Bikini Body During Winter: How to Easily Keep Fit and Sexy

Do you remember the spring of 2018? Of course. It was about 3 months where you tortured your body with endless amounts of kale and cross-fit. You were preparing your body for bikini season.

And it doesn’t even matter whether you achieved your body goals. What matters is that you tried. You tirelessly put in the effort to make a lasting change to your waistline. And as a result, you got some seriously Insta-worthy beach pics.

So, what now?

Now that it’s time for flannels, scarves and chunky cardigans, what happens to the bikini body you worked so hard to achieve? Do you throw it by the wayside until it’s time for another March bikini boot camp?

Seems like quite a waste of all your efforts. After all, if you can maintain that hot physique through the winter, you might be able to achieve fitness model status come next summer.

But don’t worry. No one is suggesting a diet of deprivation, especially not while everyone else is indulging. Still, moderation is always a good idea. Keep your portion sizes small and avoid drinking alcohol in excess. Tis the season for imbibing, but if you have trouble slowing down, it may be a sign that you need to get help for alcoholism.

And once you’ve got the moderation thing down, it’s time to get that workout plan in order. A muscular body is more efficient at burning fat, so your toned physique will be more forgiving of an extra apple pie serving.

So, here are a few easy winter workouts to help keep your bikini body.

T-Lunge Knee

Remember that barre class you took last year? Sure, it was difficult, but you felt the burn. Get a few reps into his T-Lunge Knee workout and all that “seat work” will come flooding back.

Here’s how it’s done:

A. Stand on your right leg and hug your left knee in towards your chest with both hands. Flex your left foot. This takes some balance, so hang on to a chair with your right hand, if you feel wobbly.

B. Extend your left leg behind your hip, and deeply bend your right leg. Hinge forward from the hips, and reach your arms forward by your ears (palms facing in). Return to the starting position without your left foot touching the floor. Repeat on opposite side.

Squat and Kick

Squats are like the frenemy you can’t seem to shake. On the one hand, they kick your butt. On the other hand, they lift your butt. It’s a love-hate kind of thing. But instead of doing a boring 30-day squat challenge, try working your entire body by mixing this squat-kick into your daily workout.

Squats are a very well-known leg exercise, but they’re good for whole-body strength. They offer a quick way to catalyze an anabolic environment, which means your body is switching to muscle-building mode.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and place your hands behind your head with your elbows out to the sides. Bend your knees and sit back as if you’re sitting in a chair. But only go back as far as you can without falling (this last part is essential). Push back to your starting point, and then kick your right leg in front of you with your foot flexed. Repeat with the other leg and continue alternating.

Lunges with an Overhead Extension

Lunges can take some practice to master, but they are amazing for lower body and core strength. They also challenge your balance, which is always a good thing. This particular lounge features an overhead extension to make this move a full-body workout.

For this exercise, you’ll need a resistance band.

Step forward into a lunge position, and place your front foot on the middle of the resistance band. Hold one side of the band in each hand, and raise your arms into an overhead press and sink into a deep lunge. Return to the starting position and switch legs.

The best thing about the exercises on this list is that you can do them virtually anywhere. All you need is a bit of privacy (don’t do squats and lunges at your desk at work). And you can do as few or as many reps as you see fit. If you have some extra time, maybe you’ll do 10 reps of each. On busy days, perhaps it’s only 3 reps. Something is always better than nothing, so don’t be too hard on yourself for cutting a workout short.

Once you get into a groove, your winter workout will become like second nature. And that’s the best way to stay in a groove. When a workout is easy, it’s also sustainable. This means you’ll be likely to stay bikini-ready for that mid-winter vacation too!