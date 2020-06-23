Resources That Will Help You Get A Job During Coronavirus

Sharing is caring!

The class of 2020 has just graduated and will now be seeking work in one of the toughest job markets of all time. Not only that, but people from every generation have also recently been displaced from their jobs. That’s why we’re going to talk about things that can help you get a job during coronavirus.

Massive numbers of businesses across the globe simultaneously closed their doors in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Some are in the process of reopening, but some are now facing bankruptcy. Many businesses will never reopen, and as a result, many peoples’ careers have been derailed mid-stream.

It’s tough out there, but please don’t lose heart if you’re seeking work. So far, things aren’t as bad as economists were predicting they would be. The unemployment rate is currently high, but hiring in many sectors of the economy has rebounded. There are still countless money-making opportunities out there. This article is all about introducing you to resources and ideas for earning a living in the age of coronavirus, so let’s get to it.

Excellent Career Options During COVID-19

If you want to get a job during coronavirus, these industries are good career options for you.

Healthcare

Obviously, healthcare has been one of the top concerns on peoples’ minds during the pandemic. Healthcare workers remained in high demand during the crisis. In particular, emergency nurses and pharmacists had plentiful work opportunities throughout the crisis.

Of course, it takes incredible bravery to be a nurse, pharmacist, or another front-line healthcare worker amid a health crisis. But if you have a robust immune system, a level head, and the willingness to risk your life helping others, there are abundant viable work opportunities in the healthcare industry.

However, there’s a critical caveat you need to be aware of if you decide to pursue a career in healthcare. Surprisingly, on a global basis, some jobs in the healthcare industry turned out to not be as viable as you would think during the heart of the COVID-19 crisis.

This is because, in many locations around the globe, government officials demanded the cancellation or postponement of regular healthcare checkups and non-emergency surgeries during the crisis. This led to the layoffs of many administrative workers in physicians’ offices and outpatient care. Many of the world’s healthcare facilities have suffered financially as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

So if you decide you want to get started with a career in healthcare, choose your specialization carefully; be aware that non-emergency specializations might not be as viable in the future as they have been in the past.

Retail

Amazon, grocery stores, and grocery delivery services generally thrived, and many were hiring, during the heart of the COVID-19 crisis. There are countless career opportunities in this sector, ranging from store manager to cashier to logistics specialist and delivery driver.

Entrepreneurship

In times when many employers are overly cautious about hiring, you might have to step up and take the initiative of creating your own work opportunities. The following are some ideas for businesses that remained viable during the lockdowns:

Blogging

During the heart of the COVID-19 lockdowns, many people turned to the internet for information and entertainment. Many bloggers found that their pageviews remained steady or grew during this time.

On the one hand, most bloggers don’t earn enough income to justify doing it full time. On the other hand, it is entirely possible to make a viable living as a blogger if you approach the task of blogging with the same mindset that you would approach your “real job.” See our tips on blogging for money if you want more info on how to earn a living as a blogger.

Micro Farming

Everyone needs food; and, with food supply chains having been interrupted by the COVID-19 crisis, increasing numbers of people have been considering food security. We’re realizing that it isn’t wise to rely so heavily on imports for critical supplies like food and medicine. And, in more significant numbers than ever before, we’re seeking out local food sources and herbal remedies. This could be advantageous to aspiring entrepreneurs who would be interested in launching a small farming enterprise.

Many profitable ideas could be viable for small farmers. Growing fruit trees to sell to others could be particularly lucrative. Other potentially profitable crops include micro-greens, garlic, herbs, strawberries, blueberries, and tomatoes. Organic farming has been particularly valuable for many small farms.

Keep in mind that you may also have to set up your direct-to-consumer distribution chains for this to be a viable business. On a small scale, this could mean setting up your website, farm stand, or CSA program. It might also be possible to distribute your products on a larger scale through local health food stores, businesses like Azure Standard, or your own similar delivery service.

Even if you don’t want to pursue micro-farming as a business, gardening could help to ensure your food supply while you’re looking for work. During the Great Depression, many jobless people survived because they were able to grow and preserve their food.

Side Hustles

For even more viable business ideas, see this list of suggestions for 17 side-hustles that could potentially replace your job; these are also things you could do while searching for other work.

Global Resources for English-Speaking Job Hunters

The following resources can help you learn more about various careers as well as the credentials and training you’ll need for success in your chosen career path:

United States

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS): You’ll want to check out the BLS website before definitively choosing a new career; this is because, as a government-operated website, the analysts at the BLS have access to employment data for the entire United States. They post helpful insights on what kind of salary to expect from any given career realistically; they also forecast whether a particular profession has a good or bad future employment outlook. Checking this site can help you to avoid making serious mistakes like choosing a career that is on its way to becoming extinct.

Australia

The Job Outlook Website: This government-maintained website gives you viable data on every aspect of various Australian careers, including salary expectations, future outlook, and the education and credentials you’ll need for succeeding in your chosen career.

New Zealand

Careers.gov.nz: This government-maintained website gives you insights into viable work opportunities in New Zealand. The site includes helpful job profiles plus information about virtually every aspect of careers in New Zealand.

Training New Zealand: This website is an academic portal that gives you ready access to information about a wide variety of degree programs that are available across New Zealand. This site also includes helpful real-world details about various careers and opportunities you might be interested in.

We hope this information is helpful to those of you who are launching new careers or seeking work in the aftermath of the Coronavirus crisis. We wish you much success with finding a job or starting your own business in these challenging times.