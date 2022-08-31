Why is Onboarding so Crucial to Employee Success?

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Onboarding is the process of integrating a new employee into the workplace. It is crucial to employee success because it helps the employees transition from their previous job.

A good onboarding program will help the new employee feel welcome and be part of the team. It will also help them learn about the company, their new role, and their expectations.

What Might be Included in a Good Onboarding Process?

Starting a new job can be both exciting and daunting. For many new employees, the first few weeks on the job are essential for learning the ropes and settling into their new role.

A good onboarding process will include a thorough orientation to the company and the employee’s specific department or team. This helps them to understand the organization’s mission and how their role fits into the larger picture.

New employees should also be given an overview of the company’s policies and procedures and a point of contact within the company who can answer ‌questions or address any concerns they may have. They should also be provided with any necessary training or resources needed to perform their job effectively.

However, not all employees are on the receiving end of good onboarding programs from their employers. According to Cezanne HR’s most recent onboarding survey, over a fifth of all fresh recruits didn’t know what to expect when they started work. Also, over 22% of respondents said they didn’t receive any communication from their manager before starting their new role!

Common Mistakes in Onboarding

Many companies mistakenly assume that onboarding is only relevant during the first few weeks of a new employee’s tenure. In reality, onboarding is an ongoing process that should continue throughout the first year of employment.

Some common mistakes that companies make during the onboarding process include:



Lack of Clarity

New employees should feel like they understand their role within the company from day one. Unfortunately, the survey found that 17% of respondents feel misled about the nature of their actual role.

It is important to set realistic expectations from the outset and ensure that new employees clearly understand their job description and responsibilities. The ambiguity can not only lead to frustration but can also hinder job performance.

Inadequate Support

Many companies cannot provide adequate support during onboarding, leaving new employees feeling isolated and lost. In fact, 42% of new hires feel not part of the team.

New employees need to feel like they have a support system, whether a mentor, a buddy, or simply clear communication channels. Failing to provide this support can lead to disengagement and eventual turnover.

Bad Experiences

An effective onboarding program should be structured and well-defined. The onboarding process should ‌help new employees acclimate to their new roles and responsibilities. It should cover everything from the company culture to specific job duties.

A lack of structure can leave new employees feeling overwhelmed and uncertain of what is expected. The result found that 63% of employees feel stress during their onboarding experience.

Poor Communication

The onboarding process is an ideal time to set the tone for open and effective communication. Unfortunately, only half of the respondents get regular updates during the first months.

Failing to communicate effectively can create a feeling of disconnection and frustration. New employees need to feel like they are in the loop to be engaged and productive team members.

The Benefits of Effective Onboarding

Onboarding is an essential part of the employee lifecycle and should be given the time and attention it deserves. Some essential benefits include:

Reduced turnover – The first six months of employment are crucial for determining whether an employee will stay with a company long-term. About a third of employees decide onboarding is a make-or-break factor for whether they stay at a company.

Improved engagement – A good onboarding experience can help new employees feel engaged and motivated from the start. In fact, 39% of employees from the Cezanne survey said that a positive onboarding experience would excite them about their new job.

Better performance – Employees feel onboarded and supported and are more likely to perform well in their new roles. On-the-job training and development opportunities can help employees reach their full potential.

Conclusion

Onboarding is a critical part of employee success. By providing new employees with the tools they need to be successful, onboarding can help set them up for a long and fruitful career.

When done correctly, onboarding can help employees feel comfortable in their new role, build confidence in their abilities, and develop a clear understanding of what is expected of them.