The 7 Unique Gifts Perfect For Tweens

Shopping for the 10-12-year-old in your life can prove difficult, even at the best of times. With puberty looming on the horizon, the little lady (or gentleman) is soon to leave behind childhood and likely most of their former interests. This is a transitionary period in which you may find it hard to keep up with their evolving tastes, but luckily, we’ve created this amazing list of seven unique gifts for tweens to help you stay on track and keep your tween happy. Keep reading to learn just what to buy for the tween in your life.

Earring Subscription Box

An earring subscription box can be the perfect gift for your tween. Girls of all ages love earrings and accessories, and a subscription box can keep their collection updated with new and beautiful earrings either on a monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual basis. There are packages and prices to meet every budget and taste, so your tween is sure to be happy with the designs and the incredible extras in each box.

Many earring subscriptions contain earrings made from actual precious metals, so you’re not getting a knock-off pair you’d find at your typical tween store. From sterling silver to 14k gold, there are varieties to match every taste and preference, and since you’ll be getting real gold or silver, you can be sure the jewelry is high-quality and professionally designed.

Earring subscription boxes range in price depending on the type of precious metal, frequency of subscription, and size of the box. You can get an earring subscription box for as little as $19.95/month for a sterling silver package, or $87.95/month for pure 14k gold.

Shower Speaker

Your tween probably has a unique music taste they love to show off during every occasion. While the music may not always be compatible with your own tastes, it’s important to encourage a tween’s expression through media such as art and music. A shower speaker can be just the thing to keep them engaged with their favorite music, even in the shower!

Most Bluetooth shower speakers are waterproof and come complete with a shower attachment so your tween can listen directly in the shower, even when the water is on. This speaker is only $29.99, and features Bluetooth compatibility, waterproof design, and long battery life. The perfect gift for the music-loving tween in your life!

Nintendo Switch

This powerful yet portable game console is on sale everywhere gaming consoles are sold, and has become quite the item of envy among tweens and teens. The Nintendo Switch is Nintendo’s latest in a long line of gaming consoles and games and has some pretty great features that make it worth the price tag.

The Switch starts out at around $300, complete with a docking station for at-home or on-the-go play, and left and right “Joy-Con” controllers for solo or co-op play. While most modern gaming consoles cost significantly more and are tethered to a TV, the Nintendo Switch offers a more versatile gaming experience for a few hundred dollars less than its competitors.

3D Printing Pen

Bringing art to life is something that 3D printing is making possible. With a 3D printing pen, your tween can bring their own unique drawings to life; using the portable pen and filament, you can bring designs to life for school projects, personal drawings, and more!

These unique gifts can be acquired for as little as $13, and make an excellent gift for the artist or non-artistic tween(s) in your life. Your tween will enjoy hours of fun engaging themselves in endless creation, all for a price tag that anyone can agree with.

Boogie Board Writing Tablet

To give your tween a convenient way to practice writing, math, and more, all while encouraging them to reduce paper waste, you’ll want to invest in a Boogie Board Electronic Writing Tablet. This handy tool can be erased with a push of a button, meaning no more wasted scrap paper for math problems or writing projects.

Using a stylus pen, you’ll be able to write directly on the LCD screen. The tablet is lightweight, portable, and easy to use, and is the perfect gift for the writer or student in your life. Tweens will love writing secret messages or leaving notes on their Boogie Boards, and with options under $20, you won’t need to break the bank for this unique gift.

Slushie Maker

It’s no secret that kids love slushies! Why not give them the opportunity to make their very own slushies with their favorite flavors? A slushie maker can be the perfect gift for the slushie fanatic in your life!

The Zoku Slushie Maker on Amazon is a cheap yet practical option for slushie enthusiasts, and can also be used to make milkshakes! In minutes, you’ll have a hand-crafted, great-tasting slushie or milkshake without the need for an expensive blender.

The Zoku runs at around $22, and with Amazon Prime, you’ll get free two-day shipping so your item will arrive as soon as possible.

OwlCrate

Subscription boxes make for pretty unique gifts, and in lieu of a library card, getting your tween an OwlCrate can help encourage their reading habit while also providing cool accessories and extras from the author.

OwlCrate is a monthly subscription box that runs at $29.99 + shipping. Each month, you’ll receive a new young adult novel, several extras, as well as goodies from the author of the novel itself. This is an excellent gift idea for that tween in your life that just can’t keep their nose out of a book! Best of all, you can cancel at any time if you’re unhappy with the crate or your tween proves to be more fickle than you originally thought.