduce a person’s risk of suffering from vision loss due to a disease is known as macular degeneration.

5. Powerful Hydration

Dehydration refers to a condition where fluid levels in the body are very low. This usually occurs if a person does not consume enough water and fluids every day. Watermelon consists of about 92% water, which means it is the perfect food for keeping the entire body hydrated. Apart from hydrating the body, this powerful benefit of the fruit can also help a person feel full due to the combination of fiber and water. Hydration is also crucial for people with rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis and may help to ease up joint stiffness.

6. Anti-Cancer Properties

Several of the compounds that are found in watermelons have been linked to a reduced risk of cancer. One of the most noteworthy compounds is known as lycopene, a potent antioxidant that destroys free radicals. Free radicals are molecules that circulate through the body and disrupt other cells. These molecules are also the culprits behind cancer. By consuming more lycopene, a person is at a lower risk of developing lung, stomach and prostate cancer.

7. Reduces Muscle Aches

Muscle soreness is very common among athletes and bodybuilders. It can be disrupting, uncomfortable and painful all at the same time. Fortunately, watermelon increases the bioavailability of citrulline, an amino acid that is often used by athletes to improve their muscle recovery and reduce muscle soreness after strenuous workout sessions. A study conducted in Spain found that watermelon juice is, in fact, very useful for reducing muscle soreness after exercise after they tested the effects on a group of physically active athletes. Watermelon juice is also considered to be one of the best brain foods, which will come in handy during physical exercise as a mental focus is important in the gym.

8. Aids In Digestion

Digestion is important for maintaining normal function in the human body and also has an effect on weight. Watermelons contain a lot of high-quality dietary fiber, which is known to help improve digestion. In addition to the fiber contents of watermelons, the large volume of water that is present in the fruit further aids in supporting a healthy digestive system.

Watermelon is a delicious fruit that can be both cooling and hydrating in summer weather. This, however, isn’t the only elements that watermelon is good for. The high nutritional value of watermelons also helps to reduce inflammation, support digestive health and it improves heart health. The health benefits of drinking watermelon juice we have shared are only the tip of the many advantages this juice have for the human body.