How Eyeglass Lens Replacement Services Can Save You Money, Time and Style

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

It’s no secret that a new pair of eyeglasses can be a big hit to your wallet. That’s probably one of the reasons why we are so scared of a changing prescription. When buying a new pair, a reasonable quality frame that matches your style, face shape makes sense. Unfortunately, it takes a while to find the perfect frame, so once you find it (even if it isn’t necessarily affordable), you probably still spend the money and get the edge.

So after spending all that money, finding out your prescription has changed can be annoying because you don’t want to go through that whole process again. That is understandable; that’s why there is an alternative– lens replacement.

Replacement Lenses Save You Time

You can get your updated eyeglasses much faster by ordering replacement lenses instead of a new pair of glasses. A whole new pair of glasses would take around 2-3 weeks to arrive, not to mention the time you would spend finding an affordable team that suits your needs. Replacement lenses will arrive much faster, especially if you order them online. You can get your lens replacement within a few days by calling them online.

Replacement Lenses Save You Money

It will save you a lot more money if you get replacement lenses. Purchasing a whole new pair of frames and lenses usually starts around $300 and can go up to $500-600 depending on the brand of the edges and the types of lenses you get, while simply changing the lenses costs, on average, about $100-200, which is half the price. The prices for replacement lenses depend on the thickness, additional treatments, and coatings you want to add to them.

Polycarbonate lenses are the standard lenses; they start from around $100 for simple, clear lenses that usually include anti-glare, anti-scratch, and UV protection coatings. Prices for polycarbonate lenses can go up to about $250, depending on the layer and treatments you need for your lenses.

Thinner 1.67 high-index lenses are usually the thinnest lenses offered. These are a bit pricier but typically are recommended for people with higher prescriptions. Simple, clear high-index lenses cost around $150, usually including anti-glare, anti-scratch, and UV protection coatings. Prices for high-index lenses can go up to about $400, depending on the layers and treatments needed.

Replacement Lenses Save You Style

By getting lens replacement, you get to keep your stylish frames. Especially if you’ve already spent a lot of money on them, you should get more use out of your boundaries, and you shouldn’t have to pay that much again.

You may have spent a lot of money on your current frames, but if you haven’t been very careful. It would save you more money to get a new pair of glasses. Even putting in new lenses can break your frames for good if they aren’t in good condition. So, it would make much more sense to buy new structures in the first place simply.

Your face shape may have changed between now and then, and frames may no longer fit comfortably on your face. In this situation, the best thing to do is contact your vendor and see your options. Depending on the material and condition of your frames, it may be possible to get them adjusted. But if not, you would have to start looking for new structures.

Why Is it Important to Update Your Prescription?

Your prescription is probably changing yearly; this is especially true for people whose nearsightedness has started recently. Therefore, it’s essential to visit your optometrist annually, or at least bi-annually, to be aware of your prescription changes.

You will constantly be squinting to be able to see, which will strain and weaken the eye muscles even quicker. With updated lenses, your glasses will serve you fully.