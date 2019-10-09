 7 Easy side hustles that can be done on the weekend

Sharing is caring!

I love side hustles! In case you didn't already know from my articles here, here, and here—I think they are vital, especially when it comes to the millennial side hustle. Having a side hustle is a great idea when it comes to earning cash outside of your full-time job especially is it allows you to earn passive income.

And it also means you get you a little more wiggle room in your budget in case your financial circumstances change. (i.e., you lose your job or have to pay a ton of money for an emergency). Yes, I know that a savings account helps in this area also. But a side hustle means that you have money flowing in regularly that is separate from your day job.

I think that some people believe that it's pretty tricky to get a side gig started. Even the term “business owner” can be a bit intimidating. And for some, that can be the case, but you do not have to start big. Some side hustles only take a few minutes to get started, so even the busiest person can start a side hustle. Today I want to talk about seven side hustle ideas that anyone can do during the weekend. Let's get it side hustlers!

Complete Surveys While You Watch TV

If you plan on having a lazy weekend, surveys may be right up your alley to make an extra buck! I know I've said it before, but I will repeat it: surveys are a great side hustle. Surveys were my saving grace in college.

When I had downtime, I made sure to do surveys on my phone or computer while I was chilling out listening to music or watching TV. Completing surveys was my first time earning money online, too, and it led to several other work-from-home ventures in my spare time.

One survey site I loved then and still love to this day is Pinecone Research. They are very selective about who gets to participate but pay you top dollar for every survey you do. Let's say they are the Rolls Royce of Survey Sites. You can sign up here.

Another site that I like a lot, and IMO is way underhyped, is Opinion Outpost. They have pretty interesting surveys, and they send you free samples to try from time to time as well. It's free to sign up, and the surveys usually do not take longer than a few minutes to complete. You can sign up for them here. If you want to learn about more survey sites to join, check out my post Make Extra Cash with these 7 Survey Sites.

Start a Blog

Full disclosure, blogging can be a lot of work. But it is a great online business to have. If you are looking to make a little passive income here and there, it is a side hustle that can be maintained by writing one blog post a week. There is a lot of earnings potential in this side hustle! And, of course, it can be done in one or two hours on the weekend. As long as you have affiliate products in your blog post you write, you are golden.

Affiliate marketing allows you to sign up to highlight a product or service, and are paid a commission for anyone who buys it because you talk about in a blog post. One of the great things about this is that you can be paid again and again for a blog post you wrote years ago. Sounds pretty sweet, right? That's because it is!

If you are not sold on how easy this one is, you can always learn more about making money with affiliates. You just sign up for an affiliate network like Share-a-Sale, and start promoting! Michelle Schroeder is a blogger who made over $1,500,000 in 2018 with her blog. That is a lot of money! And her claim to fame was mastering affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketing can be a major passive income stream. She even created an affiliate marketing program called Making Sense of Affiliate Marketing, which taught me all I know about earning more with affiliate income. If you already have a blog, I recommend you sign up for her course here.

If you don't have a blog, then I suggest you start one! You can check out my step by step tutorial on starting a blog that actually makes money here.

Download These Apps

Using apps has to be one of my favorite ways to make money on the side. There are apps out there that require you to download it on your computer or your phone. And in return, they pay you every month in exchange for all the data they collect from you on how you use your device. I have a couple of these apps on both my phone and my computer.

For example, Survey Savvy Connect will pay you $5 immediately upon creating a free account. And they will pay you an additional $5 per device you register every month. All you do is download it and let it be. Download it for free here.

Another app I like is called The Nielsen Computer And Mobile Panel app. This app works the same way you just downloaded on both your phone and computer. And expect to be paid every month. You can download that app by going here.

Get Paid to Watch TV

Yes, there are websites out there that pay you to watch TV. Sites like Inbox Dollars pay you to read emails, play games, and watch videos online. It does not cost anything to sign up, and they give you $5 in your account just for starting. I like using Inbox Dollars to play videos in the background while I work.

It is an effortless way to make money. I like that they pay you in cash, allow you to earn points and gift cards, so you just take your pick of how you want to receive your money. You can sign up here.

Participate in a Health Study

Focus groups are another great way to make extra money. And the pay is typically pretty good and can range anywhere from $10- $5,000+ depending on the study. Quite a few clinical studies are going on right now. This is one of the more exclusive side hustles I'm recommending, but you will get paid well if you qualify.

Check out my list below and see if you qualify for any:

Become an Instagram Influencer

That's right:

Instagram gives you a way to start earning more online. If you love taking selfies on your Instagram account, you may want to consider selling jewelry via your photos. Right now, Stella and Dot is giving any new stylists who join through the link below will get $350 in FREE accessories when they join.

It's a pretty flexible gig, so selling via social media shouldn't be a problem at all. If you already like showing off the new items you buy on social media, this may be an easy way for you to make some extra income. You can sign up to start selling here. If you want to learn more, check out my article on Making Money From Your Instagram Account.

I actually interviewed a Stella & Dot Seller, and she told all her selling secrets. You can watch the interview here.

You can even make money promoting other people's products on your Instagram account. If you want to know which brands are looking for influencers, sign up for my Blogging Money Update Newsletter, where I send opportunities that range from $50-$5,000 three times a week right to your inbox. Learn more about this newsletter here!

Sell Your Skills on Fiverr

If you have a skill you know how to do pretty well, you may want to consider starting a gig on Fiverr. You can do anything from editing a photo, recording your voice recording a script or proofreading essays, Fiverr makes it super easy to get a gig set up and to start getting clients. Also, for the record, you can charge more than $5 for your gig on Fiverr. I know the title of the site can be a little misleading. But I've seen people on Fiverr who charge as much as $500 for a gig! If you are ready to get paid for your skill, you can sign up here.

What's the bottom line?

I hope this article gave you some good ideas on how to get your side hustles going. And more importantly, I hope it showed you that getting it started may not be as difficult as it may seem. I believe all millennials should have a side hustle because you never know when you may need it. And as the generation who has done job searches after a recession, it's better to be safe than sorry. So get hustles now, before it becomes necessary.

If you loved these ideas and are looking for even more ways to earn extra cash, feel free to check out my post 17 Side-Hustles that Could Potentially Replace Your Day Job.

Owning Your Side Hustle: Turn Your Passion into Cash in 30 days, where I show you how to start making money in your side hustle from idea to income in one month. If you need more help getting started, check out my course,where I show you how to start making money in your side hustle from idea to income in one month.

