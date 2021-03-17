Sharing is caring!

Concerned by beauty industry scandals lately? I feel you.

Whether it’s big beauty brands still including harmful ingredients in their products, or overpromising and under-delivering, I’m tired of trying to cut through the noise.

I’ve finally found a brand I’m throwing our support behind 100%: Thrive Causemetics. They’re an inclusive makeup and skincare brand that strives to create the highest quality beauty products. And they use their status as a reputable brand to give back!

Intrigued? Here’s everything you need to know about Thrive Causemetics.

What is Thrive Causemetics?

They’re a company that delivers iconic, high-performance products that are 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and don’t include any harmful ingredients like parabens or sulfates.

Founded in 2015, they’ve already manufactured an award-winning mascara and given millions of products and dollars to different communities who could use the support.

What products do they sell?

You can find anything for your beauty and skincare needs!

If you need a new mascara, get the Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara™ immediately. It lifts, lengthens, and provides incredible volume thanks to a blend of castor seed oil, shea butter, Orchid Stem Cell Complex™, and Youth B5 Complex™. These ingredients work together to build healthy lashes over time.

It’s so good, it looks like you’re wearing falsies, and it never clumps or flakes. And it still comes off with just warm water and a washcloth. Not to mention, it comes in a unique Brown Black shade which we love, as well as Rich Black.

There’s also the Brilliant Eye Brightener™ that instantly brightens your eye area with a universally flattering glow. It’s easy to use, hydrating, and waterproof. It’s the perfect accessory for any Zoom call.

We also love the Buildable Blur CC Cream™ with SPF 35 in 18 shades, the Infinity Waterproof Eyeliner™ in seven colors, and their Liquid Light Therapy All-in-One Face Serum™ that mimics red and blue light therapy for a glowing complexion.

How much do products cost?

Prices are super affordable considering the high-quality and clinically-proven ingredients used. The whole line ranges from $16 to $62. The key here is incredible quality and efficacy at an affordable cost.

How do they choose their ingredients?

First off, all of Thrive Causemetics’ ingredients are always 100% vegan and cruelty-free. The company sources ingredients that replenish your skin, lashes, and face, so they won’t dry you out or cause harm.

How does the subscription work?

Thrive Causemetics’ subscription box is completely optional. However, if you want guaranteed free shipping and never having to worry about running out of your favorite products, this is the way to go.

You can opt into the subscription and get certain products delivered every one to four months so you never run out.

What are people saying?

Not only has the brand grabbed an Allure Beauty award, but their products are beloved, with the Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara™ and the Brilliant Eye Brightener™ ascending to cult must-have status.

Their colors are approachable and inclusive, they serve a wide range of skin tones, and the products have silky non-flaky textures.

What makes Thrive Causemetics unique?

Thrive Causemetics is incredibly transparent about where your money is going. For every product purchased, they donate money to help a woman thrive. Also, already given $500,000 worth of Thrive Causemetics products to frontline workers battling COVID-19!

In 2020 alone, they spread their donations across multiple organizations that support:

First responders

Women experiencing homelessness

Women fighting cancer

Families facing food insecurity

Racial justice advocacy

Grocery store and restaurant workers

Women surviving domestic abuse

Underserved marginalized youth

Healthcare professionals

LGBTQ+ advocacy

Women veterans

Also, Thrive Causemetics donates 100% of the profits of their Moisture-Enriched Hand Sanitizer to the Black Women’s Health Imperative. This organization is “the first nonprofit organization created by Black women to help protect and advance the health and wellness of Black women and girls.”

We’re tired of brands that don’t care about their products’ ingredients. Thrive Causemetics is the real deal because they deliver amazing products and use their brand as a way to support communities of women.

