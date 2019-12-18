8 Unique Gift Ideas for Less Than $50

Sharing is caring!

This post is sponsored by Quartet, Leatherman, and BoxLunch. All opinions are 100% my own.

It's a wonderful time of year when it comes to spending quality time with friends and family. It is also a wonderful time of year for going broke if you are not careful. Just because you are not broke in January does not mean you love your friends and family members any less. So setting a budget for gifts that are $50 or less per person is very reasonable, especially with this list of gift ideas for less than $50.

Why $50, you ask?

Well, $50 means you don't have to break the bank but can still get a quality gift from tons of options and also not be considered a cheapskate. And $50 makes for easy math when it comes to decided your Christmas shopping budget. If you are worried that there are not a lot of gifts out there under this price range, you will be surprised. Read on so you can learn the perfect gift ideas for less than $50 and check everyone off your list this year.

1. Quartet Dry-Erase Desktop Computer Pad ($33.67)

I love this Quartet Dry-Erase Desktop Computer Pad as a gift idea because it is perfect for those you know who need to be a little more organized at work or for those who are not organized at all. It is a glass whiteboard on your desk. Not only does it allow one to write important notes on their whiteboard, but it is also a perfect place to add those Post-it notes they keep collecting.

My favorite part of this nifty device is that it has a little storage container on the side you can store your dry erase markers and any other desk nicknacks you may need from time to time, but do not want to see on your desk all the time.

The little computer pad is scratch-resistant, comes with a dry-erase marker, and is pretty easy to clean. It s a perfect gift for your friends who are always working to improve their workspace, and it won't break the bank. With a price tag of only $33.67, you can't go wrong with this one!

Click here to learn more about the Quartet Dry-Erase Desktop Computer Pad.

2. Leatherman Micra ($26.95)

This Leatherman Micra may be small, but it is mighty. If you have a friend who always seems to have the right tool at the right time, this may be for them. The Micra is small enough to fit on your keychain but contains ten tools to use when you need them.

The tools included are a knife, tweezers, a nail file, spring-action scissors, a Phillips screwdriver, a ruler, a nail cleaner, a bottle opener, and two other sized screwdrivers.

Leatherman is a brand that is known for the quality of its products, and this one is great quality. And with a price tag of only $26.95, it will make your loved ones and your bank account very happy.

3. 3-Month Subscription to Rosetta Stone ($35.97)

If you have a friend who has been saying they are going to learn Spanish for years or a friend who is planning on going on a trip to Italy this year, a subscription for Rosetta Stone may be a great gift to give.

Rosetta Stone is the best when it comes to learning a new language for many reasons. Their proven Dynamic Immersion® method lets you learn with real-life scenarios to use the language you are practicing. And they make it easy to fine-tune your pronunciation with our patented speech recognition engine—TruAccent®.

Even if they have limited time, they can learn on the go since it allows you to learn on any device–including full access to their mobile app with 10-minute lessons that promote learning on the go—online or off. And at a price of only $35.97 for three months, it's a great gift that does not break the bank.

Click here to learn more about a Rosetta Stone subscription.

4. Harry Potter Nerd Gear ($20.23)

If you have a friend who just loves Harry Potter, but does not have any Hogwarts house merch, they would love to get some swag!

If the t-Shirt above means nothing to you, you probably do not get it. But if you are in the Ravenclaw house, you probably already own this shirt. Luckily, BoxLunch has several Harry Potter House memorabilia, including Ravenclaw, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin.

And it does not just stop at t-shirts. You can get blankets, sweatshirts, purses, notebooks, and so much more. Your friend will love you for it, and it's all pretty affordable! The t-shirt above is only $20.23.

Click here to check out Harry Potter merch on BoxLunch.

5. The Five-Minute Journal ($24.95)

The Five Minute Journal is a beautiful gift for the Type-A person you know. If you know someone who likes to journal or wants to journal more, this one is perfect. What is cool about this journal is that it is formatted based on positive psychology research. With a simple structured format, you will start and end each day with gratitude.

Thousands who use the journal have seen increased happiness, better relationships, and have become more optimistic. And it keeps you focused. It asks you what you plan to accomplish that day, and allows you to hold yourself accountable at the end of the day as well.

And it's only $24.95, which is half the amount you were planning to pay. Pretty, pretty good!

Click here to learn more about the Five Minute Journal.

6. 3- Month Subscription to Book of the Month Club ($49.99)

Do you know a book lover? The Book of The Month Club may be the perfect gift for them. And it's only $49.99 for a 3-month subscription! They choose the books they want to read and get a book delivered in the mail once a month.

They can skip months if they get busy, and you get to look like the hero. They get all the books they want without having to go into a bookstore.

Click here to learn more about the Book of the Month Club.

7. An Agenda ($8-$48)

Everyone is all about Christmas right now, but once the holiday season is over, everyone will be all about the new year and accomplishing as much as they possibly can in it. And what better way to do that than with an agenda? I get a new one every year from AT-A-GLANCE since they have a vast selection of agendas to choose from.

Prices for agendas ca range from $8-$48. But it's still pretty easy to stay in the $50 ballpark.

Click here to learn more about AT-A-GLANCE.

8. Framed Photo Art ($46)

If you are still drawing a blank, photo art would be a great option. Minted has many items of photo art into which you can upload your own photos and have a piece of framed photo art to give as a gift. This particular piece is only $46 to gift. Still in budget and something they will remember for years to come.

Click here to Learn More About Minted Photo Art.

Bonus Gift Ideas for Less Than $50

Echo Dot

Bluetooth Speaker

Fancy Water Bottle

Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Wine Bottle Opener

Stainless Steel Travel Mug

Portable Charger

Cast Iron Skillet

Hopefully, after this list, you have an idea or two of items that will be great when it comes to gift ideas for less than $50. If we missed some, feel free to add them in the comments. We are always open to hearing more affordable gift ideas!