7 Ways to Achieve a Better Immune System

The greatest gift we can have in life is good health, for with that we have the drive, energy, and self-confidence to go out and make a success of all that’s important, from our careers to raising a family. A strong immune system is a key ally in the fight against viruses, aches, and pains that can beset us, and this can be especially important at times of stress or as we age, as these are times when our immune system may become weakened. With this in mind, here are seven simple steps you can take to encourage a strong immune system; however old you are.

1. Sleep Well

In today’s fast-paced world, we don’t always get the sleep we need, and if we have prolonged periods without adequate sleep, it can have a profound impact on our immune system. That means that we lack energy, feel irritable and are much more likely to catch colds and other infections, so it’s important to take steps to address poor quality sleep. Avoid stimulants such as coffee, wine, and chocolate as you approach bedtime, and don’t be tempted to look at your phone screen before you close your eyes, as the blue light emitted by them, has been proven to disrupt sleeping patterns.

2. Eat Fresh Fruit and Vegetables

A healthy, balanced diet can give your immune system a welcome boost, but just what constitutes healthy eating? Nutritionists now say that we should eat between five and seven portions of fresh fruit and vegetables every day, with some saying that even more significant benefits can come from eating ten pieces. It not only tastes great but once you’ve found fruit and veg varieties you love, it also helps in the fight against some critical diseases that can be particularly prevalent in older people.

3. Take Immune Boosting Dietary Supplements

If you find it hard to consume all the fresh fruit and vegetables you should, you could benefit hugely from taking immune boosting dietary supplements. If this is something you’ve never tried before, you can find some products on this site from Immunocorp, the experts in this field who specialize in boosting the immune system with natural ingredients. Among their products are Immutol nasal sprays that also fight sinus infections and dietary supplements in capsule form that designed for daytime and nighttime use; the latter product won’t just strengthen your immune system, it can also help to give you a better night’s sleep, and we’ve already seen the advantages that can come from that.

4. Quit Smoking

We all know by now that tobacco smoking greatly increases the chances of contracting highly dangerous and often life-threatening diseases, including cancer and heart disease. It can also act as a suppressant to our immune system, which is why smokers often find themselves picking up coughs and colds year after year. The good news is that quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do for your immune system, and there are more ways to stop smoking than ever before. Vaping is an increasingly popular way to overcome the cravings associated with smoking, while other people have benefited from patches that slowly release nicotine. To find out which smoking cessation aid is best for you, talk to your local physician, or contact a group that helps people quit.

5. Enjoy the Natural Benefits of the Sun

We can’t always predict what the weather is going to be like, so when the sun comes out to play, we should go outside and make the most of it. Have you noticed that simply being outside in the sun makes you feel better, inside and out? That’s because sunlight boosts our Vitamin D intake which is vital to a healthy immune system, and it also encourages the brain to release serotonin, also known as the happy hormone. Fifteen minutes of exposure to sunlight during the summer is all it takes to get these benefits, but at other times of the year, it may help to take a vitamin D supplement. It goes without saying, of course, that if you plan to sunbathe, you should always ensure that you have the correct sunscreen on.

6. Exercise Regularly

Daily Exercising is one of the most important things you can do, as it can help you lose weight, tone up any flabby areas, and strengthen your cardiovascular health. Regular exercise can also improve your circulation, and as well as helping fight many diseases, this also means that cells associated with the immune system can flow around your body much easier, boosting your overall health. You’re never too old to exercise – find one that’s right for you. Many people enjoy the variety of exercises that can be undertaken in a gym, but cycling, swimming, dance or Zumba classes, or just a brisk walk for half an hour a day can all be great ways to exercise. Remember, when you find a form of exercise that you enjoy, you’re much more likely to keep doing it.

7. Reduce Stress

Stress is one of the greatest threats we face in our daily lives, and as our world becomes ever more competitive, the potential for stress increases. Stress can impair our sleep, increase our blood pressure, make us feel anxious and weaken our immune system, so we should do all we can to reduce the stress in our lives. It can help to set aside a little time each day to relax and meditate, or to do something we love in a calm and quiet atmosphere, such as reading. Many people find that exercises such as yoga can also be a great aid in the fight against stress.

Eating more healthily, exercising frequently (especially if done in the sun), stopping smoking and reducing stress levels and alcohol intake, can all significantly improve your immune system. Expert supplements under the ImmunoCorp label can also provide a welcome boost, and when your immune system is on top form, you’ll look and feel great. It’s never too late to take positive steps to improve your body’s natural defenses against ill health.