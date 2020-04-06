21 Fun Things To Do At Home When You’re Bored

Sharing is caring!

You probably find yourself spending a lot more time at home than you're used to. Maybe you're by yourself, with your partner, or taking care of your kids or parents. Regardless of your situation, you are definitely in need of fun things to do at home when you're bored.

It's important for us to stay at home and away from others as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, staying at home all day, every day gets old pretty quickly. I mean, there are only so many hours of Netflix you can watch, right? With that in mind, here are 20 fun things you can do at home when you're bored.

1. Read a Book

Reading a book is a great way to pass the time. Whether you merely want to be entertained, or you want to dive deeply into a narrative, there is a book for you. Some added bonuses of reading are that it keeps your brain active and you can be outside!

Although bookstores are closed right now in most places, there are still many ways to get a new book. If you are old school and want to hold a real book in your hands, you can order online from Barnes and Noble. Your books will ship directly to your house, so you don't even have to leave your house. With Barnes and Noble, you also have the option of downloading ebooks if you have the Nook app. If you prefer audiobooks, head to Audible to download one right now.

If you don't know what to read first, click here to get our free list of 50 Books All Millennial Women Should Read!

2. Get Creative with an Adult Coloring Book



The current state of the world might be causing you some stress or anxiety. Tap into your inner child and relax with some colored pencils and an adult coloring book. There are hundreds of options out there, and Amazon has a great selection. Maybe you want one with cute animals and swear words (pictured above) to truly let it all out. Or maybe you want to be more zen with a book of mandalas. Whatever your style is, coloring is a great way to chill out for a bit.

3. Have a Spa Moment

Many of us are choosing to forgo makeup since we don't have to see anyone (or at least anyone outside our family). This is great for your skin! Continue to pamper yourself by having a full-on spa moment. Paint your nails, exfoliate, moisturize, do a face mask, deep condition your hair, and take a bath. Having an at-home spa day is a very fun thing you can do at home when you're bored. You have the time, so take some for yourself!

4. Make Money with Surveys

If you've been part of the Miss Millennia family for any amount of time, then you've probably heard us talk about making money with surveys. It's one of our favorite side hustles to talk about. Since you're going to be spending all this time at home, maybe even working on your computer, you should take that opportunity to make some extra money. And if you're one of the thousands of people who have recently found themselves without a job, this is a great way to help make up for your lost income.

One of our favorite survey sites is Pinecone Research. Their surveys pay at least $3 each, and the more you complete, the more they send you. Sign up with Pinecone Research here.

Read our article titled How to Make More Money With Surveys to make the most of this opportunity!

5. Workout At Home

While it's still ok to get outside for a walk or run (as long as you're alone or only close to people you live with), the weather isn't always going to cooperate with our need to stay active. Luckily, there are many at-home workouts you can do. We love the site Grokker. They have amazing workout routines you can do with little or no equipment right in your home!

Right now, Grokker is offering free access to individuals and businesses until April 30th. It's amazing to see how companies are helping people out during the pandemic! Click here to register for your free access to Grokker right now!

6. Learn More About Your Heritage

You've probably heard about kits that analyze your DNA and tell you more about your heritage, and now is the perfect time to try them out! Head over to Ancestry to order their AncestryDNA kit today.

7. Create a Family Tree

After you've learned more about your heritage with Ancestry, you can go on their website and build your own family tree! It's pretty cool what you can discover about your family's past from the comfort of your own home. We definitely count creating a family tree as one of the many fun things to do at home when you're bored.

8. Clean Out Your Junk Drawer

Alright, maybe this one isn't exactly “fun,” but you never know what you'll find in there. It could take you on an adventure. And you'll fee organized when you're done, which is awesome. Use these drawer organizers to make sure you never go back to your old ways

9. Practice Another Language

There will be a time in the future when we're all able to travel again. When that time comes, don't you want to be able to travel internationally and speak the language of the country you're in? Start practicing now with Rosetta Stone. They have 28 languages to choose from, and if you practice enough, you'll be able to converse in whichever you choose! Sign up with Rosetta Stone today.

Bonus: Right now, you can get unlimited lifetime access to Rosetta Stone! That means you can have an unlimited amount of time to learn as many languages as you want for only $199. Don't pass this up.

10. Meditate

Meditating is another one of the many fun things you should do at home when you're bored that will allow you to relax. One of the nice things about it is that regardless of how much spare time you have, you have time to meditate. Whether it's one minute, five, or thirty, doesn't matter. Give yourself the space to breathe, find your calm, and then tackle whatever the day (inside, at home) brings. Learn more about meditation and mindfulness by reading our article How and Why to Achieve Mindfulness Now.

