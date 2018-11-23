6 Ultimate Tech Gifts for Your Fabulous Friend

Pin Share +1 Share 0 Shares

It’s a challenge to find the perfect gift for anyone on your list, but the beauty maven may be the toughest to impress. After all, her standards have to be high if she expects to look as good as she does. That’s why you need a little help finding the best tech to suit her criteria. From surprising gadgets inventive gizmos, you’ll find a wealth of inspiration in this guide. Here’s your ultimate list of tech gifts your beauty guru needs this year.

1. The iPhone XS

If she dreams of becoming a one-named beauty influencer with millions of followers, she’s going to have to stand out from the thousands of other makeup artists posting contouring tutorials on YouTube. Although you can’t help her apply concealer and bronzer, you can make sure her videos pop with a quality camera.

Now, you could drop several thousands of dollars on the best camera on the market, but sometimes the obvious (and most affordable) solution is best. Instead of a bulky camera that she’ll only ever use during filming, you could get her an iPhone XS — a phone that will never leave her side.

Why the XS? It signals a new age of photography and video for Apple. Set up with Smart HDR, it has a four-frame buffer with zero shutter lag. That means it takes more interframes at different exposures, so each selfie has the perfect blend of highlights and shadows.

It has adjustable bokeh—or the ability to adjust the depth of field of any photograph, even after she’s snapped a shot.

It captures super-sharp 4K video with twice as many Focus Pixels, and its four microphones create an improved stereo quality.

TLDR; the iPhone XS is perfect for any beginner beauty guru hoping to make her mark. And compared to a Sony camera costing more than $2,500, its $999 price tag is a lot easier to stomach.

2. An iPhone XS skin

Next, to her brushes and makeup palette, her audio video setup is her most important tool. It’s essential she keeps it in the best possible condition.

You can trust she’ll treat her phone well. (You don’t want to know how long she spends cleaning her brushes and arranging her makeup station). But you can wrap up a set of iPhone XS skins for added insurance.

These accessories wrap around everything but the XS’ screen in a figure-hugging vinyl. Companies like brand use this material because it adds extra grip without any bulk. It’s also scratch-proof and grime-resistant, making it tough against pore-clogging makeup.

With an iPhone XS skin, she’ll feel more confident holding it one-handed. She’ll also feel no shame in showing off her handset in a mirror selfie when you customize her set of high-quality iPhone XS skins. They come in premium textures like marble, zebra wood, or a black matrix.

This latest style embraces the hexagonal geometry of beehives to create an ultra-sophisticated design, but don’t feel hemmed in by its precise symmetry. There’s a ton of styles to choose from.

3. Philips 3-Speed Essential Travel Hair Dryer

At home, she probably has her bathroom, and makeup station set up perfectly, down to the last angle of her vanity mirror. Abroad, she loses most of this control—as well as most of her stuff. Thanks to weight restrictions and liquid allowances, she has to leave behind critical gear any time she gets on a plane.

Part of the fun of traveling is getting to post photos, but she can’t do that with frizzy, poofy, and otherwise uncooperative hair. You can help her tame her mane by wrapping up the Philips 3-Speed Essential Travel Hair Dryer. Its foldable handle makes it the perfect backup hair dryer.

Whether she’s jet-setting across the globe or simply coming home for the holidays, its dual voltage means it’s ready for worldwide use. Meanwhile, its patented ThermoProtect temperature setting protects her hair from damage wherever her travels take her.

4. LOVANI Mini Flat Iron Travel Size

A blowout doesn’t do her much good if she’s can’t then style her hair afterward. The LOVANI Mini Flat Iron is the perfect accompaniment to Philip’s travel dryer. At just 7.8 inches, it’s the perfect size for on the go.

Though it’s small, it’s mighty—able to tame fly-aways and frizz with a quick pass of its black mirror nano titanium plates. Its PTC heating tech means it’s ready to use quickly at salon temperatures, so she can plug in and flatten out any time she wants.

5. NUFACE Mini Facial Toning Device

Why go to the spa when you can spoil yourself at home? That’s the question anyone buying the NUFACE mini facial toner asks themselves.

The toning device uses microcurrents to stimulate tired skin around the face. Microcurrent is the latest non-invasive, pain-free way used by celebrities to tone and tighten.

Fans of the procedure in the spa equate it to a workout for the skin, but it can be a challenge to make time for a treatment. The NUFACE brings the wonders of microcurrent to the home, taking only five minutes each day to improve the contouring of your face and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

6. PMD Kiss Lip Plumping System

Extra, extra: Kylie Kardashian embraces lip injections — again! That means plump, pouty lips are back in style.

Unfortunately, not everyone is willing to let a needle get anywhere near their lips. For the hesitant beauty guru, the PMD Kiss Lip Plumping System is the next best thing. This non-invasive device volumizes lips while restoring them to their natural color. The process encourages collagen production, creating smooth, pillowy lips that would make Kylie jealous.

With frequent use, she’ll have no need for duck lips or fish gape in any of her snaps. Her lips will look naturally plump with the PMD Kiss system.

With new brands and trends continually flitting in and out of the beauty world, it can be hard to land on a great gift with staying power. So don’t guess with something you know nothing about. Use our guide to help you find the perfect gift for the beauty obsessed person on your list, and you’ll impress everyone this holiday.