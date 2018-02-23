Making Time For Your Health When You Are Busy

This post is sponsored by Amwell. All opinions are 100% my own!

As if there was not enough millennials had to worry about already. Making time for your health is more important than ever. Especially with the Flu Epidemic going on in the country right now.

According to the CDC, there have been 22.7 hospitalizations per 100,000 people in the U.S. for the week ending Jan. 6, and says there have been 20 pediatric deaths associated with influenza during the 2017-2018 flu season.

And that is the reason why we need to put our health first. Today I want to talk about maintaining your health despite this current flu season. Here are the things you need to consider

Focus on Self-Care

We can’t have a discussion about health without talking about self-care. When I say self-care it can mean a number of things from taking a bubble bath, taking a nap, or even just binge watching the last season of Game of Thrones. But overall self-care means making sure you keep yourself happy.

Taking care of yourself is a great preventative step to staying healthy. Spend a little time for yourself do something fun every day make sure that self-care says on top of your priority list.

Make time to exercise and Eat Well

I know, I know. You’ve heard this all before. But we can’t talk about health without talking about exercise and eating well. The two go hand-in-hand if you want to live a healthy lifestyle. You have to exercise and got to eat right. It’s been scientifically proven time and time again that a plant-based diet helps with not only staying healthy but also prevents number of diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and helps with weight loss.

When we think about exercise I think we immediately think about going to the gym. But the reality is that exercise is about staying active. This can be as simple as walking around your neighborhood or hiking in the park.

The CDC says that the average person should get 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise each week (30 minutes each day) in order to stay healthy. So get a Fitbit or pedometer and start counting. You don’t have to run or jog if that’s not something that you want to do. Just go for a walk for 30 minutes. It is as easy as that.

Get enough Sleep

This is the one part of being healthy that throws me off every time; getting enough sleep. This is your time to recharge your batteries and help you with fighting germs you encounter every day.

When you do not get enough sleep every night, at least 7 to 8 hours, it takes a huge hit on your immune system. This could make you more receptive to getting sick, so make sure you’re getting enough ZZZ’s.

If you are already sick, make sure your are getting more sleep than normal. Every time I’ve been sick, the longer I went without getting an adequate amount of sleep, the longer it took me to fight the sickness. Rest up and you will start to feel better.

If you don’t believe me check out this awesome article about the benefits of getting at least 8 hours of sleep every night.

When in Doubt, Go to the doctor

Lastly, if you know you’re not well don’t be afraid to to the doctor. If you are saying you don’t have time for the doctor because of your job, I get it. It is so easy to put your health off for the sake of work. But it is so much better to get a diagnosis of the problem to give yourself some peace of mind knowing what the problem is.

I recently had a sinus infection that turned into the flu. I did not go to the doctor for either and had to rest up and I started feeling much better. A couple of weeks later, I noticed that I was getting a sinus infection again.

Out of fear that I would get the flu again, I decided this time, to go to a doctor. I did not want to take anymore sick days, so I made an appointment using Amwell.

If you’re unfamiliar with Amwell, it’s the nation’s largest telehealth company, connecting users with board-certified, licensed doctors for immediate and live, online visits—day or night, on either mobile or desktop.

Some general conditions their doctors encounter include: minor illnesses and injuries, general health and wellness concerns, prescription refills, and chronic condition management. They employ primary care and specialist physicians, as well as licensed behavioral therapists and registered dietitians, to meet their patients’ health and wellness needs. Amwell doctors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and are dedicated to keeping you healthy — all from the comfort of your home.

This was perfect for me since I work during hours that the doctors office is opened, so it was a great option for me! I got up early before work for my appointment. For my session I had to describe my symptoms to the doctor who was available. It lasted only 15 minutes, and by the end of it, I had a prescription for antibiotics for my sinus infection.

It was so easy I would definitely do it again. Now, of course this is not a one-size-fits-all solution to help all of your needs by any means. Sometimes you have to go in to an actual doctor. But if you know your symptoms and don’t need a physical examination, I would highly recommend Amwell; Especially if you are busy.

After my appointment, my doctor sent me a write up of everything we talked about and why she prescribed the medicine she did. It was beautifully easy. She sent a prescription right to my pharmacy. So after work that same day, I went to pick up my prescription.

If you’re interested in trying Amwell yourself I suggest you sign up for free account by going here. Use my special promo code MOM13 to get 25% off an urgent care visit. You can also download the appd on the Google Play store or the Apple App store.

Staying healthy is so simple when you think about it. Taking care of ourselves means eating healthy, exercising, and practicing self-care. And if you aren’t feeling well make sure that you’re going to the doctor when we need to; Even if you’re really busy. I managed to have a doctors appointment at 5 AM and Amwell before I went to the office. If I can do it, you can do the same!

