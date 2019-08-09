10 PERSONALIZED GIFT IDEAS

Sharing is caring!

Personalizing a gift is such a great way to show someone that you care about them enough to take the time to design a gift just for them. It gives you the opportunity to exercise your wit and ingenuity and it gives them a gift that absolutely no one else on the planet will have. The recipient of your gift will know that you haven’t just splashed the cash, but you’ve also taken the time to think about a text or a picture that will mean something special to them. A lot of companies are now offering a personalization option for their products, so here’s a selection of gifts that you can personalize, and which go right across the price range.

THE FUNNY OPTION – PERSONALIZED SOCKS

If you are looking for a small, practical gift that will bring a smile to the face, then personalized socks are a great choice. You can choose a theme from the design collection, such as Wedding, Sports or Sorority and Fraternity or you can get creative and provide your own artwork. You can upload your own art or photographs, or you can create a design using the online tools. Reviewers comment on the high quality of the socks and there’s even an environmental bonus because the printing process only uses eco-friendly water-based inks.

THE SWEET OPTION – PERSONALIZED SWEET JAR

This option is great for a friend with a sweet tooth. You can personalize this sturdy glass jar with two lines of text and then fill it with their favorite sweet treats. It’s a simple gift, which you can transform into something special with a really witty or appropriate text.

THE STYLISH OPTION – PERSONALIZED SUNGLASSES

If you know someone’s style well enough, this is a gift that could have them weeping with gratitude. Choose a classy pair of sunglasses, like theRay-Ban Round Double Bridge –you have the option of engraving a message or name on the temples. You can either get a standard engraving or an art engraving which will give you four enameled colors and a choice of fonts. You can also choose the frame and lens color to create a unique pair of sunglasses.

THE PRACTICAL OPTION – PERSONALIZED APRON

These aprons are a generous size, great for gals or guys. Made from durable 100% cotton, you can personalize them by choosing from the custom designs or by uploading your own photograph and text. Perfect for special events such as birthdays or anniversaries or just as a spontaneous gift for the cook or hobbyist in your life.

THE AFFECTIONATE OPTION – PERSONALIZED MANDALA NECKLACE

This delicate Mandala Necklaces a touching gift for someone who is very close to you. The message is discretely concealed behind the Mandala, which traditionally is a representation of the universe. Choose from a small or large hand-engraved disk, accompanied by the intricately detailed overlaying pendant. The small disk will allow for up to twenty characters and the larger disk for up to forty.

THE LITERARY OPTION – LOVE BOOKS PERSONALIZED BOOK

This is your chance to share your feelings with someone, in book form. It’s a memento that you can treasure forever and which is guaranteed to bring a tear to the eye. You can choose from over a hundred different themes, such as Thank You, Anniversary, Birthday or Our Story and you can design a book that says all the things you mean to say but never have. Each story is custom made, you choose a cover and edit the title, and then you choose cartoon characters that look like you. You can personalize up to a hundred pages and have the book published in a hard or softcover.

THE MEMORABLE LOCATION OPTION – PERSONALIZED MAP

These strikingly beautiful maps are produced on metallic foil mounted on either colored or neutral paper. Simply provide a zipcode or an address and this will be used as the center for the map. There’s space beneath the map where you can add names, location, date or a quotation. The maps are framed in satin black or white, or solid oak.

THE PROUD PARENT OPTION – PERSONALIZED MEMORY CASE

A sensible alternative to overstuffed cardboard boxes moldering in the loft, this personalized memory case enables you to keep all those important mementos safe and sound in one place. This beautifully crafted, large memory case will help you focus on preserving important mementos of your child’s life as they grow to maturity.

From a first pregnancy scan and tiny hospital wristband to that first pair of shoes and the cute hat Nanny knitted. Memories are too important to lose, and this memory case will help you keep them intact.

THE GENTLEMAN’S OPTION – PERSONALIZED MANICURE SET

A true gentleman is always well-groomed and well-manicured. This classic manicure set is a perfect travel companion for the man who takes pride in his appearance. It contains clippers, cuticle cutters, a nail file and tweezers, all housed in a stylish case. The case can be personalized with a message in a font of your choice.

THE SUMMER OPTION – HAMPTON COLLECTION PERSONALIZED PARTY TUB

A great accessory for family barbeques and one in which you can bring out summer after summer. This beautiful stainless-steel tub, so it won’t rust or tarnish, has hand-hammered detail, rolled edges and sturdy handles. It is plenty big enough for a whole bunch of beverages and enough ice to keep them cool. You can personalize it with a family name or quotation along with the top band.

