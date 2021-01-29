4 Reasons Why A Flower Bouquet Is The Perfect Gift

Sharing is caring!

When you are looking for the ideal gift for a friend, family member, or significant other, you need to consider a flower bouquet. While gift-giving can be a challenge if you’re not sure what they need or like, you can’t go wrong with flowers. Let’s look at why a beautiful bouquet is a perfect gift.

1. Convenience

When it comes to giving presents, very few are as convenient as a flower bouquet. Here are a few reasons why this is true.

Inexpensive

It can be complicated to choose a gift when you don’t know the person well enough or if you don’t know what they’ll like. You won’t want to spend too much money.

Flowers are an excellent example of an affordable gift that everyone enjoys. You can find various options at your local florist or search for some great Bouqs deals online.

Last-Minute

We’ve all had the unfortunate experience of forgetting a special occasion like a birthday or anniversary. By the time we remember, it’s already too late to shop for a present or order something online.

If it’s your wedding anniversary or your mom’s birthday, you’ll want to find a quick solution. When you need a gift immediately, a bouquet can save the day.

You can choose a local or online service with same-day delivery. The recipient will never know you remembered at the last minute!

2. Versatile

A bouquet can be appropriate for many different occasions. It can show love, apology, support, remembrance, or thoughtfulness.

In any of these cases, flowers help people connect. Here are some ideas for when to give a bouquet.

Special Occasion

You can celebrate a graduation or retirement with flowers. Birthdays and anniversaries are also ideal occasions for bouquets.

Valentine’s Day and Sweetest Day are popular dates for blooms. A beautiful bouquet can be the perfect touch for a romantic date night with your sweetheart.

Apologies

When you end up hurting someone’s feelings, you can say sorry with flowers. A few beautiful blooms will help smooth things over. Don’t forget to verbalize your apology and ask for forgiveness too. Bribing them won’t do the trick!

No Reason at All

It’s fun to give flowers when the other person isn’t expecting it. Everyone deserves to receive a beautiful bouquet every once in a while. Especially in a romantic relationship, it keeps the spark alive.

3. Traditional, Yet Modern

Flowers have been a part of human interaction for thousands of years. Stories and myths from ancient cultures like Greece, Rome, Egypt, and China mention their use and importance.

There was a culture of giving flowers as far back as the Middle Ages. During the Victorian era, people used them to send coded messages to one another. In this way, they could communicate feelings that were considered too intimate to express with words.

Victorian authors wrote entire books to use in decoding bouquet messages. They contained details of the meaning of aspects like:

Color

Size

Condition

Accompanying flowers

Position in relation to other blooms

Which hand was used to present the flowers

In modern times, we continue giving bouquets and making history. Decades ago, it seemed inappropriate for a woman in the United States to give a man flowers, but it’s much more commonplace in the twenty-first century.

In Western cultures today, the colors of roses tend to have a reasonably consistent symbolism.

Red: romantic love

Pink: affection or devotion

Yellow: friendship

White: purity or virtue

Black: death or dark magic

However, if you’ve recently moved to a different country, don’t assume that the flower’s meanings are the same as in your homeland. Check with someone who knows the local culture well.

4. Communicate Without Words

Like the Victorians, we sometimes need to use forms of communication other than words. Here are some ideas that flowers can convey.

Demonstrate Care

It’s often challenging to find the right words to express what we feel for someone. Fresh flowers can show you care, and they’re appropriate for a wide range of people:

Family members

Friends

Coworkers or employees

Romantic partners

There’s a growing trend for businesses to send flowers to employees for special occasions like a big birthday or a new baby. Bouquets can also be a thank you gift for the extra effort in adapting to remote work during the pandemic.

Encourage

Psychological studies consistently show the positive effects of colors and pleasant scents on our moods. They can make us smile and improve our productivity.

Flower bouquets make excellent gifts for someone recuperating from an illness or surgery. Improving someone’s mental health can help their body heal faster. Flowers can also express sympathy to someone who’s grieving.

Remind the Person of You

Maybe you live or work far from your sweetheart, best friend, or sibling. Sending them flowers reminds them you’re thinking of them. Every time they see the bouquet, they’ll think of you.

Colorful and fragrant flowers are among the most popular. Orchids, daffodils, tulips, and roses are a few examples.

Summing It Up

A flower bouquet is a perfect gift for several reasons.

First, it’s convenient, with many inexpensive options available even for last-minute shoppers.

Bouquets can also be versatile. They’re ideal for special occasions, apologies, or no reason at all. Gifting flowers is a tradition that goes back thousands of years, carrying varied meanings in different times, locations, and cultures.

Flower arrangements allow you to communicate without using words. You can show you care, encourage others, or guarantee your love is thinking about you. For all of these reasons, a bouquet is a perfect gift.