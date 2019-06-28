6 Ways To Keep Lips Moisturized

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

As you already know, chapped lips are horrible. They’re going to hurt very badly. With that being said, it is vital to do everything humanly possible to protect your lips from drying out. There are plenty of great ways to protect your lips and you won’t be required to use any chapstick either. Within this guide, you’re going to discover 6 ways to keep your lips moisturized.

Drink More Water

When it comes down to it, dry lips can be caused by an abundance of things. Some people are out in the cold and this is the source. Others will actually be suffering from dehydration. This is definitely a big problem and it needs to be fixed right away. If you’re not drinking enough water, there is a good chance that your lips are going to be very dry. All you have to do to remedy the problem is to drink more water. This will offer a wealth of benefits. It’ll ensure that you’re properly hydrated and it’ll guarantee that your lips remain moist.

Exfoliate With A Soft Brush

If your lips are chapped, there is a real possibility that you’re dealing with dead skin cells. With that being said, you should consider exfoliating the skin. This will help get rid of the dead cells. The good news is that you won’t need to buy anything extra. In all likelihood, you already have a soft toothbrush in your drawer. If so, you’ll want to grab that. Use it to scrub your lips. Remember to be extremely gentle. If you’re too rough, there is a possibility that you’re going to damage your lips.

Use A Good Emollient

If you want to protect your lips to the fullest, you should think about using some thick emollients. This is the best option for people who do not want to buy anything extra. After all, you’ll only need some coconut oil or something similar. Once you’ve got this, you can just apply a generous amount of the oil to your lips. You can try using a hydrating lip oil with coconut oil. A lot of people will actually prefer this method. After all, you’re not going to be required to buy some type of lip cream that could do more harm than good.

Lip Balm

One of the best ways to protect your lips in cold weather is with lip balm. Just a little bit of the balm will go a long way in preventing chapped lips. You can purchase lip balm over the counter. However, you should know that not all brands are created equal. Choose a brand that you are familiar with because some do not contain the ingredients needed to offer full protection.

Balms with eucalyptus will work better to protect the lips from becoming chapped when exposed to cold weather. There are also other oils that can provide the level of protection as eucalyptus.

Utilize A Humidifier

While a humidifier will not protect your lips when you are outdoors, it will help keep them moistened. The extra moisture will protect against irritation caused by dry, cold air. It is recommended to run the humidifier at night. Of course, if you have the time, you can also utilize the humidifier during the day. The more you take advantage of the humidification provided by the machine, the healthier your lips will look. And, the less risk of irritation.

Avoid Licking Your Lips

The first sign of irritation will encourage you to lick your lips. This is a natural instant to lick your lips. However, you will need to refrain from doing this if you do not want to deal with chapped, cracked lips. Your saliva off your tongue will cause your lips to dry out. And, if your lips are already dry, the saliva will intensify the dryness.

Other Related Articles: