How to Use Instagram to Quickly Grow Your Brand

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms right now, which makes it a great place to grow your brand. The downside of it being so popular is that there are over 100 million users on the site. That means people are overloaded with content! If you're going to promote your brand on Instagram, you need to fight to be seen.

Instagram’s algorithm is all about engagement. In order to reach more people, you need to engage with other users and create content that starts a conversation. When you are just getting started, or need a convenient boost, it is helpful to use a service that can help you get more followers quickly.

The safest Instagram bots keep your account safe while automating your engagement and finding other accounts that are genuinely interested in your brand. In addition to using bots or other account-boosting services, here's some advice that will help your account stand out and get users talking about your brand.

Know Your Brand to Grow Your Brand

Instagram is a highly visual platform, which means you have to be able to distill the essence of your brand into images. This may be your wheelhouse if you love taking pictures or going to art museums, but be careful to present your brand's message accurately. Audiences should be able to look at your posts and immediately know what you offer and to whom.

Your Audience

Most brands have done at least a little research into their target audience. In order to be successful on Instagram, find your niche and know your potential customers inside and out. Make sure you know the differences between interested users within different platforms, too. Instagram users vary from Facebook users, who vary from Twitter users, and so on. Understand who you are trying to reach on every platform you use.

Know Your Competition

The same concept goes for your competition. Do your research! Examine what your competitors are doing, and what is different about their Instagram message, so you can set yourself apart.

How Can You Set Yourself Apart?

You know your brand is something special. Find a way to convey that in every post. Use the lighting and composition of your photos, along with all of the powerful tools Instagram offers, to send a strong message that your brand is unique and amazing.

Optimize Your Stories

Stories contain some of Instagram’s most integrative marketing features. You do not have to compete for a spot in users’ feeds because stories appear at the top of your followers’ feeds and remain there for 24 hours. Also, you can highlight your story to keep it on your profile for as long as you want, and it will be the first thing people see when they go to your profile.

You can use stories to create behind-the-scenes videos, and you can add clickable, searchable hashtags and locations. You can even make your stories shoppable! All of these great features grow your brand by showcasing the personality of your company.

Highlights

Attach a story to your profile as a highlight to let customers know what your brand is all about. This is also a great way to make sure they see a featured product. Story highlights remain at the top of your profile until you take them down, and you can use every format available to the story feature, keeping your chosen concept at the forefront of people’s minds when they visit your site.

Clickable Hashtags

This is an easy way to promote your brand on Instagram. Hashtags added to the description of a post are searchable and increase your chances of being seen. Stories make hashtags even better by enabling them to be clickable from your post. Users can click the hashtag in the picture to be taken to all the other posts that used that hashtag, which is why it is essential to create hashtags unique to your brand.

Locations

In addition to hashtags, you can add locations to your posts. While this may not seem at first like much of a help to you, the location can then share your story for even more engagement and viewership. For example, if you have a store in the mall and you create a story with the location in the post, the mall may share that story, and then all the people who follow the mall will also see it.

Shoppable Posts

Shoppable posts are a great way to use Instagram to grow your brand and encourage immediate sales. You need to first add products to your Facebook catalog, then you are all set to tag those products in any of your posts with price and other product details. When users see something they like, they only need to click on the tag to be taken to the catalog where they can make a purchase. Sales are easier than ever with Instagram’s shoppable posts because fans can conveniently buy their favorite items with just a few clicks.

Hashtags

You have some unique features to your brand, and you should use them to make at least one to three branded hashtags. This makes it easier for you to be found on Instagram, and it encourages users to use the hashtags when they are taking pictures with your products. When customers use one of your hashtags in their post, engage with them! Share their post, give them a shoutout, or find another unique way to connect with them. That will further their engagement and increase brand loyalty.

You should also add a couple of hashtags that are relevant to your posts or products that are not extremely branded so that users may find you in their searches when they are looking for the things you offer.

To successfully grow your brand on Instagram, you need to find ways to engage users as much as possible. When you create posts that get people into your conversation, use hashtags to be easy to find, and take advantage of all the tools Instagram has to offer, you increase your brand awareness as well as your chances of reaching a market that will stay enthusiastically loyal to your brand.