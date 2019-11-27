14 Unique Gift Ideas for Avid Travelers

Sharing is caring!

This post is sponsored by Camelbak. All opinions are 100% my own!

I know there are a lot of gift ideas out there for people who travel. But how about this year, you get them something a little more practical. If you know a frequent traveler, you know that there are some things they value a little more than others. Check out my list below of the best gift ideas for travelers.

1. Buy Them a Trip

I know this seems super obvious, but, why not get your favorite traveler a trip? There are so many ways you can do this. If they have been talking about a trip somewhere and just have not pulled the trigger, why not get the ball rolling for them by buying their plane ticket, hotel, and car rental? Before you shout, “What do I look like? I'm made of money?!!” If you buy these things in the right places, you can get a ridiculously cost-effective trip for your friend.

Let's say you have a friend who has been longing to go to Dublin, Ireland.

Car Rental

I like Momondo for car rentals since they have really good prices and give you a variety of different rental companies to choose from. When I look for car rentals in Dublin, you can rent a car for as low as $6 a day. For an 8-day trip to Dublin, that is only $48 for a rental car.



You can check out Momondo's Car Rental options here.

Flights

Momondo also has some Ah-Mazing deals on flights. If you were to book an 8-day flight in February for Dublin from Austin, TX you could get a roundtrip flight for as low as $670.

You can learn more about their flight deals here.

Hotels

Lastly, you have got to get a hotel! The cool thing about finding hotels on Kayak is that it allows you to search for hostels and people who are renting out their space. Just take a look at the prices I found while looking for a place to stay in Dublin, Ireland. Some prices were as low as $41 a night. So you could book a hotel room for 8 nights for only $328.

Click here to get an idea of some of the prices for hotels Kayak.

This is a pricier gift, not gonna lie. But would you believe me if I said you could gift a trip to Dublin and only spend $1,046? I say that is a gift they will absolutely remember forever. And hey, maybe this is a great chance to get together with some other buds and split the cost! The bottom line is, if your friend is an avid traveler and you are trying to impress, this may be the perfect gift for them.

2. CamelBak Pivot Tote

Every world traveler needs a perfect travel bag and this Camelbak Pivot Tote is exactly that. That's why it's one of my top gift ideas for travelers. It has plenty of pockets and individual compartments to carry everything from your wallet to a laptop with its padded interior. It even has a zippered stash side pocket that fits a water bottle.

And the best part about this bag? It can transform from a tote bag to a backpack! This bag was made for travelers. If you know someone who likes to spend their travel time exploring new cities, this bag is PERFECT!

It's made from 70% repurposed materials, meaning each bag is made from 25 plastic water bottles. That makes this gift even more valuable and thoughtful.

Know someone who would love this Pivot Tote? Get it for them here.

3. Rosetta Stone Langauge Software

If you have a friend going on a big trip somewhere in the next year, it may be a good idea to get them the gift of language with Rosetta Stone. It is one thing to travel to a faraway land and experience the culture. It is an entirely different experience when you can actually speak the local language.

Rosetta Stone makes learning a new language pretty easy so that all you have to do is show up and learn, right from your computer or mobile phone. And they have 30 languages to choose from! You can get a 2-year subscription for a friend for only $6.49 a month!

Click the link here to buy a subscription for a friend.

4. Lonely Planet Travel Books

I'll admit I did not know much about Lonely Planet when I first discovered their top-ranked places to visit list book. But I LOVED it. Right away, I knew it was one of the best gift ideas for travelers out there. And I am not even a huge traveler. I think they are the perfect books to own to look at all the places there are to travel when you are not traveling at the moment. I've used my books to plan my next big getaway.

Click here to check out their selection when you buy one for a friend.

5. 23 and Me DNA Kit

I know what you're thinking. What the heck does a 23&Me DNA kit has to do with travel? Lots, my friend, lots! There is a new travel trend where people choose their destination based on their heritage. They find out what's in their their DNA and make their way back to their countries of origin to learn more about the culture from which they came. It's a pretty cool idea! I even wrote an article on the subject here.

I actually purchased a few of these last year to give as gifts and not only were they enjoyed by the recipient, but they were enjoyed by the entire family as well when they got their results. Let them learn their heritage and make a trip of it!

Click here to get a 23&Me kit as a gift.

6. Travel Bluetooth Speaker

Just because you're a traveler, does not mean you don't like to jam out on from time to time. There is nothing like enjoying music in the space you're in, whether it be at home or traveling abroad. For this reason, a portable Bluetooth speaker just makes sense.

I like the JBL Portable Bluetooth Speaker since it comes with a protective travel case. It's also waterproof and comes in many different colors to fit any personality (I personally LOVE the teal blue one). So pretty much, this Bluetooth speaker was made for traveling and being on the go.

