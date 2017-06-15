How To Make Money with An Online Magazine

I love telling people about what I do at Miss Millennia Magazine. It does come with a bit of explanation about how it all works. I get questions like:

What did I have to learn to start it?

Do I work on it solo?

How much time do I dedicate to it?

If you want to know more about how I got M3 started you can check out my post on my journey to entrepreneurship here.

This article contains affiliate links, and we will be compensated for any purchase made by clicking on them. Thank you for supporting Miss Millennia Magazine!

via GIPHY

But there is one question I frequently get, way more than the other questions combined. “How do you make money with an online magazine?” The magazine has not made me a rich woman. But we have earned as much as $7,000 in a single month in the past. In this post, I’d like to give you a peek into how Miss Millennia Magazine makes its income.

Sponsored Posts

Let’s start with our number one money maker…sponsored posts. Sponsored posts are when we make an agreement with a brand to write an article or post on social media about them. This agreement can consist of giveaways, photography, videos, social media posts and sometimes even attend an event. As our reach has grown, so has the price of each campaign. Over the years, we’ve made anything from $200 to $2,500 for a single campaign. Not too shabby a way to make money with an online magazine IMO.

via GIPHY

Regardless of our agreements with a brand we always stay authentic to how a product or service performs. We actually have a motto to give just as much helpful content in a sponsored post as we would in any organic posts. As a matter of fact, if you saw a lineup of some of our article titles, I bet you’d have a hard time discovering which are sponsored and which are not. That is until you saw the disclosure in the beginning. Sponsored posts probably make up around 20% of our overall content.

But how do you get connected with brands?

Ah, good question! Mostly through media companies who let us know about brands who are looking for blogs that look like ours. Some of our favorites include:

IZEA

Clever Network

Blog Meets Brand

Activate by Bloglovin

But we’ve recently started a new strategy thanks to a course I took by Jenny Melrose called, Working with Brands: An Influencer’s Guide. We are now using her method to work with brands we personally use that we think would benefit other millennials.

Advertising

This is the way many people assume we bring in income, and they are correct, but it is not a huge earner for us. We work with an advertising company, Blogher, who sources and adds different brands to our ad spaces for us. And depending on the brand, our income for ads can really range. We typically make a few hundred bucks from advertising, between $200-$800 dollars a month.

This can consist of us receiving banner ads to display on the sidebar of our site, or brands writing articles for us with a link to their website. Our favorite part of this process is how passive it is for us to manage. We do not really look for brands to work with in regards to advertising since they typically come to us, but this is something we are working to change.

We’ve recently gotten more into the habit of securing ad space one brand at a time, which can be more lucrative for both you and the company since they get more exposure and we typically get paid more. I am still venturing into how to make a system out of the new process, however.

Affiliates

Lastly, my love/hate relationship that is affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketing is when you promote a product that says they will pay you if, and only if the readers clicks, buys, or signs up for that given product. The benefit of doing affiliates is that you write an article with links in it, and so long as the article gets traffic, you earn income. SIMPLE! The best part of this is it can be passive too. Most of the work is done upfront, and the rest is just making sure it is seen.

I’ve recently taken a course on affiliate marketing by Michelle Schroeder-Gardner called Making Sense of Affiliate Marketing which is SO GOOD. But anywho, we know that this is the way to a long-term affiliate strategy. We do add affiliate links in many of our organic posts on the site, and we especially make sure that our viral posts have affiliate links.

It took a long time for us to see affiliate income and when we did get it, it was hard to keep earning it every month. We are so happy to see between $10-$100 each month in affiliate income. It’s not a lot, but we are so glad to see some progress! We know in due time that it will grow. We hope that this will be a substantial way for us to make money with our magazine in the future.

Where Do You Find Affiliates?

Another good question! I go through affiliate networks. These networks are filled with well-known companies who are willing to pay you in exchange for getting sales from your audience. A few networks we’re on include:

A few networks we’re on include:

Affiliate Window

Commission Junction

Shareasale

Linkshare

Pepperjam Network

So there you have it! Our overall income strategy for M3. While these are our ways of making income now, does not mean that these are the only options we will ever have for affiliate earnings. Check with us in a year, and we may have new strategies!

Interested in creating your own blog now? Check out my step-by-step article on how to set one up here!

What do you do to bring in income from your blog? Do you have other questions on how to make money with an online magazine? Let us know in the comments.