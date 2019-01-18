5 Top Reasons Why You Need Enough Sleep

Pin Share +1 Share 0 Shares

Do you often sacrifice sleep to get up on time and get more done during the day? Do you find yourself staying up late at night all the time, only to regret it the next morning because you are exhausted from not getting enough hours of shuteye? You might not think much of it, but the harsh truth is that sleep deprivation isn’t just annoying; it can also adversely affect your overall health. Keep reading to learn about the impact that sleep has on your health, and why you should make it a point to get more rest each night.

1. Lack of Sleep Can Affect Your Brain

If you haven’t been getting enough rest lately, you might notice that the lack of sleep is beginning to take its toll on your brain. First off, failing to get enough hours of shuteye can cause you to have memory problems, and that includes both long-term memory and short-term memory. On top of that, your mood could suffer as well, and you might become more vulnerable to depression and anxiety.

Finally, lack of sleep can also cause difficulty concentrating, and it can get in the way of your ability to solve problems, be creative, and avoid making mistakes. Your level of alertness, your reasoning, and even your ability to learn can all be impacted when you do not get enough sleep, so be sure to invest in the best mattress, with the help of a handy buying guide, that will allow you to fall into a deep sleep every night.

2. It Can Make You More Susceptible to Other Chronic Illnesses

Lack of sleep isn’t only going to affect you on a daily basis as you try to get things done at home, school, and work. It can have such a profound impact on your overall health that you might become more susceptible to a host of other serious ailments, such as heart attack, heart disease, heart failure, high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, stroke, and diabetes. If you are having trouble falling asleep and staying asleep every night, it is time to talk to your doctor. You might have insomnia, which is a severe problem that needs to be treated appropriately so that you can get the rest that you need and reduce your odds of developing other chronic diseases.

3. Your Immune System Might Suffer, Too

After learning that sleep deprivation can lead to a host of other serious ailments, such as diabetes and heart disease, it should come as no surprise to also discover that a lack of sleep can reduce your immune system’s ability to protect your body even against the common cold and the flu. When you don’t get enough sleep, and your body is exposed to germs and bacteria through normal day-to-day activities, your immune system might not have what it takes to combat those invaders and keep you healthy. The result: you get sick more often, and you’re forced to take more downtime from school, work, and play.

4. You Might Gain Weight

No one likes unwanted weight gain, but a lot of people don’t realize that failing to get enough sleep can make them more susceptible to gaining excess weight as well. That’s because, without getting adequate hours of sleep each night, chemicals that are responsible for feelings of hunger and fullness could become imbalanced. That, in turn, could cause you to eat more than you should during the day. Plus, if you are feeling too tired to get through your day, you might find yourself reaching for those sweet mid-afternoon treats and beverages to get the pick-me-up that you need. All of that extra fat and sugar, along with the excess calories, can lead to weight gain as well.

5. Your Skin Will Start to Look More Aged

You want your skin to look flawless, smooth, and plump, especially as you get older and you want to maintain that beautiful, youthful appearance. Unfortunately, when you are unable to get enough sleep, your skin might be the first thing that suffers. Puffy eyes or skin that is described as dull or pale are both possibilities, and it does not take long for those signs to appear. Over time, if you don’t get your sleep schedule on track, you might also start to notice unsightly dark circles under your eyes, along with fine lines.

If you are having trouble getting enough sleep, consider making changes to your bedroom, such as making it darker and keeping it more relaxed. You can even opt to get a better mattress for comfort and coolness, or you might choose to keep electronic devices out of your bedroom to create a more tranquil space. Just keep in mind that the effects of not getting enough sleep every night are dangerous, so make it a point to talk to your doctor if you are struggling.