5 Awesome Reasons Everyone Should Use Grammarly’s Writing Assistant

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

In a world where everyone communicates digitally, spelling and grammar are more important now than ever before. First impressions are very important, which can make writing emails cumbersome for people who struggle with their spelling and grammar.

Even professionals admit to feeling that they need to improve their writing skills to communicate effectively with their colleagues and make stronger first impressions on clients. For students, small mistakes can significantly impact important term papers and final grades.

Thankfully, there’s Grammarly — an excellent tool for improving spelling, grammar, and overall writing confidence. It goes beyond spell-check and is like having another pair of eyes proofing everything you write as you write it.

Oh, and did we mention it’s free to use?

Here are five reasons you need to start writing with Grammarly:

Master Grammar

Most people think that the spell-checker in Microsoft Word or similar programs catches every mistake, but there are plenty of issues that slip through. Grammarly detects the smallest grammatical mistakes in any email, cover letter, or resume (the ones even Microsoft Word doesn’t catch!).

It also identifies things like word redundancy (when words like “really” add little to no value to what you’re writing). The Premium version even catches word overuse (when the same word has been repeated too many times) and suggests engaging alternatives to make your writing more interesting for whoever is reading it.

Find the Right Tone

Grammarly knows that tone is the key to persuasive writing. By analyzing your word choice, phrasing, punctuation, and even capitalization, Grammarly’s tone detector can identify your message’s tone and offer solutions before you hit send.

Communicate More Effectively

With Grammarly, you can set goals to get tailored writing suggestions based on your objective and audience. These customizable goals include audience (general, knowledgeable, or expert) and formality (informal, neutral, or formal).

The Premium version also allows you to select domains (academic, business, general, email, casual, or creative). For example, using industry-specific language when writing to experts is useful, but not so much when emailing someone with general knowledge on the subject and vice versa.

Furthermore, writing in a formal tone is essential when dealing with a client, while a casual tone works fine when messaging a close colleague.

Grammarly Grammarly: Grammarly is a nifty little tool that checks your grammar while you type. It's a Chrome extension right in my browser so I use it when I write a blog post, emails and even when creating messages on Facebook. If you are working on your resume or work a job where you send emails regularly, I would highly suggest Grammarly. The best part is that they do have a free version, but I have the paid version since it lets me know better words I can use and fix some complicated grammatical errors as well. It's pretty cool!



Learn More This post may contain affiliate links. This means if you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no cost to you.

Communicate With Confidence

Users commonly praise Grammarly for increasing their confidence in their communication. You can feel more comfortable and work more efficiently. Especially when you no longer feel the need to obsessively re-read emails or assignments before hitting send.

It’s even a great tool for non-native English speakers. Not only does it assist with English writing skills, but it helps give a better understanding of the language overall.

It’s Super Easy to Use

There are a few easy ways to use Grammarly! Grammarly’s desktop application lets you directly access its writing suggestions from most sites on the web.

Install it once on your device for writing assistance as you move between apps, platforms, documents, and emails. You’ll know it’s working when you see the Grammarly widget in the text field you’re writing in.

Basic writing corrections will appear inline, and clicking the Grammarly widget allows you to open a more robust pop-up editor to access Premium suggestions.

You also can add the Grammarly Keyboard to your iPhone or Android device to write clearly and effectively in any app, on any website. And if you need to write a longer document, check out the Grammarly Editor (sign in to your account to access it)…

Whichever way you use Grammarly, it always offers an excellent user experience. If you would like to have more confidence in your writing, consider using Grammarly, and watch your writing improve instantly.