If you're new to meditation then I suggest using guided meditation, like the video below provides. I also recommend building up your stamina. It might sound strange, but it is actually difficult to sit quietly with your breathing and your thoughts for more than a couple of minutes. By starting with short intervals and eventually working up to 10, 15, or 20 minutes, you will get more out of it.

11. Learn to Play an Instrument

Have you ever wanted to learn how to play piano? Ukulele? Harmonica? Didgeridoo? Now is your chance! If you live with other people or you live in an apartment complex, then this might not be the best way to stay on the good side of your roommates and neighbors, but it's totally worth it to fill your soul.

12. Keep a Journal

Many historians are urging the public to keep a journal during this time. By documenting daily events, people in the future will have records to look back on and learn about what it was like to live during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides that, journaling is a great way to keep track of your thoughts and feelings from day to day. Get a Moleskin notebook from Amazon and have it shipped to your house quickly and start journaling! If you're not good with a blank canvas, then try a more structured notebook like The Five Minute Journal, which offers daily prompts to focus your writing.

13. Play Board Games

If you're pent up in the house with other people, this is the perfect time to break out the board games. Of course, you can always go for the classics like Clue or Monopoly. However, there are also lots of new games that are super fun! One of my new favorites is Unstable Unicorns. It's a strategic card game in which you build a unicorn army with the goal of destroying your friends. It will be a night full of laughs! You can buy Unstable Unicorns and tons of other board games on Amazon Prime.

14. Make Art

Creating something is a great way to feel productive and reduce stress. You can doodle in your notebook, paint a canvas, or color by number. Regardless of what you pick, as long as it's something that excites you, then you will surely be glad you did it.

15. Create a Vision Board

Just because we are pent up at home right now doesn't mean our goals and ambitions need to be put on hold. In fact, dreaming about and planning for the future is a great way to cope with our current situation. All you need is poster paper, markers, old magazines, and a vision of what you wan to achieve!

If you need help getting started, watch this video on how to create a vision board:

16. Play Video Games

Playing video games is one of the tried-and-true fun things to do at home when you're bored. In reality, hardcore gamers have been practicing for a situation like this for years. Long hours without going outside? No problem when you have video games to keep you company. Cuddle up with your Nintendo Switch and enjoy yourself!

17. Learn A New Skill

Now is an excellent time to learn how to do something you've always wanted to be good at! Maybe that's social media marketing, pet training, or knitting. Whatever it is, there are courses on Udemy that can help you learn all about it. Since Udemy understands the woes of social distancing, they are having a sale on their online courses right now: you can get up to 75% off! Find what skill you're going to learn next on Udemy.

18. Practice Yoga

One of the (many) negative side effects of not being out and about is that we're all spending more time on the couch. That leads to tense backs, necks, shoulders, and just about everything else. We owe it to ourselves to take care of our bodies! Yoga is a great way to stretch, relieve tension, and strengthen your muscles all at once.

Since none of us are able to attend yoga classes right now, we have to find programs to do at home that really work. Yoga Download has several programs that can be done right at home! Plus, they have information on different yoga styles and posts so you can take your practice to the next level. Sign up with Yoga Download today!

19. Dye Your Hair

No one is going to see you for a while so…why not dye your hair that outrageous color you've always secretly dreamed of? Pink, neon green, purple—you can go big right now! Find the perfect color for you and have it shipped to you within a day or two with Amazon Prime.

20. Bake or Cook Something New

Since eating at a restaurant is a no-no for the time being, now is a great time to get more adventurous in the kitchen. Going to the grocery store (or having groceries delivered) is still an acceptable reason to get out of the house. Pick up a few new items while you're at it, and cook up a storm!

Now is also an awesome time to jump on the meal kit bandwagon, if you haven't already. Dinnerly is a meal kit service that ships directly to you, and each meal takes 30 minutes or less to prepare. Every meal is perfectly portioned for you and only costs about $5 per serving! Try Dinnerly today.

21. Start a New Hobby

If none of the ideas above speak to you, discover your own fun things to do at home when you're bored and start a completely new hobby! Maybe that's cross-stitching, making jewelry, or kick it old school with some scrapbooking. Read our article How to Get Started With a New Hobby for more ideas.

We hope you enjoy these fun things you can do at home when you're bored. If you need more recommendations to help you through the pandemic, check out our COVID-19 recommendations page! Stay healthy and safe, everyone.