5 Simple Tasks All Expert Freelancers Outsource

Freelancing is a great way to work for many of us. Sure, the majority of people automatically fall into nine to five jobs, and some perks come with this. But when you freelance, you can break free from the shackles of set workplaces and work times, along with the rest of corporate structures. Freelancing gives you full control over what you decide to do professionally, as well as when and how you do it. Expert freelancers know this best.

You can choose what field you want to specialize in. You can choose which clients you work with. You can choose your working hours, your place of work, and the entire situation can be flexible and change at any given time. You can also set your prices, valuing your work as you see fit. It truly can be freeing

On the flip side, if you’re freelancing, you’re going to have a lot of work on your plate. Even expert freelancers can only know and specialize in so many areas, and it takes a lot of different expertise to keep any small business or freelancer up and running. This is where outsourcing comes into play. Here’s a brief overview of outsourcing and a few areas you might want to consider outsourcing!

What Is Outsourcing?

Outsourcing is the process of distributing part of your work to third parties. Expert freelancers generally do this because they need help in an area they are unfamiliar with, or they have too much on their plate and need a little support to get everything done! If you outsource your work, you can end up making more money at the end of the day, but only if you do it strategically.

What Tasks Do Expert Freelancers Outsource?

Web Design

Web design is essential for anyone attempting to create an online presence. You need to be able to use the Internet to draw attention to yourself and your work. When people access your web page, it’s only a matter of seconds to decide whether they are going to stay on your page or click the exit tab. This is why web design will prove pivotal to your success. You need your web page to engage potential clients and sell your services. So, you need to collaborate with a professional web designer to have a site that you can be proud of and that can draw in clients and profit.

Copywriting

Every website requires copy. Copy is essentially any written content on your site. You’d be amazed just how much copy one website requires. You will need product descriptions, pages about your company, FAQs, a blog, and more. Plus, you want to consider SEO—how the words on your website affect your ranking in search engine results.

Many people think that they can simply write their content themselves. And if you're a freelance writer, you certainly have the skills to do this! However, to use your time most efficiently and ensure your content is the best it can be, it’s worth getting your copy done by a professional specialist copywriter. They’ll be able to form your words on your website in such a manner that will boost your profits, and you can appear higher in search engine results!

Photography

Clients often look for photographic proof of your work. Sure, smartphone camera quality is continuously on the rise, and you can capture some great shots on your phone. But nothing quite compares to the work of a professional product photographer. A photographer will have the best quality equipment, and their work will consequently look better quality.

They will also know all of the tricks of the trade, so they can use lighting and scenery to your advantage. This route is much better than using free stock images, which clients will be used to seeing on every other website around the world.

If you prefer to work with multiple photographers indirectly rather than directly contract with one, there are some great sites to get high-quality images that also pay their photographers well. Here are our favorites:

IT Support

Freelancing tends to be on the rise because many people can now do their jobs remotely. We can work on our laptops and easily communicate with clients online rather than having to be in face to face roles within an office. This is great in so many ways! You can work from anywhere and gain a lot more flexibility in your work life! When you rely so heavily on technology, you have to make sure it’s up and running at all times. If your site goes down or you start experiencing issues, you can quickly find yourself disappointing your clients and out of work. These are the reasons why you might want to outsource this area of your business to an IT consulting company. They’ll be able to take a look at any issues you have and put them right!

Manufacturing

If you’re selling products or creating products for a client, manufacturing will be a central part of your work. However, manufacturing in-house can be pricey. You have to invest in machinery, equipment, a space to house it all, training to use it all, and wages for any other people you might hire to help. Sure, it’s more cost-effective in the long run to do all this, but only if you’re planning on starting a business specializing in selling products. For one-off jobs, you’re better off outsourcing.

Additionally, when you outsource, the products are likely to be well put together and finished, as the company will be out to impress to keep your business. This means high-quality products for your customers and better reviews for you overall too! It’s more than worth the investment and the time saved on resources and training.

One way to find someone to work with is to go on Etsy and find artists you like. Of course, this depends on what kind of product you're looking for. If you're looking for branded merchandise, such as t-shirts and other apparel, this is a great place to start.

What's Next?

These are just a few tasks you should consider outsourcing if you’re planning a freelance career. While you may be accustom to doing everything independently, but expert freelancers don’t try to take on too much yourself. Many hands make light work, and outsourcing can free up your time, allowing you to focus on other more progressive areas of your company that can push you forward in the market.

Bonus Tip!

Remember, when you decide to outsource, you might want to take a little time to choose the right person for the job. To find the right individuals and get value for your money, make sure you do your research, read plenty of reviews and recommendations, and request to see portfolios of these other individuals’ work. Doing this will guarantee quality and will prevent you from wasting your time or money on a job that needs to be carried out again.