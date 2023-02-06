4 Easy Ways to Be More Employable in 2023

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Finding a new job can seem daunting, but if you’re not happy with where you are or are looking to return to the workplace after a break, you can do things to make yourself more appealing to hiring managers.

Research indicates that the average person will have twelve jobs throughout their lifetime, so if you feel like you’re ready for a change, you won’t be the first, and you won’t be the last.

If you’re preparing to seek new horizons, here are just four tips to be a more employable prospect in 2023.

#1: Stand Out from the Crowd

When entering the job hunt, it’s essential that you can stand out among your fellow candidates. After all, hiring managers may have to sift through hundreds of CVs if you’re applying to a position that is highly sought after.

Spend time figuring out your unique selling point; why should an employer choose you over all the others applying for the same role?

Once you have established this, you must lead with it. Make it front and center of your cover letter and CV, and don’t forget to bring it up in the interview.

#2: Advance Your Education

Whether you’re changing industries or simply looking to take the next step on the career ladder, you may need to invest in your education.

Of course, returning to the traditional campus setting isn’t always possible, mainly if you’re currently working. However, with distance learning providers such as Anglia Ruskin University, you can study on a schedule that suits you.

Online learning is ideal for anyone who wants to gain new qualifications without taking a career break.

#3: Develop New Skills

Like higher education, gaining new skills is a great way to stand out in the job hunt and make yourself a more employable option.

However, assessing where to apply your efforts is essential. It cannot be easy.

So, if you’re looking to develop new skills or improve your existing ones, consider completing the Skills Assessment from the National Careers Centre. This way, you’ll know where to divert your efforts.

#4: Rework Your CV

Your CV is likely the first impression an employer will have of you; it needs to be memorable for all the right reasons.

Make sure to keep it neat, readable, and relevant to the job you’re applying to. Ensure that your skills, qualifications, and suitability for the job are front and center so you’ll attract attention.

It’s also important to consider that the first reader of your CV might not be a person but artificial intelligence.

Ensure to include relevant keywords so that you don’t get filtered out before you make it to a person.

