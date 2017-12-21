Want To Make 2018 Your Best Financial Year Yet? Here’s How

We would all love a bit of extra money every now and again, right?. An opportunity to boost our income and have a little bit extra at the end of the month. Not only do people tend to live to their means but this can often mean you don’t ever progress. It’s a sad fact that money helps us get on with life. It can allow us to experience a different kind of lifestyle enabling us to do things we never thought possible or see places that we just thought would stay on our bucket lists. But a lot of the time those things are more in reach than we believe.

People tend to stick with what they have because they don’t see how they can improve their situation. But there are many ways you can boost your income. Some may offer small amounts; others may pay off greatly. But without taking that step who knows what opportunities are waiting for you. With that in mind, I thought I would share with you some of the ways you could boost your income. I hope that this inspires you to make some changes.

Start with looking at things at home

Many times people don’t realise they have the power to boost their monthly disposable income. Just by making some changes at home. It’s shocking how much people waste each month by not being proactive with their finances. Which is why I thought I would start with some of the easy ways you can boost your income that many of us could try as quick as today.

Your household bills

What a lot of households do is tend to let the monthly bills be paid each month. They leave your account, and that’s the end of the matter. Your happy because you are paying what is owed, and the companies are happy because they are getting paid. A lot of the time you are paying out way too much. This is a significant opportunity missed for boosting your income. What people tend to do is stick with companies as they think loyalty stands for a lot. Whereas new customers tend to get the best deals and rates. Which is why switching providers for some of your bills could see yourself getting a significant saving. It’s much easier than you think and a lot of the time the companies handle the change over for you. There just happy for the new business. So take advantage of those offers and get saving.

Your food shopping bill

One of the biggest expense many households have is the food shopping bill. Each week you spend money, and each week you probably waste a lot. However, there is an easy resolve for overspending on your food shopping, and that is as simple as planning your meals in advance. This enables you only to buy what you need because you are in a position of writing a list. Having a list means you don’t buy things that will get wasted. Lots of people tend to not take advantage of discount coupons and voucher codes. These can offer dramatic savings when used on the things you buy regularly.

Selling unwanted items

We all have cupboards full of things we don’t need. So rather than let them gather dust why not consider selling some of them. I understand some items won’t have a value, but some of it will. It’s better in your bank account rather than being stored in a drawer or cupboard. Luckily with websites like eBay, it’s easy to sell unwanted items. If you have a fair amount of items to sell, you could consider a garage sale or car boot. These are great chances to sell a lot of items all at once, and you don’t need to be worrying about postage.

Look at your debts

Debt can be one of the most significant costs to your income each month. Of course, it all needs to be paid back. But why not be super frugal about it and ease up the amount you pay each month. A great way of doing this is consolidating debts into one payment. This can be done by getting a loan instead. You save on interest and also have a payment plan to have it all repaid back. Alternatively, you could switch a credit card balance to a new provider offering zero interest. Therefore the amount you pay is reducing the balance instead of paying out interest.

Look at Potential Money Makers from your Computer

There are many ways you can earn extra money by just sitting at your computer. If you find yourself in the position where you have spare time at home, put it to good use and boost your income each month.

Start a Blog

Starting a blog is a great way to boost your income. Especially if you have a creative side and enjoy writing. Starting a blog is a lovely hobby that could potentially develop into a money maker for you and there are some great websites to help you build the blog of your dreams. However, what people have to remember is blogging for income doesn’t just happen overnight. So consider this a more of a long term option. If you are unsure, there are plenty of tutorials online.

Get Paid to Take Surveys

Many companies value the feedback of the consumer. So there are plenty of websites online offering you the chance to fill out surveys and be paid for offering your opinion. If you have the time to sit down and do it can potentially boost your income.

Mystery shopping

Another method that companies are happy to pay out for is mystery shopping. It helps them see what goes on in their business on a day to day basis. It could be anything from working out their websites through to sampling food in a restaurant.

Make Big Investments

Of course, there will always be big money earning potential on bigger investments and perhaps 2018 is the year you finally decide to do it. One of the biggest investments we have is a home, and maybe now is the time to take that step onto the property ladder and think of your financial future. However, you may already be in this position, but there are still ways you could invest. This is where you need to consider your financial position and what you could potentially do to boost your income.

Buy additional properties for rental income

If you have the means to buy another property then why wouldn’t you? Buying property can be big business. Especially if it comes to renting it out. What this can do is provide you with an additional income to your salary each month. It will mean tieing up any funds you have into a property, but as an investment, these tend to be fairly safe options.

Alternatively buying property and renovating is an excellent way to boost your income for your bank account. Many people don’t have the time or know how to do this. However, if you do, or know someone who does, then buying property renovate and selling on could be a big profit maker.

Consider a Holiday Let

Another thing you could consider is to buy a property abroad to rent out. Vacation or holiday lettings can prove popular. The main things to consider would be the location and type of property you buy. You will also need to do extensive research on the laws of buying a property in your chosen location.

Is 2018 the year for a career change?

Why not consider changing your job? If you are unhappy then now could be the perfect time to change careers and see where a new line of work could take you. The only person stopping yourself from improving will be you. Alternatively, if you enjoy the job that you are doing but want to build on it maybe a promotion is in order.

I hope this has inspired you to boost your income.