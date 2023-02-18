Escape to the Isle of Wight: 5 Hidden Gems to Explore

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

The Isle of Wight, located off the southern coast of England, is a beloved travel destination known for its stunning coastline, historic sites, and charming towns. It’s a popular spot for families, couples, and solo travelers, with plenty to see and do, no matter your interests. These lesser-known sites offer a chance to explore the island beyond its more popular destinations and discover some of its unique features.

In this blog post, Wightlink Ferries will share five of our favorite hidden gems on the Isle of Wight. From medieval lighthouses to working farms, these attractions offer a glimpse into the island’s history, natural beauty, and local culture.

#1: St. Catherine’s Oratory

St. Catherine’s Oratory, also known as the Pepperpot, is a medieval lighthouse located on the southern coast of the Isle of Wight. Built-in the 14th century, the lighthouse is one of the oldest structures on the island and has a rich history.

Legend has it that the oratory was built by a wealthy merchant who shipwrecked off the coast and vowed to make a chapel in honor of St. Catherine if he survived. The structure was later converted into a lighthouse in the 16th century to guide ships safely through the English Channel.

Today, visitors can explore the ruins of the oratory and enjoy stunning views of the surrounding countryside and coastline. For the best experience, we recommend visiting St. Catherine’s Oratory on a clear day when the views are most spectacular. The site is open year-round, and admission is free. It’s a great spot for history buffs and nature lovers and a must-visit for anyone who wants to discover the hidden gems of the Isle of Wight.

#2: Newtown National Nature Reserve

If you’re a nature lover, Newtown National Nature Reserve is a must-visit destination on the Isle of Wight. Visitors can enjoy a leisurely walk along the riverbanks and take in the beautiful views of the surrounding countryside.

Several walking trails throughout the reserve range from strolls to more challenging hikes. Guided tours are also available for those who want to learn more about the reserve’s ecology and history. In addition to its natural beauty, Newtown National Nature Reserve is also a site of historical significance.

Admission to Newtown National Nature Reserve is free, and the site is open year-round. So whether you’re a seasoned naturalist or simply looking for a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life, this hidden gem on the Isle of Wight is well worth a visit.

#3: Ventnor Botanic Garden

Ventnor Botanic Garden is a unique attraction on the Isle of Wight that is well worth a visit. Located on the island’s south coast, this 22-acre Garden is home to a wide variety of plant species from around the world, many of which are rare or endangered.

The Garden benefits from a microclimate that allows exotic plants to thrive, and visitors can see everything from tropical palms to succulent cacti. Several themed areas within the Garden include the Mediterranean Terraces, the Australian Garden, and the Chilean Garden.

In addition to its plant life, Ventnor Botanic Garden is also a site of cultural significance. The Garden hosts various events and activities throughout the year, including live music performances, workshops, and plant sales.

Admission to Ventnor Botanic Garden is affordable, and the site is open year-round. So whether you’re a plant enthusiast or simply looking for a peaceful spot to enjoy the outdoors, this hidden gem on the Isle of Wight is a must-visit destination.

#4: The Garlic Farm

At The Garlic Farm, visitors can tour the farm and learn about the different varieties of garlic grown there. They can also sample some of the farm’s products, including garlic-infused oils, chutneys, and sauces.

In addition to its tours and tastings, The Garlic Farm also offers workshops and events throughout the year, including cooking classes and garlic-themed festivals. There is also a restaurant on site serving delicious meals featuring the farm’s garlic and other locally-sourced ingredients.

Visitors can also check out the farm’s gift shop, which sells various garlic-related products, souvenirs, and gifts. Admission to The Garlic Farm is free, although there may be a fee for specific tours or events. The site is open year-round, although some events and activities are seasonal.

Whether you’re a garlic lover or simply looking for a unique culinary experience, The Garlic Farm is a hidden gem on the Isle of Wight that is well worth a visit.

#5: Quarr Abbey

Quarr Abbey is a working Benedictine monastery on the Isle of Wight open to visitors. Founded in 1132, the abbey has a rich history and is considered one of the most important religious sites in the UK. In addition to its religious significance, Quarr Abbey is also culturally significant.

The abbey has a long tradition of craftsmanship, and visitors can see the monks at work in their workshops, creating everything from furniture to ceramics. The site also has a gift shop where visitors can purchase souvenirs and products made by the monks and a tea room where they can enjoy light refreshments.

Admission to Quarr Abbey is affordable, and the site is open year-round. So whether you’re interested in religion, history, or craftsmanship, this hidden gem on the Isle of Wight is a unique and fascinating destination.

Conclusion

The Isle of Wight is a beautiful and diverse travel destination that offers something for everyone, from its stunning coastline to its historic sites and charming towns.