Click here to get one for a friend this year.

7. Stainless Steel Travel Mug

Avid travelers know that little costs add up quickly. You buy a coffee here and tea there, and the next thing you know you've spent way more on beverages in one trip then you spent all year. Smart travelers bring a stainless steel travel mug with them.

Stainless steel because it is durable enough to travel with them and it does a pretty good job at keeping a beverage hot or cold. I like the Contigo Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug since it keeps drinks warm for 7 hours and cold for up to 18 hours. And it is pretty sleek!

Click here to get this stainless steel travel cup for a friend this year.

8. Travel Pillow

For anyone who has ever been on a plane, you know how uncomfortable it can be to get a good rest on a flight. Especially when it comes to long flights, a short nap can go a long way. So why not make it a little more comfortable with this complete Plane Sleeping Kit. It comes with a travel pillow, of course, but also an eye mask and earplugs.

If they are someone who says they have trouble getting comfortable on a plane, this nifty kit should be able to help with that. This is a nice-to-have gift, but not one I would give on its own. Check out the next gift idea that may work as a bindle gift with this one.

Click here to get the Airplane Travel Kit.

9. A Toiletry Bag

There is a lot that goes into finding a great toiletry bag. It has to be compact, easy to travel with, easy to carry, and of course, have enough compartments to carry one's toiletries. If you can nail this for a frequent traveler as a gift, you will always be a favorite!

This Hanging Roll-Up Toiletry Kit is a no-brainer for gift ideas for travelers. I love it because it has four decent size compartments. And is compact enough to roll up into a convenient box shape. And it even has handles that make it easy to carry and possible to hang it on a door hook if needed. As I mentioned about the gift before this one, I am not sure this would make for a gift on its own but could make a great bundle gift with the Plane Sleeping Kit!

Click here get the toiletry bag.

10. Noise-Canceling Headphones

Have you ever been on a plane where people are talking loud around you, or a baby is crying, and all you wanted to do was sleep? Then you understand why noise-canceling headphones have to make the list of gift ideas for travelers. They're a winner every time. Especially if they're wireless, making it easy to relax without having it get tangled in a bag and last long enough for even the furthest trip away.

The Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones batteries last for up to 35 hours and charges fast. It even has a built-in microphone so you can answer calls, without having to take them off. A must-have for the frequent traveler.

Click here to get the noise-canceling headphones.

11. Collapsible Water Bottle

This one is great because water is one of those things that can get so expensive when you are traveling about. But who wants to deal with carrying a bulky water-bottle everywhere with you? That is why the collapsible water bottle is so nifty! The Kemier Collapsible Silicone Water Bottle is a fantastic design because it solves both of these problems. Not only do you have a water bottle on the go, but it can collapse into 1/5th of its size when you are not using it so you can also pack light.

Since it is made of BPA-free silicone, it is also shatter-proof, so you don't have to worry about breaking it if it falls. It is leak-proof and can withstand a wide range of temperatures from boiling water to refrigerated drinks.

Click here to get this collapsible water bottle.

12. Portable Charging Unit

One of the most annoying things about being on the go is that you need to slow down to recharge your phone or laptop batteries. For your frequent travelers, battery life cannot be what holds them back from all the adventures there are out there. That is why having a portable charger is essential to the frequent traveler's list of items to have.

The Anker PowerCore 13000 is a powerful portable charger. It can charge an iPhone 8 almost five times, an iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy S8 three times, or an iPad Air 2 once. And it even has high-speed charging. If you know someone who is always on the go, this baby is for them.

Click here to get this portable charging unit.

13. Travel Yoga Mat

I'll admit, I was a little blown away when I realized there was such a thing as a travel yoga mat. But alas, they exist and they are perfect for the traveling yogi. While most yoga mats roll up to be transported, this one is so thin it can easily be folded.

What I like about this mat is that its folding capabilities make it perfect to fit right into a suitcase without having to check a bulky yoga mat. Now your buddy can do their yoga routine, no matter where they happen to be.

Click here to get this travel yoga mat.

14. Traveler's Notebook

Last, but certainly not least, is a traveler's notebook. What better way to truly experience one's travels than with a journal to capture their thoughts. This leather-bound journal comes with refillable paper and a bunch of other accessories to document one's journies. Get them this journal for their travels and I am certain they will love it.

Leather Journal Travelers Notebook

Click here to get the Leather Journal Travelers Notebook.

There you have it, 14 wonderful gift ideas for the travelers in your life. There are so many excellent gift choices out there, and I am sure my list only touched the surface. I would love to hear some gift ideas from you too!

What gift ideas for travelers did I miss? Please respond in the comments with some gift ideas you believe would be great to give to a frequent traveler that did not make it to my list. I am all ears! Until next time, have fun shopping for the avid traveler in your life!